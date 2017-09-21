EFCC blocks ex-Minister Alison-Madueke’s offer to return to Nigeria for trial

Nigeria's Former Minister of Petroleum Diezani Allison-Madueke
Nigeria's Former Minister of Petroleum Diezani Allison-Madueke

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Wednesday successfully blocked an attempt by embattled former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to return to Nigeria from London to face trial.

Mrs. Alison-Madueke had fled to London shortly after she left office in May 2015, and has stayed away from the country since then.

She later became an object of interest to the UK National Crime Agency which has since then being investigating her for corruption and money laundering. Already some assets linked to her in that country have been frozen.

Those familiar with the matter say she is barred from travelling out of the UK while the investigation lasts.

But it now appears the former minister is tired of staying in the UK, and now wants to return to Nigeria, where she is also being investigated for massive corruption.

As part of the plot, she recently filed an application before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking to be joined as defendant in the trial of businessman Jide Omokore.

Mr. Omokore, chairman, Atlantic Energy Brass Development and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept, is facing a nine-count charge along with Victor Briggs, a former Managing Director, National Petroleum Development Company; Abiye Membere, a former Group Executive Director, Exploration and Production at the NNPC, and David Mbanefo, a former Manager, Planning and Commercial at NNPC, for an alleged $1.6 billion fraud.

But counsel for Mrs. Alison-Madueke, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), suddenly, on September 18, filed an application for his client to be joined as defendant, based on the fact that her name was mentioned in count eight of the charge.

He sought an amendment of the charge to include her as the seventh defendant, “in order to give her the opportunity to defend herself”.

In the said application, the former minister also requested the court to direct the Attorney General of the Federation to facilitate her appearance in court in Nigeria on the next adjourned date in October 2017.

That would have meant Nigeria requesting Britain to allow her travel out of the UK to attend the court hearing.

The EFCC however interpreted her action as a ploy to escape prosecution in the UK and frustrate the ongoing trial in Nigeria.

In mounting a strong challenge to the application, the counsel for the EFCC, M.S. Abubakar, in an 18-paragraph counter-affidavit, vehemently opposed the filing, arguing that, “the applicant realized she was being investigated, and she absconded abroad and sometimes in March this year operatives were in London, but her lawyers refused to allow the operatives interview her.

“My lord, this present application is a plot by the applicant to enable her escape prosecution in London, also to enable her come to Nigeria and scuttle the ongoing case which has already gotten to an advanced stage.”

After hearing arguments by both parties, Justice Dimgba declined to grant the application, and instead, struck out the eighth count in which the former minister’s name appeared.

The verdict effectively ended her dream of returning home after holing up in London for more than two years.

It remains unclear whether she would appeal the ruling.

The trial of Mr. Omokore and his co-defendants continues on October 5, the spokesperson for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement

  • Netanyahu

    This doesn’t add up. No sane person would prefer to be jailed in Nigerian prison. Ask Ibori. Nigerian prison is hell on earth. I thought she was wanted in Nigeria for the “numerous charges” leveled against her? Why travel to London to interview her after all the media trial? I thought the court will be the appropriate place to hear from her at this point? Anyway, this is buhari’s Nigeria.

    • Simon Templar

      Dumb and dumber

    • loye

      She knows just like other corrupt cases in Nigeria. She will be able to to frustrate the process through frivolous applications and corrupt judiciary. Nigeria is the best place to escape Justice especially if you have enough money to hire corrupt SANs and bribe judges

      • A.A.Ngalos

        More especially the newly elevated SANs, they may like to make it as early as possible.

        • udemeobong

          I dey enjoy una o. You are making a point there. good one.

      • The facts

        I think you’re falling for EFCC’s propaganda. Didn’t Magu said last week that they’re preparing to extradite her, so why can’t him use this opportunity to ask her for her extradition. I’ve said it on this platform severally that the Nigerian government has no case against Deizani they’re just using her whip up people’s sentiments with regards to fighting corruption. Now everything is falling apart. The next thing coming is that the judge will dismiss this case because it’s basically a civil matter between contractors and government.

        • loye

          Ok we don’t need to have a case am happy we are recovering billions and properties belonging to Deziani spirit we need the siezed money more than the case

      • Ceejay ilo

        Seems you don’t have a country yet…when you have huge expectations for other nations to help in the basics of governance. when will they have their mojo back?

    • TUNERI2

      Don’t be dumb. Trial in Nigeria takes forever with all these delay tactics and corrupt judges.
      Trial in Nigeria is her best option and she knows it.

    • Janjaweed

      Media trials by this government are built on deceits and witch-hunting…Why was Dasuki not tried in the open to defend himself? Why does APC enjoy media trial to boost their already battered ego? Keep an open mind and add 1+1 and see if APC’s calculator gives you 2…

    • Genusa

      • Imolite

        Comedy Indeed!

  • Watch man

    She must have sensed she is going to prison in UK just like Ibori. That may have informed her offer to return to Nigeria for prosecution. What an irony! The rich indeed also cry. The evil that men and women do lives with them and even after them. Whatsoever a person sows is exactly what is going to be harvested by the same person.

  • thusspokez

    Those familiar with the matter say she is barred from travelling out of the UK while the investigation lasts.

    This correct which leaves me wondering about the headline. How can the EFCC prevent someone who cannot leave the UK from not leaving the UK? Hmmm! This is indeed a huge philosophical question which in the next few hours, I should no doubt, ponder as I stroke my chin or massage my forehead!

  • thusspokez

    She is looking for a way to escape the UK, but the UK law enforcement agencies have become much wiser since Alamieyeseigha escape — dressed in women’s attires.

    She must think that she can get away with it in Nigeria easily. Of course, who will blame her for being so confident, seeing others get away with massive corruption; and seeing how Saraki’s court case has staled or almost dead.

  • Janjaweed

    Because of the huge lies and propaganda of this government they insisted on secret trial of Dasuki. Now, they are “Blocking” the Billions of dollar thief from coming to defend herself…Nah wah ooooooo…

  • Tommy Soto

    The UK National Crime Agency will still be investigating and shielding her in the year 2027 and beyond. The UK done chopped Nigerian oil revenue during that era, and is part and parcel of this massive international crime.

  • Dan Arewa

    She knows that Nigerian court can be compromise with cash. That’s why SHE wants to be trail in Nigeria.

  • linkhadj.

    She wants to be tried in Nigeria because she is sure of escaping from justice since she will buy her way with our Judges in Nigeria n courts. Let her be tried in London where her convention is sure. Kawai !

  • Höly Wähala

    The EFCC simply blocked her from returning home to fight dirty by revealing what Buhari himself did as head of the PTF under a military dictator, Abacha, that’s why she escaped to London on the same flight with him in their joint plot. She was Minister of Petroleum and had access to some incriminating info contained in a PTF report OBJ and IBB are equally using to blackmail Buhari… with the EFCC recently seizing her property here-n-dia, she may be upset and ready to throw mud at everyone of her accomplices. Where is fake loudmouth Itsa Sagay to come and claim it is corruption fighting back by blocking her from coming home, where is Magu and his trumpeted war against corruption… Corruption wants an arm-wrestling and EFCC are running to court to block her, what a huge joke, what a shameless sham of a country. Mtchwww!!

    • Guest

      Stay off from commenting on corruption Mr. Biafraud symphatizer, you have zero integrity left.

  • John Okoh

    If Allison Madueke committed all these crimes of looting, she should be allowed her day in court to defend herself. EFCC has a reputation of ruining lives of people without credible evidence. They have not won a single case in court, only trying to destroy opposition politicians. A list of Nigerians including some current ministers have been revealed to have billions of dollars stashed in US banks, what happened to that list, why not go after these criminals? Your so called war on corruption is a farce.

    • donald,the russian stooge

      “If Allison Madueke committed all these crimes of looting, she should be allowed her day in court to defend herself.”

      you are right …… let her have her day in a u.k court first,then a u.s.a. court after that a naija court,where she would be expected to make things murky and escape justice ………..

    • Oladele

      She never wanted to come home my friend. Once Nigeria requested for her, she will fly through Russia or Venezuela and will never make it to Nigeria. She will simply book emirates to Lagos and double book another emirate from Dubai to Moscow or Venezuela. If not blocked, una for wait tire abi nor be Diezani?

  • band olu

    She knows she has a better chance of getting off d hook in Nigeria than in UK, if she is brought back to Nigeria her pple will start shouting ‘witch hunt’ & there is a possibility our corrupt judges & senior lawyers will set her free…A politically exposed person is hardly sent to prison in Nigeria, they always get away due to our corrupt judiciary….There is a joke going around that d former Brazilian president Lula da Silva was asked b4 he was sentenced to nearly 10 yrs in prison for corruption if he had anything to say b4 he is sentenced, his answer was he only wished he was born a Nigerian! …