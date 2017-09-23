Police go after Peace Corps members, arrest 34

Related News

The Lagos State Police Command, on Friday said it had arrested 34 officials of the Peace Corp organisation.

The Peace Corps is currently a non-governmental organisation that tends to work as a paramilitary organisation. The Nigerian parliament recently passed a bill to transform the organisation to a government para-military agency despite the opposition of existing military and security agencies. The presidency is, however, yet to assent to the bill.

The Peace Corps and its national leaders are currently being prosecuted by the police for alleged fraud.

The spokesman of the Lagos Police, Olarinde Famous-Cole, announced the arrest of the 34 officials to journalists.

The arrested officials, according to Mr. Famous-Cole, will be charged to a mobile court on Saturday.

“The command has arrested 34 members of the Peace Corp.

“The organization is illegal, therefore the command would charge the suspects to a mobile court tomorrow,” he said.