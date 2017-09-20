Again, Supreme Court sacks House of Reps member Hembe

Related News

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed its stance on the sack of Herman Hembe, the ousted House of Representatives member who represented Vandeikiya/Konshisha federal constituency of Benue State.

Mr. Hembe had approached the Supreme Court again to refer the case to a lower court for retrial after the apex court ordered him to vacate his former seat and return all monies he earned in the House of Representatives since 2015.

The Supreme Court also awarded the sum of one million naira against Mr. Hembe in favour of Dorathy Mato, the defendant.

Details later…