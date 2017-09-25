Gunmen storm Edo leisure park, kill three police officers, kidnap official

Gunman
Gunman

Three police officers attached to the Edo Police Command were on Sunday evening killed by gunmen in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the police officers were posted to provide security for fun seekers at the Ogba Zoo and Nature Park in Oredo Local Government Area of the state.

NAN reports that the gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, abducted the chief executive of the leisure park, Andy Ehanire, in the process.

The gunmen also took the rifles of the police officers after killing them.

It was learnt that the killing disrupted activities at the leisure park as many fun seekers scampered for safety.

The spokesperson of the Edo Police Command, Moses Nkombe, who confirmed the killings and abduction on the phone, said the situation had been brought under control.

Mr. Nkombe said the attackers would soon be brought to book as security had been beefed up in the area.

He assured members of the public that the park is safe for fun seekers.

The remains of the police officers had since been deposited at the Benin Central Hospital morgue.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Abdullah Musa

    False assurance of safety!
    If police men could not defend themselves who could they defend?
    Imagine three police men putting themselves in one firing line?
    Which type of security training do they receive?

    • AY HARUNA

      exactly my dear!