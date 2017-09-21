‎BREAKING: NASU, SSANU, NAAT suspend strike

Related News

The non-teaching staff of Nigerian universities have suspended their strike.

The staff, members of three unions, NASU, SSANU, and NAAT, announced the suspension of the 11 days old strike on Thursday.

Sam Ugwoke, the national president of the Joint Action Committee of three unions, announced the suspension at a media briefing in Abuja.

Mr. Ugwoke said the strike was being suspended for a month to allow the government meet their demands.

He enjoined government to “ensure compliance” with agreements reached with the unions.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the government and the staff reached an agreement after several hours of meeting in the early hours of Thursday.

At the meeting, a memorandum of understanding was signed with the federal government delegation led by the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige.

Mr. Ngige had earlier said both parties produced “collective agreement of action” after the meeting.

Details later…