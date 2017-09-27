NJC appoints ‘victimised’ Justice Ayo Salami to head committee monitoring corruption cases

The National Judicial Council has appointed a retired president of the Court of Appeal, Ayo Salami, to head a committee to monitor corruption cases in Nigerian court.
Mr. Salami was controversially removed from the judiciary by the Goodluck Jonathan administration.
In a statement by its spokesperson, Soji Oye, the NJC said Mr. Salami will head a 15-member committee for the task.
“The Committee’s primary functions include; Regular monitoring and evaluation of proceedings at designated courts for financial and economic crimes nationwide; Advising the Chief Justice of Nigeria on how to eliminate delay in the trial of alleged corruption cases; Giving feedback to the Council on progress of cases in the designated courts, conduct background checks on judges selected for the designated courts; and Evaluating the performance of the designated courts,” Mr. Oye said.
Members of the committee are:
|S/N
|NAME
|DESIGNATION
|A
|Hon. Justice Isa Ayo Salami, OFR
|Chairman
|B
|Hon. Justice Kashim Zannah (OFR),
|Chief Judge, Borno State
|C
|Hon. Justice P.O. Nnadi,
|Chief Judge, Imo State
|D
|Hon. Justice Marsahal Umukoro,
|Chief Judge Delta State
|E
|Hon. Justice M. L. Abimbola,
|Chief Judge, Oyo State
|F
|Mr. A.B Mahmoud OON, SAN,
|President, Nigerian Bar Association,
|G
|Chief Wole Olanipekun OFR SAN,
|Former NBA President
|H
|Mr. Olisa Agbakoba OON SAN,
|“
|I
|Mr. J.B Daudu SAN,
|“
|J
|Mr. Augustine Alegeh SAN,
|“
|K
|Dr. Garba Tetengi SAN,
|Member, NJC
|L
|Mrs. R.I Inga
|“
|M
|Representative, Non-Governmental Organisations
|N
|Representative, Ministry of Justice
|O
|Representative, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).
|P
|Secretary NJC, Gambo Saleh
|Secretary, NJC