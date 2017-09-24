WAFU Cup Final (LIVE UPDATES): Ghana, Nigeria battle for supremacy

Related News

One of the biggest rivalries on the African football scene will be rekindled on Sunday in the final of the WAFU Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars of Ghana will be seeking revenge against the Super Eagles of Nigeria having lost 2-0 to Coach Salisu Yusuff’s men in the group stage.

To get to the final, Ghana edged out Niger Republic in last Thursday’s semi-final while Nigeria beat Benin Republic to the final ticket.

Both Ghana and Nigeria have enjoyed past successes in the sub-regional football tournament.

While the Super Eagles were winners in 2010, Ghana claimed the 2013 edition.

The competition is meant for players who ply their trade in each country’s domestic league.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates from the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Kick-off time is 7 p.m.

6:15 PM: Super Eagles start list vs Ghana :Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Captain) – Osas Okoro, Chima Akas, Olamilekan Adeleye, Stephen Eze – Ifeanyi Ifeanyi, Afeez Aremu, Rabiu Ali, Peter Eneji – Friday Ubong, Anthony Okpotu

Coach: Salisu Yusuf

6.28pm: Ghana XI v Nigeria: Addo – Frimpong, Atingah, Abbey, Twum, Cobbina, Sarfo, Kizito, Kwadwo, Lomotey. #WAFU2017.