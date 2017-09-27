JUST IN: In major reform, NJC appoints ‘victimised’ Justice Ayo Salami to head committee monitoring corruption cases

Related News

The National Judicial Council has appointed a retired president of the Court of Appeal, Ayo Salami, to head a committee to monitor corruption cases in Nigerian court.

Mr. Salami was controversially removed from the judiciary by the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Soji Oye, the NJC said Mr. Salami will head a 15-member committee for the task.

“The Committee’s primary functions include; Regular monitoring and evaluation of proceedings at designated courts for financial and economic crimes nationwide; Advising the Chief Justice of Nigeria on how to eliminate delay in the trial of alleged corruption cases; Giving feedback to the Council on progress of cases in the designated courts, conduct background checks on judges selected for the designated courts; and Evaluating the performance of the designated courts,” Mr. Oye said.

Details later…