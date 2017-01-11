EXCLUSIVE: Shake-up in Nigerian Army; top generals redeployed

Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai
Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai

The Nigerian Army has either appointed or redeployed no fewer than 14 officers to different military units across the country.

The exercise, approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, on January 9, 2017, affected six major generals, five brigadier generals, two captains and one major, documents exclusively obtained by this newspaper showed.

It came a month after Mr. Buratai promoted 227 Army personnel, including its spokesperson, Brigadier General Sani Usman and a son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Adeboye, who was promoted colonel.

The first in the list of redeployed officials is M.H. Garba, a Major General, who was moved from Army Headquarters’ Department of Military Secretary to the Army Corps of Artillery.

Mr. Garba, whose redeployment takes effect from January 16, 2016, also received the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Award, the memo showed.

Next on the list is K.I. Abdulkarim, also a Major General, who was transferred from Nigerian Army 6 Division Headquarters to the Defence Headquarters with effect from January 12, 2017.

Major Generals O.U. Obono was moved from Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery Headquarters to the Defence Headquarters from January 12, 2017; and E.O. Udoh, from Defence Headquarters to the Nigerian Army 6 Division Headquarters from January 12, 2017.

Major General I.O. Rabio was moved from Nigerian Army School of Signals to Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary from January 16, 2017.

Finally, Major General E.G. Whyte has been redeployed from Defence Headquarters to Nigerian Army School of Signals as the new commandant beginning January 12, 2017.

For the rank of brigadier general, the following officials were affected in the latest posting exercise.

I.A. Adegboye was transferred from Defence Headquarters to 82 Division Garrison as commandant with effect from January 12, 2017.

The appointment of S.O. Olabanji as the commandant of Nigerian Army Amphibious Training School will take effect from January 12, 2017. He was transferred from Nigerian Army 3 Brigade Headquarters.

O.T. Akinjobi was moved from 82 Division Garrison to 3 Brigade Headquarters as the new commandant with effect from January 12, 2017.

A. E. Attu was redeployed from the National Defence College to 9 Brigade as the new commandant with effect from January 12, 2017.

S. Mohammed has been transferred from 9 Brigade to Defence Headquarters as the Deputy Director of Land System from January 12, 2017.

From January 12, 2017, Captain A.M. Dankabo will remain in the Chief of Army Staff’s office as L.O.; while Captain I.N. Garba will move from the Chief of Army Staff’s office to the Nigerian Defence Academy as an instructor, also from January 12, 2017.

Effective January 7, 2017, Major H.I. Mbe was appointed as the ADC to the Chief of Army Staff.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Lorgne

    The media in Nigeria operates with neither shame nor professionalism. It will benefit Nigeria and Nigerians more should PT show cause why OBJs son should not be a Colonel in the Nigerian Army rather than bamboozle us with the news that he had been promoted to a Colonel whipping up sentiments and in a wrapped way insinuating he was promoted because of his father. This is very unfair and wicked.

  • Poseidon

    What is bad in reporting that Obasanjo’s son was promoted? If Obasanjo does not want his family to be in the news for these kind of reasons, why is his son in the Army? You think it is easy to go into Nigeria’s Army without knowing anyone? He is getting preferential treatment because of his father. Live with that.

    • Mufu Ola

      “Preferential treatment because of his father”? So Obasanjo’s son cannot be be promoted again.Some people on this fora are so mentally low.

      • Poseidon

        If you are not retarded like you have shown, you would have read the comment below and realised the genesis of my comment. And Mr. high mentality, it is “forum” for one and fora for two or more.

        • Mufu Ola

          The “fora”covers all disqus platform.Not only Premium Times.

    • FineBoy

      When Boko Haram shot him and almost killed him, that was also preferential treatment?
      Haters.
      May your portion be hottest part of hell. Tufiakwa

      • Poseidon

        And for you and the rest of you family.
        Congrats!!!

        • FineBoy

          Better because me and my family we don’t hate and or fan the embers of hatred.
          For Obasanjo son to be a Col he must have spent minimum of 20 years in the Army. That isn’t a child’s play

  • Rommel

    Obasanjo’s son is a brave soldier that should receive the purple heart for his injuries in the war against insurgents in the north east,his promotion is merited.

  • skynetworldwide Nigeria

    Good day Nigeria, this is my story, NIGERIA DEFENSE ACADEMY is not a place to get into if you don’t have any influence, i sat for NDA exam 3 good times and i was never given any hope for Admission i was declined and with the level of my intelligence i knew very well that i passed the exam but how they manipulated things it really surprise me, i further took another form on the following year but still the same thing and on the third time i was searching on the internet when i saw a guy post concern how to call MAJOR TURKUR BURATAI YUSUF with this number +2348062594081, after much talk with him my life changed for the better. even if you name did not come out, just try and call him IF YOU KNOW YOU WERE UNABLE TO REGISTER FOR 2017 RECRUIT HERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY FOR YOU TO REGISTER NOW. YOU NEED HELP IN AIR FORCE, NAVY, CUSTOM, NIGERIA ARMY, CIVIL DEFENSE,ETC…CALL HIM ON 08062594081. now am in the NIGERIA DEFENSE ACADEMY. MAY THE ALMIGHTY LORD BLESS HIM FOR ME….

    Good day Nigeria, this is my story, NIGERIA DEFENSE ACADEMY is not a place to get into if you don’t have any influence, i sat for NDA exam 3 good times and i was never given any hope for Admission i was declined and with the level of my intelligence i knew very well that i passed the exam but how they manipulated things it really surprise me, i further took another form on the following year but still the same thing and on the third time i was searching on the internet when i saw a guy post concern how to call MAJOR TURKUR BURATAI YUSUF with this number +2348062594081, after much talk with him my life changed for the better. even if you name did not come out, just try and call him IF YOU KNOW YOU WERE UNABLE TO REGISTER FOR 2017 RECRUIT HERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY FOR YOU TO REGISTER NOW. YOU NEED HELP IN AIR FORCE, NAVY, CUSTOM, NIGERIA ARMY, CIVIL DEFENSE,ETC…CALL HIM ON 08062594081. now am in the NIGERIA DEFENSE ACADEMY. MAY THE ALMIGHTY LORD BLESS HIM FOR ME….

    Good day Nigeria, this is my story, NIGERIA DEFENSE ACADEMY is not a place to get into if you don’t have any influence, i sat for NDA exam 3 good times and i was never given any hope for Admission i was declined and with the level of my intelligence i knew very well that i passed the exam but how they manipulated things it really surprise me, i further took another form on the following year but still the same thing and on the third time i was searching on the internet when i saw a guy post concern how to call MAJOR TURKUR BURATAI YUSUF with this number +2348062594081, after much talk with him my life changed for the better. even if you name did not come out, just try and call him IF YOU KNOW YOU WERE UNABLE TO REGISTER FOR 2017 RECRUIT HERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY FOR YOU TO REGISTER NOW. YOU NEED HELP IN AIR FORCE, NAVY, CUSTOM, NIGERIA ARMY, CIVIL DEFENSE,ETC…CALL HIM ON 08062594081. now am in the NIGERIA DEFENSE ACADEMY. MAY THE ALMIGHTY LORD BLESS HIM FOR ME….