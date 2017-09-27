NJC appoints ‘victimised’ Justice Ayo Salami to head committee monitoring corruption cases

Justice Ayo Salami
Justice Ayo Salami

The National Judicial Council has appointed a retired president of the Court of Appeal, Ayo Salami, to head a committee to monitor corruption cases in Nigerian court.

Mr. Salami was controversially removed from the judiciary by the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Soji Oye, the NJC said Mr. Salami will head a 15-member committee for the task.

“The Committee’s primary functions include; Regular monitoring and evaluation of proceedings at designated courts for financial and economic crimes nationwide; Advising the Chief Justice of Nigeria on how to eliminate delay in the trial of alleged corruption cases; Giving feedback to the Council on progress of cases in the designated courts, conduct background checks on judges selected for the designated courts; and Evaluating the performance of the designated courts,” Mr. Oye said.

Members of the committee are:

S/N NAME DESIGNATION
A Hon. Justice Isa Ayo Salami, OFR Chairman
B Hon. Justice Kashim Zannah (OFR),

 

 Chief Judge, Borno State
C Hon. Justice P.O. Nnadi,

 

 Chief Judge, Imo State
D Hon. Justice Marsahal Umukoro,

 

 Chief Judge Delta State

 
E Hon. Justice M. L. Abimbola,

 

 Chief Judge, Oyo State

 
F Mr. A.B Mahmoud OON, SAN, President, Nigerian Bar Association,

 
G Chief Wole Olanipekun OFR SAN, Former NBA President
H Mr. Olisa Agbakoba OON SAN,
I Mr. J.B Daudu SAN,

 
J Mr. Augustine Alegeh SAN,

 
K Dr. Garba Tetengi SAN,

 

 Member, NJC
L Mrs. R.I Inga

 
M Representative, Non-Governmental Organisations
N Representative, Ministry of Justice
O Representative, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).
P Secretary NJC, Gambo Saleh Secretary, NJC

 

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • zacchaeus Akinleye

    Justice Salami was a victim of Jonathan’s corrupt practices by his unfair removal while sitting on cases that the PDP was interested party. You cannot keep a good man down for long …

    • Fadama

      You are correct. Spot on

    • MilitaryPolice01

      The stone which the builders rejected Has become the chief corner stone. This is the LORD’S doing; It is marvelous in our eyes – Psalm 118:22-23

    • tundemash

      Spot on !
      Shame on Dumbo and PDPigs ! God has elevated a man they stained with lies.

  • Apataganga

    Bi iro ba lo bi orere….Please someone translate.
    My Translation: Three things cannot be long hidden: The Sun, the Moon and the Truth….Truth cannot be long hidden.

    • tundemash

      My translation: If a lie has a twenty years lead on truth, the truth would certainly catch up with it sooner or later.

      Shame on Dumbo JO and PDPigs!

  • PeaceMaker

    THE VINDICATION OF JUSTICE SALAMI – SHAME ON NIGERIA

    At last, like I predicted, Justice Salami has been vindicated. It is music to my ears and it’s one of the best ways to honour a man who has been badly treated by an evil system, ran under the greatest rogue regime that Nigeria has ever had. But it also brings me grieve in the sense that the Nigerian system still cannot bring itself to say SORRY to an innocent victim of its high-handedness and roguery. It still thinks that by offering the man an appointment, its has effectively atoned for its sins against the man. NO, this is unacceptable and, were it not for the fact that we are struggling to build a new Nigeria, I would have rooted for Justice Salami to throw their job offer back into their faces.

    Jokes apart, Nigeria must learn to say sorry to its people that they have wronged.The inability to directly accept wrong-doing and say “sorry” publicly to its people for such wrong-doing remains the tap-root of all of Nigeria’s problems. The Army needs to apologise to Nigeria and the Nigerian people for all of its mindless incursions into governance. The Nigerian state needs to officially render apologies for the millions of lives lost on all sides of the civil war, very especially on the Igbo side. The Nigerian State needs to officially apologise for Abiola; giving the Yoruba people a Yoruba president without an official sorry to the Abiola family and the Yoruba people cannot be enough atonement. It has also to apologise to the Niger Delta people for the years of environmental neglect and economic deprivation despite the wealth that accrues to the Nigerian State from the region; conceding a vice-presidency and Presidency to it without an official apology would not wipe away the justified anger that flows from out of there. We must apologise to the numerous people in the North that we left behind educationally while the rest of us trudged on progressively: there remains a duty on the government to ensure compulsory education for all. We failed in this respect. Finally, every region owes every other region an apology. The list remains endless.

    So until we learn to say SORRY from the bottom of hearts to each other, we shall never move forward as a people. Sorry is a simple but magical word that heals all wounds no matter how deep! It costs nothing and takes nothing away. On the contrary, it gives everything and has saved many a stitch on time. This is the tonic we need now, even more than restructuring, to move our great Nation forward. Restructuring without Sorry will be like seeking peace without justice and not different from offering Justice Salami this job without an apology. We can’t continue to think that by merely offering a man something, we have atoned for all the years of wrongdoing to him without saying sorry. Indeed, a sorry without a job offer would be a more effective soothing balm, if you ask me.

    Therefore, this is an opportunity for this FG to go the extra mile and set a new standard by officially apologising to Justice Salami. Government is continuous. It is not enough to say it was President Jonathan’s or PDP-led Government that victimized him. NO, that will be unacceptable.It was the Federal Government of Nigeria which Buhari and the APC now lead that victimised him.

    The Government needs to say “We are sorry” to people like Justice Salami and Sanusi O. Sanusi and all other people that were punished for simply doing their work and telling the truth to power. It remains the only way to sustain the fight against corruption and encourage our good men to remain steadfast. If this is not done, i think it will justified for Justice Salami to wake up tomorrow morning and tell them, “Please keep your job!!”

    Let us open a new page in our history!!

  • Man_Enough

    Good move! The next thing is to replace Malami with Falana.

  • tundemash

    Shame on Dumbo Jo and PDPigs !!!!! If a lie has a twenty years lead on truth, the truth would certainly catch up with it sooner or later.

  • aboki

    The truth would always prevail and the innocent vindicated in this case.

  • True Nigerian

    Good news.
    I know Nigeria will be great again.