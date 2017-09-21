NASU, SSANU, NAAT end successful meeting with govt, to suspend strike

Related News

Activities may soon resume in Nigerian universities as the non-teaching staff have accepted government’s proposal. They, however, asked to be given some time to end their strike.

Samson Ugwoke, the National President of the Joint Action Committee of Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, SSANU, Non Academic Staff Union of Universities, NASU, and National Association of Academic Technologist, NAAT stated this after the second open negotiation meeting with representatives of government.

The meeting began at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and ended 12:20 a.m. on Thursday morning

“The three page agreement was signed and endorsed by all of us,” Mr. Ugwoke said.

“We are taking our document and we will make our pronouncement soon,” he concluded.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said both parties had come to the end of deliberation on the matter.

“Based on these conclusion, we all agreed that the JAC will consult its organ with a view to call off the strike as soon as possible ” he said.

Details later…