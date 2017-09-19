IPOB: House of Reps leader tackles Saraki for faulting military declaraton

Senate President, Bukola Saraki [Photo: Sahara Reporters]
Senate President, Bukola Saraki [Photo: Sahara Reporters]

The Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa, has criticised the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, for faulting the military’s declaraton of IPOB as a terrorist group.

Mr. Saraki on Monday said the military has no constitutional power to declare any group a terrorist organisation. He also said the South-east governors who proscribed the pro-Biafran separatist group had no power to do so.

In his reaction, Mr. Doguwa, a member of Mr. Saraki’s All Progressives Congress, said the senate president’s stance was “a mere political statement.”

“For me, the recent comment made by the Senate President on this matter was a mere political statement that would only portray him as a controversial leader,” he said.

Mr. Doguwa said considering the attacks allegedly meted out on innocent Nigerians by the IPOB group in the South-east and the conduct of northern governors to stop possible reprisals in the North, the senate president’s statement was unnecessary.

“I am sure the senate president was only expressing his personal opinion, which I further believe was not a good one in the given circumstances.”

“The Nigerian Armed forces in my opinion are doing their best professionally and in the best interest of a united Nigeria.”

“Even the South-eastern state governors have declared the activities of Kanu’s IPOB as illegal and therefore proscribed. He (Senate President) can’t cry more than the bereaved,” Mr. Doguwa said.

House of Representatives Chief Whip, Ado Doguwa

In Mr. Saraki’s statement on Monday, he commended the military for maintaining the peace in the South-east but added that their declaration of IPOB as a terrorist organisation was unconstitutional.

He said, “I also wish to state that the announcement of the proscription of the group known as the Indigenous People of Biafra by the governors of the South-East states and the categorisation of the group as a ‘terrorist organisation’ by the Nigerian military are unconstitutional and do not follow due process.”

“Our laws make clear provisions for taking such actions and without the due process being followed, such declaration cannot have effect. I am sure the President will do the needful by initiating the right process.

“This will go a long way in demonstrating to the world at large that we are a country that operates by laid down process under every circumstance. So, those who have been hammering on this point should maintain their cool,” Mr. Saraki said.

Mr. Saraki also said the National Assembly would investigate the crisis in the South-east when it reconvenes next week.

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, on Monday tried to clarify the military’s stance, saying the defence headquarters did not declare IPOB a terror organisation.

“What the Defence Headquarters said was to make a pronouncement, it was not a declaration, but this has given room for the right step to be taken.”

” I think the government is doing the right thing, it is not that we overstepped our bounds, we are still within the limits of the law,” he said.

He added that what the military said was to set the ball rolling and to bring to the awareness of the public that this is what the organisation is about.

“I am happy that the government has done the right thing,” he said.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Moses Stone

    Thank you Mr. Doguwa

    • Jon

      Tell that parasite, Mr. Doguwa to go and form his Arewa Sharia Republic. Seek and tired of living in the same country with Hausa/Fulani that contribute nothing to Nigeria other than disease, murder, and violence.

  • Niakita Kresbin

    The sponsorship of IPOB is on auto compilation. The most recent addition is now Saraki. Pple who added their own names earlier before him were Goodluck Jonathan, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Fayose etc. By their utterances ye shall know their preferences. From their preferences ye shall know them.

    • Fatai Fehintola

      on point, thanks!

  • Jo Elue

    Saraki has always been disloyal and very unintelligent politician. That is how he squandered the goodwill his father built in Kwara.

  • ODOFIN, Lagos

    Up Saraki, when IPOB was creating crisis he was silent. Now that FG find away of curtailing them Saraki’s voice spoke loud against it. Well done, kontunu Mr. “Constitutionality”

  • Al

    What we are all saying we need to encourage our armed forces especially the soldiers for the galant job wel done and prompt action at the right time, if there is error in the military action there are enough channels to show concerned not necessary going to press

  • D-À-N-G-Ô-T-E C-È-M-É-N-T

    This is to ìnform thè general republic that

    Däñ-goté3x cement ïs nøw sôld

    díréct fròm thè fäctory for #1400 per bäg

    #300 tó delìver per bäg,

    indìvìdual càn ordér a mìñimum of 1OObägs, trailer load of 6OObàgs,träiler load of 900bägs trailer lòad of 14OObägs

    and abõvé contäct thé sälès Mr Ojekere on (0706538/3208) or assìstant säles mänäger Mrs Märy on (0813206/6217) for ïnfo

  • Owejah

    Saraki has acted strangely! By indirectly standing for IPOB, he has once more underscored the fact that he can sacrifice anyone in order to achieve his aim. One can still recall that in the past, when his own father was standing in his way, he had summarily driven a final nail into the old man’s political coffin. It is instructive that now that the wound is still fresh – the killings of Hausas in Oyigbo in Rivers, the combing of buses by IPOB members in the east, and the eventual killings as well as the burning to ashes of trailers belonging to northerners in Aba – Saraki in a tactless manner, had chosen for the first time to abandon his friends in the North as he is now poised to sacrifice them in exchange for expectation of future political gains from 2019 and beyond. It would be interesting to see the reactions of his erstwhile associates who are still mourning the needless loss of their loved ones to his new approach to high wired politics that seek to make capital out of the plights of the innocent northerners who had been killed in such a mindless manner.