Why we're taking a huge N9.61 trillion loan – Nigerian Government

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun
Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun

The federal government has explained why it wants to take a $30.54 billion (about N9.61 trillion) loan, which is believed to be the biggest single external loan request by any government in recent history.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who on Tuesday requested the National Assembly’s accelerated approval of the borrowing plan, said it would include a $575 million World Bank loan.

The total loan will fund a number of key projects in the country, he said.

The projects cut across key sectors of the economy, with special emphasis on infrastructure development, agriculture, health, education, water supply, growth and employment generation, poverty reduction through social safety net programmes and governance and financial management reforms.

Mr. Buhari said the proposed programmes would receive about $11.274 billion of the total loan, while special infrastructure projects would take $10.69 billion. Euro bonds will take $4.4 billion and federal budget support, $3.5 billion, he said.

Details of the projects to be executed with the World Bank loan include polio eradication support and routine immunization project ($125 million); community and social development project ($75 million), and Nigerian states health programme investment project ($125 million).

Others include State education programme investment project ($100 million), Nigerian youth employment and social support project ($100 million), and Fadama 11 project ($50 million).

The huge loan is the highest single borrowing by the Nigerian government in history.

Consolidated public debt stock in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) annual report 2014 showed that between 2010 and 2014 the highest external loan by government was N1.65 trillion in 2014.

External debt for preceding years were N689.8 billion in 2010; N896.8 billion in 2011; N1.03 trillion in 2012 and N1.39 trillion in 2013.

The loan is expected to help reflate the nation’s economy has been in recession for months.

The government had earlier announced a $15 billion (N4.72 trillion) fiscal stimulus plan for the troubled economy.

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma, said the plan would be funded majorly through a number of sources, namely sale of some national assets and advance payment by joint venture operators for license renewals.

Minister of Budget and National Planning Senator Udoma Udo Udoma addressing the Management Staff during assumption of Office at Budget And National Planning
Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma

Other sources included infrastructure concessions, use of recovered funds as well as long term, low interest loans to bridge funding gap.

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, had also said as part of an external borrowing plan approved by the Executive Council of the Federation, the government would borrow cheapest available monies to fund key ongoing projects.

The huge borrowing is seen as an indication that the government might have quietly shelved the idea of selling asset, amidst stiff opposition from Nigerians.

The Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Abraham Nwankwo, said on Tuesday that for Nigeria to pull the economy out of recession, government must seriously embrace “conventional public borrowing” to fund critical projects.

Mr. Nwankwo said long before the drop in global crude oil prices in mid-2014, it was clear Nigeria needed to invest about $25 billion per annum for 7 to 10 years to cover its huge infrastructure deficit.

With the drastic drop in oil revenues, he said the country faced additional challenge in financing gap in public revenues estimated at about $20 billion per annum.

“This means Nigeria’s total investment deficit is not $25 billion per annum, but $45 billion per annum,” Mr. Nwankwo said.

With the huge “structural financing gap (SFG),” he said the country needed to tap capital from all available sources, including short, term and long-term borrowing with tenors of 15 years and above, to survive.

With average cost of domestic debt higher than average cost of external debt by more than seven percent, the DMO boss said significant domestic borrowing would worsen existing high debt service-to-revenue ratio.

Prime lending rate range between 15.88 and 16.95 per cent, while maximum lending rate range from 25.07 to 26.07 per cent.

The decision to go for the huge external borrowing, he explained, was to avoid crowding out the private sector, to allow them enough borrowing space to play their role in growing the economy, in response to the infrastructure environment by government.

“The essence of the massive investment plan is that within 5 to 7 years, the country should be moving on a trajectory of sustainable and continuously strengthening economic recovery.

But the borrowing plan has been criticised by some Nigerians.

The lead director, Centre for Social Justice (CENSOJ), Eze Onyekpere, described government decision to take more loan as “fiscal irresponsibility”.

“We are paying about $61 billion in external debt already. If we add another $29.96 billion to be borrowed, we will be talking about $90.96 billion. What kind of projects are they going to use the loan on?

Mr. Onyekpere admitted he was yet to get the details of the loans proposal.

“Unless, they are projects that can re-generate themselves for government to repay the loans. otherwise, we see it as high fiscal irresponsibility and recklessness,” he said.

  • Deedee 2000

    DEAR EDITOR,

    There’s no critical infrastructure so badly needed urgently; and costing $30b, that Buhari needs to quickly buy
    at the price of mortgaging Nigeria’s future. Economic growth – which Nigeria needs – is not the same thing as
    infrastructure. Those two terms don’t mean the same thing in economics.

    The solution to the man-made economic recession which followed
    Buhari’s blunders is not $30 billion foreign loan – which the empty
    headed Buhari presidency proposed to the Senate for parliamentary
    approval. A repeal of the Buhari government may be a more effective
    nostrum than this $30b proposed loan.

    • Short & Sharp

      REPEAL THE BUHARI REGIME AND REPLACE IT WITH A GOVERNMENT THAT THINKS.

      ‘REPEAL AND REPLACE’ IS DONALD TRUMP’s CAMPAIGN MANTRA IN AMERICA TODAY.

      ITS PERSUASIVE LOGIC APPLIES TO NIGERIA AND WITH EQUAL FORCE TO BUHARI.

      • Econometrist

        @Deedee2000:

        Nigeria’s economy is the elephant in the room. Nigeria fell
        into tragedy last year with the mis-election of a charlatan as President.
        Muhamadu Buhari has no relevant knowledge to run Nigeria’s economy or induce
        economic growth; and he’s done neither for almost two years, as Nigeria slipped
        his fumbling hands into a severe recession marked by 18% inflation versus
        stagnant wages and continuous workers’ retrenchment in thousands.

        Muhamadu Buhari’s ignorance
        may soon kill off Nigeria. Buhari wants to borrow 30 billion dollars,
        which is half as much again as the annual national budget, without present
        means of repayment. Any institution that lends 30 billion dollars to Buhari’s
        deadbeat Nigeria will therefore ask for I.M.F guarantee and the I.M.F in turn
        will ask for further Naira devaluation. Interest repayment on $30b is about two
        billion dollars which Nigeria must pay every year. In terms, interest repayment
        alone of $2b will exceed one trillion Naira from the consequent devaluation as
        Nigeria’s qualification for $30b loan.

      • i.o.u

        @disqus_CmTqWyMjJb:disqus

        Muhamadu BUHARI wants to borrow at once an amount equal to all of Nigeria’s foreign debts –

        from 1st October 1960 to February 2003 – in one go, despite that Nigeria borrows every month

        to pay salaries and despite that Nigeria cannot yet pay $6.6b owed to joint venture oil companies.

        • Ese Wellington

          ……………What is the sense of paying off foreign debts 10 years ago in April…….
          ……….only for Muhamadu Buhari to put Nigeria back into the same amount of debt?…….
          In the year 2006, Nigeria made a bullet payment of $12.4b to Paris Club of creditors…..
          ….in exchange for writing off $18billion remainder debt…..but see what Buhari plans now….
          Buhari wants to borrow all of that $30billion and on top of Nigeria’s current $10billion debt…
          …If Buhari is allowed by omission or commission, Nigeria’s foreign debt will become $40b overnight…..How can Nigeria ever pay that amount of debt inside this economic recession?……….

          • okenwa

            Buhari na 419, he knows nigeria will disintigrate so he wan dupe oyibo.

    • okenwa

      Finance minister should resign to save her reputation.

  • Parasites_in_Power

    Just imagine! There is no mention of the Niger Delta or Biafra countries in this report. And these two regions/countries are the only zones that will generate the funds to pay bay back 100% of the loans. The only benefit the oil producing and resource owners – Biafra and Niger Delta regions benefit from Nigeria are :
    – Pollution
    – Neglect
    – Violence
    – Military Occupation
    – Wanton arrest of its citizens
    – Harassment
    – Sponsored propaganda to defame
    – Hatred
    – Bypass in political appointments
    – Hate, hate and more hate
    – Etc etc, etc

    …yet, the parasitic regions (Vultures) that feast on the resources of the Niger Delta want it to remain part of Nigeria even as they care not about the many artificial problems that oil exploration has brought to the people –Health issues / Diseases arising from toxic pollutants. Buhari never borrowed to clean up the Niger Delta or rehabilitate the displaced farmers and fishermen. But he borrows to resettle those reportedly displaced by Islamic terrorists – a people (Terrorists) he claims must not be killed and their houses burnt.

    • Anthonytosin

      no sir, not only biafra and the so-called niger delta. ondo and lagos are also producing oil and there is no mention of these two states as well. So, oil is found in the ss, se and sw. what is good for the goose is equally good for the gander. Another thing, not all the south west is in the niger delta and only an infinitesimal part of the south east are in the niger-delta, the niger-delta region consist of most of the south-south states. Don’t lump the facts together just to score a point

      • Parasites_in_Power

        Where is oil in Lagos? How much has been exported and to where?
        Where is oil in Ogun? Don’t confuse Kerosene for oil. Not everything from the soil is oil. Please do your research very well.

        If there was oil in Lagos and Ondo, then why are they not exporting? Maybe I should wait for you to Google search before I get a reply from you.

      • tosinAnthony

        Have you ever heard of pollution in Ondo and Lagos? Dont be st00pid. That Pipelines are in Ondo and Lagos does not mean oil is in those states.

      • Dazmillion

        “an infinitesimal part of the south east are in the niger-delta”
        Imo and Anambra are oil producing states. Thats two thirds of the region 2/3. How is that infinitesimal

      • okenwa

        Respond to issues that concerns your region. The guy spoke as it concern his region.

  • Genusa

    HOPE THE GOVERNMENT KNOWS WHAT THEY ARE DOING
    ———————————————————————
    Thats more than the entire public debt this government inherited, when they took over power. The public debt they inherited took since the Paris debt relief in 2005 to reach that value. Thats 10years. Now they want to borrow about the same in one swoop. Even as they already added more than 4trillion to what they inherited.

  • Ifeanyi

    Kemi Adeosun has always said that they want to borrow to finance capital investments. So what exactly is Community and Social Development project? Why borrow in hard currencies to finance projects like Nigerian youth employment and social support? Nigeria currently use substantial part of its budget to service debts, this current loan request will make our debt servicing even bigger than what it was before we asked for debt relief in 2005. It was President Buhari and his fellow Generals that got us entangled in those debts. It’s happening again before our very own eyes! Wake up people!

    This reminds me, when politicians like President Buhari make assertions like ‘PDP left nothing on ground’, I laugh! This record loan request deals a deadly blow to that narrative. No government would be able to borrow this much, if the fundamentals (debt-GDP & debt servicing -revenue, etc) of the economy cannot support it.

    • okenwa

      Sorry ooo, make i ask everybody one question please. Wetin go be colletaral or security for this loan? Shebi nigerians?

    • Rominiyis

      Roads was not even mentioned and Electric power. Two major area where deficiency is severe. For example papalanto road to Lagos Ibadan express interchange used by lafarge and dangote cements and many factories add atleast 100 naira or more to cement price. Heavy duty cement hauling truck divert to abeokuta about 2hrs drive intead of shorter 25 minute link via papa due bad condition of that road. Most of the items mentioned is not capital infrastructures. Most of it will end up as salary and allowance base on wgat was listed.

  • Sparzo

    Debt, debt, debt, and debt. Buhari!!!! An old man like you borrowing this much because you know you may not be around at the time repayment is due for payment by the living. This is not fair. This is why we should elect YOUNG people into office.

  • Höly Wähala

    Buhari inherited a foreign reserve of ca.$30bn which his government has now reduced to $24bn; our debt profile in May, 2015, was $12bn which has drastically increased to $16 due to borrowings… adding $6bn + $4bn means $10bn wasted in 18months without any tangilbe achievement to show for it but hunger. This, "huge loan is the highest single borrowing by the Nigerian government in history." clearly is meant to mortage our children's future for generations to come if allowed to sail through at any interest rate. It will set Nigeria back to pre-Paris Club debt forgiveness Dr. NOI and other capable hands worked so hard to erase. The problem is this economic management team (EMT) lacks clear vision and focus as to way out of the mess they dug us into, it does not matter how much you give a novice in economics to manage, s/he will still end up in bankruptcy court. Buhari is a confused old man being guided by economic neophytes… Nigerians are the grass being trampled upon by all the clowns. So sad!

    • Epiphany

      When Nigerians clamoured for a debate session to assess the condition of the brain of Buhari and his capacity to lead, some of you were against it. You said it was unnecessary. You posts and comments are still available just in case you want to deny. Do you now blame Buhari who has never claimed to be smart enough or blame those (who voted for him/manipulated the election result) with eyes but see not? – all because they were afraid of Boko haram's bombings. A simple debate in 1992 exposed the mumudity of Tofa Bashir and the intelligence of MKO Abiola despite his crooked corrupt past and speech problem (stammers), but he was by far a better candidate and Tofa lost even his own Village to the opponent. If Buhari had gone to a debate with Jonathan, Nigerians would have chosen right. So, get a Basin, put it under your miserable eyes and begin to collect the tears. Enjoy Buhari's Govt. Don't complain because we warned you. A man who has never passed any exam successfully in his life can not lead a nation.

      • Commentsfile..!!!

        with what you just wrote…
        I would commend people like you… for
        having a head and still cant use, it`s an amazing talent.

      • Amir

        Buhari was right not to debate native Dr nyam and goat. Ebelemi knows nothing about economic management. His disastrous record in Bayelsa and Abuja needs no debate.

    • Commentsfile..!!!

      Adding numbers together and subtracting same
      doesn’t make one reasonable…
      it is the ability to tell yourself the truth. that is more important.
      every Nigerian knows that Nigeria as a country is on her
      knees and the present Govt. is doing just enough to help
      her to stand again. try something new other than Paris
      club and okonjo Iweala everlasting boring theory!!

      • Höly Wähala

        Giving Buhari and this economic mgmt team more money is akin to pouring water into a basket… Go siddon!

    • B. Messi

      SHUT UP THERE YOU WAILER!
      NONSENSE!
      Were you not the one insulting us when we told you buhari was coming to further his ethno-religious agenda only?
      JUST SHARAAAP!

      • Höly Wähala

        I’m different from Amnesty Program handout receivers like you lazy drunkards in the creeks… if my man gets it wrong I criticize him, if he gets it right I applaud, that’s the difference between sychophancy and objective criticism. Aborigine Drunkard, now, go back to your ogogor!

    • Amir

      Can you for once demonstrate to readers that your education is meaningful to your life? You depreciate faster than a street sweeping machine! If only the hazard economist Ngozi had saved money for the incoming government as Obasanjo saved for her Port Harvourt trained master, Buhari would not have needed to borrow.

      • Höly Wähala

        Get Lost asshole… I have no time for every maggot from under some carcas. Imbecile! Where I lecture no Nigerian has ever lectured there and you certainly would never be granted visa to even visit this country. Moronic monkey!

        • Amir

          You can only lecture in the toilets of Europe where you monopolise knowledge with flies. Only whites go there though. At your useless age you are still excited about visa? Inborn complex. God help you.

          • Höly Wähala

            Can’t blame an almagiri like you. When I left Nigeria I din’t need visa to travel to Europe, right now, I still don’t need visas to travel around 120 countries of the world. Moron, suffering till eternity is your portion, born throway!

          • Amir

            Still excited about visa? Inferiority complex. I heard that in advanced countries unemployed welfare recipients travel without a visa. It is possible natural refugees like you may benefit. Congrats for belonging where your parents couldn’t. Nevertheless you must grow up. Online Afroeuropean! Ewu can beer.

  • Dualpolemedia

    When d American’s say ‘God Bless America’ i nod and say Amen.. About 5years back when d controversial re-branding of Nigeria hit d air and d ‘God Bless Nigeria’ slogans was publicised i look at them and say sick people. But today i am more coruscate to say “GOD BLESS NIGERIA”. When some are busy building others are busy pulling down with all their might… America, was once d largest world economy power and have a debt profile of more than 10 times d whole of Nigerias natural endowment and its human resources put together. Yet, there existence is never threatened. The govt that plan to borrow for infrastructural development, different from d govt who sell d state fortune and loot d proceed. I just pray dt all those who are pulling down ds country will not LIVE to gain from ds great country.

  • systematic

    we support the gvm those that are talking robish should continua, every reasonable parson in this country no what is happening

    • Commentsfile..!!!

      even economies and companies that are doing well who
      want to expand or open up their economy still borrow..
      not minding a dying one that needed an urgent intervention..
      I too support this Govt…

      • Daniel

        Nothing wrong with supporting Buhari.

        But just tell him to give you a REALISTIC plan for the economy.

        So far, he has been a rude joke on my intellect.

  • Taiwo

    With no economic recovery plan in place? Buhari’s primary agenda is to find crude oil in the north by all means and to “reconstruct” the Boko Haram ravaged north east while the war is yet to be won. Furthermore, Buhari has just less than 3 years to complete his term, which is too short to complete major capital projects. The national assemply should please reject the plan.

    • Commentsfile..!!!

      you will not stop like baby…
      those people deserve a home..
      if they all move to lagos or Abuja now you will still cry..
      let them stay within their locality where they will be more
      productive, you still object, what is wrong with you?
      economic recovery plan?..what is your suggestion for the FG?

      • okenwa

        Who needs a home, was boko haram not made up of their children? Who ask them to destroy their region? Please stop that nonesense.

  • dami

    nothing satisfies nigerians…absolutely nothing…unless of course only if the money is entering their pockets directly…sell assets they all shouted no…borrow money…another no…meanwhile oil your main cash cow is suffering from depressed pricing globally…avengers too are limiting your earnings..and when the Naira loses value all sorts of people will come online and complain that the dollar is too expensive.
    Now the FG wants to take definitive & decisive action…we have come out to shout online again to say no..if that is case it seems we want to continue to wallow in our poverty and suffering.

    Absolutely nothing wrong with borrowing, its fiscal and monetary discipline that gives value to borrowing and i think this government has a bit more credibilty than others / previous governments.

    after all we have nothing to lose? economy is already bad will this make it worse? i don’t think so

    • Daniel

      We need specifics. We need meat on the bone.

      Tell us the names of the projects,location and economic impacts of them.

      How many jobs will be created by them?

      Give us a template for project tracking

      We need timelines.

      However, can Buharinomics deliver these ?NO.

      So Buhari must give a state-of -the Nation address on where the ship of state is headed.

      ‘Change’ must mean something different from the norm.

      SPECIFICS PLEASE.

      • dami

        You’re right, totally right…let’s wait and see.
        However I can bet that even those specifics will be rejected by arm chair internet commenting warriors…

        • Daniel

          We have never had specifics.

          Not even in this Buharinomics government .

          They simply lack the capacity to manage the economy.

          And you can see the results.

          I thought the campaign for office was over….

          • dami

            In the history of Nigeria we have never had specifics…specifics are not just lacking from this administration or this borrowing plan for the first time;
            But on the face of it this administration looks a tad bit more trustworthy than previous ones…we have nothing to lose…our standard of living is already bad and has been for the past 30 or 40yrs…we will wait for specifics but if it doesn’t come or it’s not the actual specifics you expect don’t shoot it down just cos you can..rather let them try than sit on their hands and do nothing.

          • 100%Black

            RUBBISH.This GROSSLY CORRUPT administration can not be trusted with ANYTHING.

          • Daniel

            Our standard of living is getting worse, guess you agree.

            And from day one, Buhari has shown cluelessness on the economy.

          • dami

            Our standard of living is bad and had always been bad…has it become worse under Buhari ? Maybe it has but we have also had it worse that it is today before…my point is that we have nothing to lose by this loan they want to take…there is nothing that will happen that Nigeria has not seen before, this is not our first recession and wont be our last.
            Buhari has a mandate for four years so he can try whatever he wants to try in that period…after that we the electorate can decide for him to continue or not…as it is now I won’t cry over spilt milk.

          • Daniel

            Okay. Let them do as they please.

            I no dey country.

          • dami

            Me sef no dey country…

          • Daniel

            Good.

            Any youth who wants to make it, must think otherwise.

            Nigeria kills ideas and potentials.

          • dami

            Rather your ideas in Nigeria must be resilient.

          • Daniel

            Patriotism does not mean poverty.

            Except that’s your choice.

            Buhari’s children and other leaders before him sent their children abroad to study.

            Some even live there.

            They fly in and out of the country at will.

            Your choice is yours anyway…

          • dami

            Well if you see it that way…to each his own..
            My perspective is to be resilient always…when colonialists came to Nigeria they met no structure…they didn’t go back saying nothing is happening there…they stayed were resilient and built the infrastructure they needed.
            Likewise in Nigeria today…there are problems but none of the problems are terminal…it requires a lot of tenacity and resilience to succeed. With the poor power situation global factories are still producing in Nigeria…but if you look at Nigerian manufacturers they are crying that there is no light – how are the gsk / unilever / nestle / Guinness doing it?
            From your perspective you want everything to be in place before success can happen – that’s so far from the truth and very fallacious..but then again most Nigerians agree with your position, I don’t tho.

          • Daniel

            Very hypocritical talk.

          • dami

            Well,
            I didn’t say expressly that all Nigerians are lazy or not survivors – yes we do work hard, however the summary of my post is that APC or PDP or anyone for that matter is not holding me back and should not hold anyone back.
            I’ve looked beyond the next man to succeed and it’s working for me – so it’s not talk.
            Nigeria has been poor as per infrastructure before Buhari, before and during Jonathan and for administrations past…so for me or anyone to think that Buhari of today (or anyone elected president) can solve their problems overnight is pie in the sky thinking.
            Ecominc reforms is icing on the cake for me…but I’m baking that cake with or without government…you only live once…and I won’t spend it complaining about how some other guy did not do his job.

          • Daniel

            However you work hard in Nigeria, your success is highly limited as a start up.

            Even the big players are groaning.

            So long people trooped out to vote a president, he must act responsibly.

            Even if the presidency was an inheritance, he would still have to act responsibly.

            A government that wants to borrow money must have a CONCRETE economic plan, NOT a WISH LIST or campaign slogan.

            To show seriousness, Buhari should immediately disband that cabinet.

            After one year, the Fasholas and Amaechis , Kemi and Co must have made some money for themselves.

            Time to go home!

            We need a recession cabinet, just like the Brexit cabinet of Theresa May.

  • FreeNigeria

    I pity my country, the NASS of rogues and touts will unfortunately approve this final destruction of Nigeria. Can this government of Mumu and brain dead give Nigerians the details of how they will spend this money? The country that’s never fully executed an annual budget wants to borrow $30B to squander.

  • Mo

    I’m not against borrowing but borrowing for these listed intangible projects is extremely pathetic- Youth development, Polio eradication and so on. Borrowing to build a working and viable electricity, Road, rail, irrigation and provision of loans to medium scale farmers to boost the economy would have been applauded. Believe it or not, these clowns in Government are out to embezzle these funds like their PDP counterpart- This is nothing but personal stomach infrastructure and 2019 electoral slush funds.-God help Nigeria

    • Daniel

      The projects are not specific. Another highway robbery inbred offing.

  • Gary

    Rome was not built in one day, goes the hackneyed saying. Government is a continuum and no one single administration can and should take it upon itself to rebuild a country in its tenure.
    The desire to play Hercules or live up to the hype of being Nigeria’s Messiah, is behind the poorly-thought out policies of the APC government. Folks, you can’t do it all, even if Nigeria was awash with oil money and no recession. Please get your heads out of the clouds to realize that Nigeria’s available oil is not only in decline but the world is awash with the product that is increasingly losing its value and importance as an energy source.
    A country that has not addressed it’s fundamental social and political issues cannot undertake to borrow this gargantuan sum to attempt to industrialize in one fell swoop. Buhari is attempting to do only what totalitarian states, like China, Singapore and Romania, have done; all with mixed results. But Nigeria is not a one-party state, not Communist and the Romanian people rose up and finally killed the dictator who brought them nothing but misery in the name of forced industrialization.
    The preceding is relatively recent and not ancient history. I am sure there are still a few people around President Buhari who find the time to read and think enough that good intentions are no substitute for critical thinking by the educated mind.

    Borrowing $30b in present-day Nigeria is a reckless gamble by a transient government to commit future generations of our people to debt peonage.
    Reconsider your pie-in-the-sky campaign promises to feed students and pay the unemployed. Instead, focus on a few strategic priorities to lift the country out of recession. Reduce the cost of government by cutting wages across the board by 40% for senior public officials (20% for lower-level civil servants), the legislature and the judiciary. A total freeze on all foreign travel for the next calendar year,; our diplomats and Foreign Minister should represent the country where necessary.
    Then begin the process of fiscal and political restructuring of the country to divest more autonomy and resources to regional grouping of states to handle education, healthcare and management of local resources.

    Do these and Buhari and his party will move the country forward and a leave a better legacy than one of saddling unborn generations of Nigerians with indebtedness.

  • George

    I Buhari if elected will make one dollar equal to one naira.

    I Buhari if elected will reduce fuel to N45.00.

    I Buhari if elected will reduce ASO ROCK feeding

    I Buhari if elected will reduce ASO ROCK clinic budget.

    I Buhari if elected will stop the wastes.

    Nigerians where are you people this is what you people got for voting for a known liar and wicked soul Buhari. Very shameful

  • Rominiyis

    No real infrastructures captured in the list. Roads was not even mentioned and Electric power. Two major area where deficiency is severe. For example papalanto road to Lagos Ibadan express interchange used by lafarge and dangote cements and many factories add atleast 100 naira or more to cement price. Heavy duty cement hauling truck divert to abeokuta about 2hrs drive intead of shorter 25 minute link via papa due to bad condition of that road. Most of the items mentioned are not capital infrastructures. Most of it will end up as salary and allowance base on what was listed.

  • Naijabuffs.com

    This President can NOT be trusted with such huge money. $30B and no roads to be built , etc

  • Chukwuka Okoroafor

    Well I see that all the spending is on general terms. It is only the World Bank loan that got any specific information about how the money will be spent. On this front, I do not trust the federal government to take on such loans and this should be opposed, at least until specific information is made available. We know that in the past, loans were used to enrich the political class. Now, Buhari is on track to be the biggest debt creator in Nigerian history and there is that specter that this money will be wasted.

  • Rommel

    It should be noted that the Jonathan administration alone made over N51 trillion Naira,yet depleted foreign reserves from $62 billion to $30 billion and borrowed over $10 billion and left huge debts of over $60 billion,can’t Nigerians ask that man what he did with all that money

  • Felix Udoh

    This Jokers are looking for money to steal.

  • Advance Usa

