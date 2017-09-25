LIVE UPDATES #skills4girls4life: Govts, NGOs discuss ways of improving secondary, girls education

Related News

The Development Research Project Centre, DRPC, a non-governmental organisation based in Kano, is facilitating a policy dialogue between government and NGOS working together for improved secondary education and protection for the girl child.

The programme is aimed at bringing government and NGOS to discuss what works in terms of collaboration and partnership for the education sector.

The event is holding at the Presidential hall, Bolton White Hotel, Area 11, Abuja.

Participants expected at Monday’s event are the Commissioner of Education Jigawa State, Rabi Ishaq; and Nafisat Ado from the UK’s Department For International Development.

Other speakers confirmed for the event are a director of women affairs in the Borno State government, Yabawa Kolo; a director or of education in Borno State, Aishatu Shiek; a founding member of the network of civil society organisations in Borno State, Yusuf Ibn Tom; and a chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers, Bulama Abiso.

Some of the topics to be discussed are government’s experiences working with NGOs – what works; NGO experiences working with government- what works; NGOs – government engagement for girls education and protection in the North-east; Faith-based agencies engaging with government on girls’ education and protection issues.

The Jigawa commissioner for Education, Rabi Ishaq, is speaking. She said transitioning from primary to secondary schools for students is challenging.

She said basic education has collapsed completely.

“Most of the children learn nothing in schools these days.”

She said the quality of teachers from teachers institutes is shocking.

We need to dialogue and come up with solutions, she said.

It is important we raise up girls who are out of school and we partner with traditional institutions, says Christey Musa from Malala foundation

Mohammed Abubakar, representative of the Kano Emirates Council: ” We have pledges from Emir Mohammed Sanusi II to make crucial impacts on the education of the girl child across northern Nigeria.”

Christey Musa, from Malala Fund: “We prefer to work with the best strategy that those on the ground already have rather than impose our own recommendations.”

Introduction of guests has been concluded. The dialogue will start at 11:30 a.m. after a short break.

First Panel discussion titled ‘Government experience working with NGOS – what works’ resumes 11:30 a.m.