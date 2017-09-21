NASU, SSANU, NAAT end meeting with govt, to suspend strike

Related News

Activities may soon resume in Nigerian universities as striking non-teaching staff have accepted government’s offer on their grievances.

The unions, however, asked to be allowed till Tuesday to consult their members nationwide and take a decision on ending the strike.

Samson Ugwoke, the National President of the Joint Action Committee of Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), Non Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU,) and National Association of Academic Technologist (NAAT) announced this after the second open negotiation meeting with representatives of government.

The meeting began at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and ended at 12:20 a.m. on Thursday morning

“The three-page agreement was signed and endorsed by all of us,” Mr. Ugwoke said.

“We we are taking our document and we will make our pronouncement soon.”

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said both parties had come to the end of negotiations on the matter.

“Based on these conclusion, we all agreed that JAC will consult its organ with a view to call off the strike as soon as possible,” he said.

Details later…