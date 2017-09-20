Nigerian Court grants injunction proscribing IPOB

MASSOB BIM members on procession along Abakaliki-Enugu road, Ebonyi state yesterday
MASSOB BIM members on procession along Abakaliki-Enugu road, Ebonyi state yesterday

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday granted the Nigerian Government an interim injunction proscribing the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Abdul Kafarati, granted the injunction.

The Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had filed an exparte application urging the court to grant the injunction.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier given written approval for the proscription of the group, pending legal process.

Governors of the Southeast states took the first step to ban the activities of the group after the military had declared it a militant terrorist group.

But the decisions drew widespread condemnation, with many accusing the government of not following due process.

The military later reversed itself, denying it had declared the group a terrorist organization.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • ThankGod Nigeria

    NIGERIAN IPOB AND AMERICAN CONFEDERATES TWO OF A KIND?
    As soon as Abraham Lincoln won the election in 1860 on the strength of his parties stand against slavery, some slave holding states in the south eastern United states decided to secede from the union. Perhaps APC and Buhari ‘s anti corruption war was also the main reason for the IPOB’s activities. The Unionists and the Nationalists resisted them, refused to allow them secede and eventually defeated them, in the American civil war after close to a million death.
    Nigeria will not go to war before corruption is defeated by God’s grace. By the instruments of law we will shame them. God will also purge this country of the spirit of corruption in His mighty name Amen