JUST IN: Nnamdi Kanu challenges court order declaring IPOB terrorist organisation

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu. [Photo credit: Daily Times Nigeria]
The leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has challenged the court order proscribing his group and declaring it a terrorist group.

In a statement on Friday, Mr. Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said the motion challenging Wednesday’s court order was filed on Friday.

According to the motion, dated September 21, Mr. Ejiofor argued that IPOB is a non-violent organisation; therefore the decision of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court to issue an order, based on a motion made ex-parte, was illegal.

A motion ex-parte is a motion heard by the court without the presence of the other party/ parties.

The lawyer added that his client, whose whereabouts has been unknown since the violent crisis in Abia started two weeks ago, was not allowed fair hearing and that the court lacked the jurisdiction to grant such an order.

The Nigerian government on Wednesday obtained an order of court, affirming the declaration of IPOB as a terror group.

The group, which seeks an independent country of Biafra, has been accused of killing and intimidating civilians and security operatives.

Details later…

    APC and their gullible followers were comparing BH with IPOB with this proscription order, can some of these people ask BH members or lawyers to challenge their proscription in court like IPOB is doing.

    I said it before in other forum that all the antics of this administration against IPOB would fail. They first arrested Kanu, that did not work, they instigated Arewa youths to issue Quit notice against Igbos, that failed flat, the government claimed that propagators of HATE speech would be treated as terrorist, that did not stop IPOB, and finally they labelled them terrorist, and this will sure fail.

  • Wale

    Mr. lawyer man, if your client’s “whose whereabouts has been unknown since the violent crisis in Abia started two weeks ago”
    Then who gave you the “go ahead to file this lawsuit” ?
    Terrorist Kanu is on the run, just like his uncle did before him.
    It’s in their DNA to chest pound, then when rubber meets road, they take off like a road runner.
    Shame, shame, shame.