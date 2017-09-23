EXCLUSIVE: Inside the shady multi-million dollars ALSCON deal brokered by a Nigerian minister

ALSCON Plant
ALSCON Plant

The Nigerian government has, through the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, been mediating in a multi-million deal that apparently violates a Supreme Court ruling, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

The deal is to get a Nigerian-American firm, BFI Group, to surrender to a Russian firm, UC RUSAL, its win of the 2004 bid for the multi-billion Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON).

BFIG has, however, rejected a $35 million offer to forfeit its legal rights after meetings by all parties.

The firm also communicated its position to both the Bureau for Public Enterprises, BPE and the National Council on Privatization (NCP).

Its Chairman/Chief Executive, Reuben Jaja, accused Mr. Fayemi of compromising his office by “continuously jumping in bed with the Russians to subvert rule of law, in defiance of two subsisting Supreme Court rulings” pending federal government’s implementation of the apex court’s ruling on the matter.

The spokesperson to the minister, Yinka Oyebode, in response to a PREMIUM TIMES inquiry on Thursday, not only denied knowledge of the deal, but also exonerated his boss.

“I don’t think my ‘Oga’ will be part of that kind of deal,” Mr. Oyebode said on telephone. “The much interest I know he has is to resolve this issue. I don’t think he will sit down with anybody to ask anybody to pay off anybody or stuff like that. This idea of somebody offering anybody money, I don’t think he will be involved in it.”

He, however, said he would not comment further, as the minister was outside the country attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

PREMIUM TIMES also sent emails to both the minister’s official and private mails as well as text messages to his known telephone lines requesting his reaction.

Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Mining and Steel Development

He was yet to respond to any of the messages at the time of publishing this story.

 

HISTORY

In 2004, UC RUSAL had lost out in the bid to acquire ALSCON after it was disqualified by the NCP, for violating bid guidelines.

Although BFIG was later declared the winner of the bid with a $410 million offer, the BPE later cancelled the results in controversial circumstances.

BPE later reinstated UC RUSAL and handed over the plant to it in 2006 on the orders of then President, Olusegun Obasanjo, triggering a protracted legal battle that dragged till July 6, 2012 when the Supreme Court ruled in favour of BFIG as the recognised winner of the bid and owner of ALSCON.

On July 11, 2016, the apex court reaffirmed its ruling through a unanimous verdict dismissing for lack of merit an application by UC RUSAL on November 4, 2015, seeking a review and vacation of the previous judgment.

In each of the two separate rulings, the Supreme Court ordered the federal government, through its agencies – BPE and NCP, to invite BFIG and negotiate a mutually agreed share purchase agreement (SPA), with a view to handing over ALSCON to the rightful winner.

Curiously, in April 2017, in apparent defiance of the Supreme Court directives, Mr. Fayemi visited ALSCON and was received by UC RUSAL’s managing director, Dimitriy Zaviyalov, whom he promised to work with to reactivate the plant.

Yemi Osinbajo

During the visit, the minister also assured the Russians of the federal government’s commitment to “encourage the Supreme Court to expedite action on the ruling,” and to “free the complex of any encumbrances,” a comment that suggested Mr. Fayemi is unaware of the fact that the apex court already ruled twice on the matter.

Following the visit, Mr. Jaja accused the minister of perpetrating illegality by “contemptuously romancing with UC RUSAL on a matter the Supreme Court had already ruled on two occasions.”

THE NEGOTATIONS

However, ahead of the first meeting of the reconstituted NCP scheduled for September 26 in Abuja, Mr. Jaja has again accused Mr. Fayemi of being the unseen hand behind UC RUSAL’s latest clandestine plot to hijack the ALSCON ownership in defiance of rule of law and subsisting Supreme Court orders in favour of BFIG.

To get BFIG to accept to participate in the out-of-court settlement deal, PREMIUM TIMES investigations indicate, Mr. Fayemi reportedly asked Wole Olanipekun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, whom he believed could influence BFIG, to be involved in the negotiations.

Mr. Olanipekun has been a long-standing counsel to the consortium throughout its legal tussle to reclaim ALSCON.

Consequently, the minister, along with BPE Director-General, Alex Okoh, and other officials, held a meeting on August 21 with UC RUSAL agents, Danba & Associates Limited, led by its Chairman/CEO, Saadina Dantata, to persuade BFIG to accept an offer to relinquish its rights to Alscon as guaranteed by the Supreme Court ruling of July 6, 2012.

Earlier, UC RUSAL had written to BPE to confirm its appointment of Mr. Dantata as its representative and leader of delegation for negotiations in the disputes over the ownership of ALSCON.

It was gathered that at a meeting brokered by Mr. Fayemi and attended by BPE DG, an initial $30 million offer was tabled by Mr. Dantata on behalf of UC RUSAL payable to BFIG over 20 years, after agreeing to sign off all settlement agreements to terminate all outstanding legal cases in court in relation to the deal to acquire ALSCON.

A source close to the meeting said BFIG officials had made their stance known clearly that they were not interested in the offer, insisting that the minister should rather advise the federal government to uphold the rule of law by implementing the pending Supreme Court orders in their favour.

Also, the company (BFIG) in turn offered to refund to UC RUSAL the $130 million the Russians said they paid to BPE when ALSCON was handed over to them in 2006.

The source, who asked not to be named, because of the sensitivity of the matter, said the Russians rejected the proposal and demanded that BFIG paid to them additional $550 million instead.

The source said Mr. Fayemi was so incensed with BFIG’s rejection of the offer that he threatened to invoke government’s powers to revoke the entire ALSCON sale transaction if by the next meeting the company refused to change its mind.

During a follow-up meeting on August 28, 2017, UC RUSAL’s representative was said to have made an adjusted final offer of $35 million, consisting $20 million initial payment, plus another $10 million spread over 20 years, on the same conditions “in the spirit of an amicable settlement.”

Although BFIG officials were said to have been absent, it was gathered that the outcome of the meeting was later sent to BFIG through BPE on September 13, 2017.

But, in a written formal response dated September 18, 2017 and addressed to the BPE Director-General, a copy of which was obtained exclusively by PREMIUM TIMES, BFIG reaffirmed its earlier rejection of the offer by UC RUSAL representatives.

The company described the offer as not only insulting and denigrating, but also an attempt to lure it into becoming complicit in a violation of the U.S. anti-corruption law.

“We continuously maintain the belief that our acceptance of the offer can be interpreted as our direct or indirect assistance for a person to secure an improper advantage in a business transaction,” BFIG General Counsel, Jimmie Williams, said in the letter.

“This acceptance (means) our relinquishment of the binding 6 July 2012 Supreme Court judgment and the discarding of our legal rights, can be viewed as making us complicit in a violation of the United States Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977, 15 U.S.C,” he added.

Copies of the response, which were sent to both the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who is the NCP Chairman, and Mr. Fayemi, reiterated BFIG’s readiness and willingness to commence the initial takeover inspection of ALSCON aborted unilaterally at the last minute by BPE in 2012.

The inspection visit approved by the NCP at its sixth meeting in November 2012 was part of the process to finalise the mutually agreed SPA towards the takeover of ALSCON.

The visit was to enable BFIG conduct a complete site, engineering, technical, environmental, management and financial review of ALSCON to determine the final price following the Supreme Court ruling.

A senior official in BPE, who is familiar with the ALSCON sale controversy, said the rejection of the latest deal by BFIG was a major blow to the scheming by “a shadowy interest group angling to hijack the ALSCON sale.”

The group is said to have consistently advised the federal government to explore other ways of resolving the ownership impasse in ALSCON outside the rulings of the Supreme Court which ordered that the plant be handed over to BFIG.

The outcome of the failed deal, which the official said was part of the scheming, was expected to be presented by Mr. Fayemi at the NCP meeting scheduled for Tuesday ostensibly as a way of resolving the lingering ALSCON sale logjam.

All the officials linked to the failed deal refused to respond to calls by PREMIUM TIMES on Friday seeking their reactions.

Mr. Dantata of Danba Associates did not answer or return calls to his telephones, while a text message was not responded to. Equally, an email to the firm’s official email addressinfo@danbanigeria.com returned undelivered.

An email to Elena Morenko, Head of International Communications, UC RUSAL, seeking confirmation of the deal and the appointment of Mr. Dantata as the company’s representative, was not responded to as at the time of publishing this report.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo [Photo credit: dailypost.ng]

Besides, Mr. Okoh of BPE neither answered calls to his telephone nor responded to a text message and email sent to him.

The NCP meeting will coincide with the date set by the Federal High Court, Abuja for the delivery of judgment in a $2.8 billion suit filed in 2013 by BFIG against UC RUSAL for its alleged undue interference and conspiracy to frustrate its acquisition of ALSCON.

 

BFIG REACTS

When PREMIUM TIMES sought BFIG’s reaction on why it rejected the $35 million offer by UC RUSAL, Mr. Jaja said, apart from its illegality, acting otherwise would have portrayed the consortium as “a bunch of greedy, unserious and hungry people who do not know what they want.”

“How would anybody in his right senses think BFIG would invest billions of dollars of private resources in an attempt to acquire ALSCON and use to contribute to the development of the impoverished Niger Delta people, only for it to be subjected to over 13 years of legal battles traversing all levels of courts in Nigeria and abroad, then accept to trade all that off for a mess of $35 million?” Mr. Jaja asked.

Apart from the inherent corruption and travesty of justice, Mr. Jaja said, by refusing to uphold the two pending Supreme Court rulings on ALSCON, the federal government and some of its officials have given themselves away as economic saboteurs and “part of the grand conspiracy with foreign collaborators against the interest of the Niger Delta people.”

A 2011 financial report on ALSCON prepared by KPMG had revealed massive asset stripping of the plant allegedly perpetrated by UC RUSAL since 2006 when the plant was handed over to it by BPE.

The report showed how the $3.2 billion plant, valued at over $1.1 billion in 2004 when the bid was held, and $1.03 billion when UC RUSAL took over in 2006, dropped in asset value to less than $73 million by 2012 when the Supreme Court sacked the Russians from the plant.

  • thusspokez

    Nigerian never learn from their past mistakes. It has forgotten the shameful Russia involvement in Ajaokuta Steel mill. PT should now demand statement from the President’s office to clarify the President’s own position on the matter.

    • princegab

      The President has no position, believe me. If care is not taken, bribe will settle this matter and ASCON will go for patronage, nepotism and waste.

  • Vivian Etteh

    • Wendell Wendell

      • FineBoy

    • FineBoy

    • EdgarLegatt

      People that are making legit money are too busy making it to care about getting others on board, unfortunately, many do not understand this, reason why they keep perpetually falling victims to your get rich quick scam and millions other like it.

  • Simon Templar

    We don’t obey Supreme Court judgements ? Serious

  • Gary

    Just the latest of a long series of efforts to shut out Niger Deltans from owning or controlling major federal sssets within their own region.

    Whether it’s ALSCON, the Oku-Iboku Paper Mill, Oil Blocks or the secretly planned privatization of the Port Harcourt and Warri Refineries; the Fulani-Yoruba political alliance continues to the assets of the Niger Delta as the spoils of their victory in ousting Jonathan from office.
    The federal government has no investment in the South East and in the South South, all the assets are controlled or proposed to be sold to interests outside the region.
    Then they mouth platitudes about national unity while maintaining the status quo of turning others into tenants in their own land. A situation that they will not allow in their own regions.

  • Maria Darego

    The original mistake was made by the Obasanjo regime when BFIG group was allowed to bid for a plant that it had neither the technical nor financial power to operate! Once it bidded and won, it was too late. Premium Times should let its readers know that since the Supreme Court ruled in BFIG’s favour, BFIG has not been able to pay the Nigerian Government even one cent. Instead of sponsoring writeups to intimidate Government officials, BFIG should go and pay the Nigerian Government and take over the plant. All the stakeholders know that will not happen. BFIG is so broke that it cannot even pay its lawyers who won at the Supreme Court.

    • EdgarLegatt

      I have no knowledge at all about this matter, but I’m somehow inclined to believe you because the PT narrative seemed almost juvenile in its one sidedness. There is no simple narrative in Naija there is no good vs bad, black vs white, it is usually one set of crooks vs another set of crooks, various shades of gray everywhere you look.

    • princegab

      It’s corruption bro. The Russians want to bribe their way through and then kill the company in favour of their own home base aluminium manufacturers.
      Russia and China love giving big bribe and Nigeria loves collecting it big to her detriment. ALSCON should be given to BFIG.

      • Maria Darego

        BFIG won at the Supreme Court. All they have to do is just pay the Nigerian Government for the plant!!! If they can do that, no Minister or President or Lawyer can stop them! Their problem is that they never had the money to pay and they still don’t have the money to pay! VP Osibanjo was once one of their lawyers and they could not pay him. Mr Olanipekun won for them at the Supreme Court together with another SAN from the South East and they have not been paid! BFIG has never had any money from day one.

        • princegab

          If bfig has no money, why contending for the purchase of ALSCON ? Sounds funny.

    • Tommy Soto

      Very well said!

    • persona

      PT tried to portray the minister as doing something illegal and yet, NCP gets the outcome of meetings which BPE has been involved and lawyers have written with physical evidence? I think this is a bad sell just to portray the government in bad light. Had oga Jaja paid, there would have been a handing over which forces the Russians out, why not pay and end the story?
      He sure cant pay because as the Russians know that paying him over 20 years will be for him to “maintain” himself. They countered with an offer he cant meet up but the solution is for him to pay or trade his win.

  • princegab

    Russians are in this to kill ASCON.

  • adebayo johnson
  • GusO

    This has nothing to do with Niger Deltans as Mr. Jaja is invoking ethnicity as most Nigerians do when they are either political or economic troubles. It has much to do with our political leadership who work with foreigners to dupe our country. Neither Mr. Jaja’s company nor the company supported by the Federal minister is working for Nigeria. Notice how the company value has fallen precipitously since it was purchased. Mr. Jaja is not producing aluminum at the factory to help industrialize the country. Neither will most Nigerians produce anything to help Nigerian industrialize if they are in his position. Both companies struggling for the company represent foreign interests. They would run down the company, embezzle the funds and dismantle the factory and send them abroad to their masters. That’s what happened to Ajaokuta Steel Complex which was established in the 1980s by Murtala/Obasanjo regime but has yet to produce steel for Nigeria even though it was sold to private hands by BPE headed the by El-Rufai. That’s why I trust only Dangote so far when he establishes companies as truly working for Nigeria. He is building a Refinery right now in Lagos. You will find that the refinery will not go out of business like the ones we have right now have done, such that we import refined oil.