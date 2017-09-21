Buhari leaves New York for London

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed New York, where he attended the 72nd UN General Assembly, for the United Kingdom. Mr. Buhari was in New York to join other world leaders for the one week UNGA high-level events that started on Tuesday,

He was accompanied by Governors Abdul’aziz Yari, David Umahi and Rotimi Akeredolu of Zamfara, Ebonyi and Ondo states respectively.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, did however not say whether Mr. Buhari was going back to the U.K to resume medical treatment.

‘’I cannot confirm to you. I am in Abuja right now I cannot speak on what I don’t know, nobody has communicated with me,” he said when PREMIUM TIMES reached him on phone Thursday evening.

U.S. President Donald Trump had on Wednesday hosted President Buhari and some African leaders to a working lunch on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The president had been in London twice this year, returning on September 25 after over three months stay on the second occasion.

He has been treated there for an undisclosed ailment.