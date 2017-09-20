Again, Supreme Court sacks House of Reps member Hembe

Herman Hembe, Benue State. [Photo credit: Instagram]
The Supreme Court has reaffirmed its stance on the sack of Herman Hembe, the ousted House of Representatives member who represented Vandeikiya/Konshisha federal constituency of Benue State.

Mr. Hembe had approached the Supreme Court again to refer the case to a lower court for retrial after the apex court ordered him to vacate his former seat and return all monies he earned in the House of Representatives since 2015.

The Supreme Court also awarded the sum of one million naira against Mr. Hembe in favour of Dorathy Mato, the defendant.

Details later…

  • Arabakpura

    This guy is simply wasting time and people are tolerating him! They should kick him out of that house with immediate effect!

    L

    • djay

      They don’t have life outside politics. They earn so much money as elected officials than they earn from doing biz. That is why they all fear to be out of govt. Give him few months and you will hear he os broke.

      • A.A.Ngalos

        The Supreme Court could have sacked all the members for a fresh election so that we can elect the competent ones. He was broke already because he was asked to return all the money he collected plus giving one million naira to the defendant.

  • Manmbombano123

    This guy should simply go

    • Eluba Inas

      Why shall he do that, when there is a lot of money to be made by doing nothing at NASS.

  • Frank Bassey

    Those who clamour for the youth to take over the affairs of this country from “recycled old politicians” should see this as a case study of the flip side. If you know Hembe’s antecedent during the tenure of Ms Arunma Oteh as head of Securities and Exchange Commission, you will recall that Oteh confronted him with evidence of corrupt act involving the (Dis)Honourable member in their oversight functions. He returned to play similar prank against Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, immediate past SGF, who openly accused him of demanding “gratification” in respect of Abuja Centenary facilities. After returning all the illegal earnings and pay the stipulated cost, he will return to his Benue country home and do something better for himself because his political career is finished.

  • Oladele

    He should be removed by force, Python III should go and dance for him abeg