Nigerian universities fail to make list of world’s top 1,000

University of Ibadan (UI) [Photo: sirkenayo.com]

The Centre for World University Rankings (CWUR) has just released its 2016 ranking of universities across the world.

Sadly, no university in Nigeria made the list of the world’s top 1,000.

The ranking, released on Monday, placed Harvard University, United States, on top as the best higher institution in the world, followed by Stanford University, also in the U.S.

Another school in the U.S, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is the third best in the world.

Two universities in the United Kingdom, University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford, are ranked fourth and fifth respectively.

Five other American universities are also ranked within the top 10 – they are Columbia University, sixth position; University of California, Berkley, seventh; University of Chicago, eighth; Princeton University, ninth; and Yale University, 10th.

The U.S has a total number of 224 universities among the top 1,000, followed by China, with 90.

Japan has 74, while the United Kingdom has 65.

Others are: Germany, 56; France, 48; Italy, 48; Spain, 41; South Korea, 36; Canada, 32; Australia, 27.

In Africa, only universities in South Africa and Egypt made the list. South Africa has five, while Egypt has four.

For South Africa, the five universities and their rankings, according to the CWUR, are: University of Witwatersrand, 176th; University of Cape Town, 265th; Stellenbosch University, 329th; University of KwaZulu-Natal, 468th; and the University of Pretoria, 697th.

The four from Egypt are Cairo University, 771st; Ain Shams University, 960th; Mansoura University, 985th; and Alexandria University, 995th.

No Nigerian university also made the list in 2015.

CWUR said it used eight objectives and robust indicators to rank the world’s top 1,000 universities, and listed them as follows:

1) Quality of Education, measured by the number of a university’s alumni who have won major international awards, prizes, and medals relative to the university’s size [25%]

2) Alumni Employment, measured by the number of a university’s alumni who have held CEO positions at the world’s top companies relative to the university’s size [25%]

3) Quality of Faculty, measured by the number of academics who have won major international awards, prizes, and medals [25%]

4) Publications, measured by the number of research papers appearing in reputable journals [5%]

5) Influence, measured by the number of research papers appearing in highly-influential journals [5%]

6) Citations, measured by the number of highly-cited research papers [5%]

7) Broad Impact, measured by the university’s h-index [5%]

8) Patents, measured by the number of international patent filings [5%]

  • amazing2012

    How can we make it ? We are on strike for every reason and keep discriminating ourselves within the education system in the country.
    Hope we can think how to improve now !

    • Ade

      when your Muslims brother will kidnapped Prof Nok just for an ambition to be VC of ABU what do you expect?

    • Epsilon_Delta

      When we admit only 45% on merit into our universities, what do you expect? We have 55% of unqualified students roaming the universities under different sickening guises!!

  • Romberg

    This must be ojoro at its peak. How come they see the beautiful work our fantastically ….president is doing in the education sector? Ooh PDP did it. They have destroyed everything. Buhari is fixing it….. Excuse galore!

    If a president can not trust his ear with Nigerian doctors. How can the doctors find out the virus in his ear and win an international prize on their finding? If Buhari’s daughter cannot attend a Nigerian university, what part of education can Buhari fix in Nigeria? If Saraki and Dasuki are the only bad things in Nigeria, when will APC know there is corruption in our universities?

    We don’t have to make it to the top 5,000. Please give us schools, not a space for breeding insolent cultists and pen robbers. It’s only in Nigeria that we graduate 1000 accountants against 50 engineers (paper engineers) and 10 doctors (that will not qualify to catch dogs overseas).

    • Tunsj

      You hit the nail on the head sir! Very well put!

      • KBE

        May be this will serve as a wake up call to some of you that see those of us shouting as mere wailers, alarmists and as PDP. It is our collective responsibilities to put the government on its toes instead of praising them for doing regular and normal duties. Government world over go the extra ordinary ways to turn things around and not just celebrating mediocrity and laziness giving excuses. Government providing road, electricity, education, health services etc are normal things that requires no clapping of hands. But a Nigeria president is being canonized for his body language or whatever that means. To yourselves be true. Is this country working now? Are we truly better than we were two years ago?

    • aiteteji

      Just as an info about the president’s ear, he probably didn’t need a doctor but an infectiologist, that is an arm of microbiology. You can’t get such specific and current specialist within one year but several years of research.

      • Romberg

        But there are such specialists in Nigeria….aren’t they?

        • aiteteji

          Not actually, that is the root of the problem we have. If you look at the 8-points mentioned above, you would quickly recognize that we are way far behind. How many patents, publications, how strong are our faculties, how competitive are the Alumni in Job market? My brother, these are generational problems. We need to start reforming our primary schools so as to have quality-feed for secondary schools that will in-turn occupy the tertiary institutions. These are no one-year program or so. Above all, enough funding for research, even projects that won’t seem to yield a direct results need to be funded that is actually where strength of a nation lies. Countries like USA and Europe are leading us because they pay keep attention to these things.

          • Romberg

            Do you see any reason why a government with credibility should be worried that generations of Nigerian graduates never had a chance in the global space and many more generations will suffer the same fate? Can you clap for Buhari for any effort he has made to address these issues?

            It’s been over a year since Buhari started his administration. Tell me if he ever made, or will ever make, a policy announcement on education. There are mushroom schools everywhere – Nigeria is amongst the most educated countries in the world, yet our degrees are worth less than tissue paper. The problem is not from primary schools or secondary schools. Give the best students in the world to our unis, expect them in ashes within seconds. Our PhD graduates are specialists in plagiarism. It has got so bad that Uni VCs are now transfered around like village headmasters. Our government is the chief violator. We are ruled by the worst, yet they have the means to send their kids overseas – not sure whether their kids will return to work in institutions that their parents have made stone dead.

          • aiteteji

            Buhari has made some efforts to reduce illiteracy in Nigeria with the new teachers’ program he is introducing to teach more kids and offer them food. The quality of any countries lies in how well you raise kids. Go to the Scandinavian countries, go to Germany and you’ll see for yourself that those basic education matters. Rome was never built in a day and that is the problem with us Nigerians. We want it sharp-sharp.

            Its wrong to think Buhari needs a new policy. Those policies were all there but never implemented in the past. Think about the scrapping of post-UME, do you think Nigeria ever needed any post-ume that the universities imposed on parents to rip them off? Buhari just abolished that.
            I think the problem we have in Nigeria is tribalism and sentimentalism. Instead of many of us to challenge corruption and abhor it, we tend to support it. So much destruction has been made in the past. Maybe buhari’s job is only to cleanse Nigeria of corruption and corrupt thinking. I think its really unfair and insincere to put the blame on this administration. We all have to join hand and condemn any wrongdoing either by this administration or previous ones. And we have to do it constructively without any iota of tribalism.

          • Romberg

            You will need to wake up kia masha o, Mr Aiteteji. You don’t understand what you are talking about. How does school feeding improve quality of education when teachers are poorly paid nationwide. Library? Science resources? Sports? Is it just food!? How many kids have you found lying dead on the street becaus they were not fed by their parents? Are we all poor in Nigeria? What makes you think what they need is food? Teachers are on strike in most of our states you are talking of school feeding. Are we talking about teaching aids yet? Will old teachers be retrained or merely appointing volunteer teachers on a fixed term two year contract is all we need?

            God help you. So you think Post UME is not needed. I don’t know when you did your JAMB, if at all. We all know JAMB was never reliable. During my time at Uni in Nigeria, the guy who scored the highest JAMB score acquired 27 carry overs before he got to Year 3. Imagine that, those who cheated were given prime positions in University education. Which country in the world has a JAMB? They set wrong questions. How can you score an odd number when 50 questions are based on percentages? JAMB is not answerable to anybody – 50 questions in 30 mins, yet our Unis are amongst the worst in the world. Tell me, what is the international worth of JAMB?

            You truly think Buhari is fighting corruption? He is not fighting corruption. He is only after those who spoke against him. Please tell him to publish how APC’s presidential election was funded. I will apologise to him if he didn’t receive resources from our now-impoverished states. Where did he find the savings to run for presidential elections and protracted court cases, three times, in the Supreme Court? Oh, from 200 cows! Fulani herdsmen who raise several thousands of cows should be stupendously rich then. But alas, they are pleasantly poor.

          • aiteteji

            You don’t have to attack me, I only told you what those developed countries are doing. Those are the things that made them great. I have followed the situation in those countries and still following it. By the way, i didn’t mention only food, even though its important, buhari is deploying teachers to schools too. What else do you want? If you follow what i said about fighting corruption, then you’ll understand what is needed about Post-UME.

            I come from a poor background, attended OAU and my ex-uni is one of the top listed above, so I can see things critically from different perspectives. If people like you are properly educated, you wouldn’t see things in a biased way like you do.

          • Romberg

            If you say I am not properly educated, I won’t fight you. Afterall, it’s clear you are not educated at all. You saw advance countries that feed elementary school pupils. That is baloney! Will leave you to your callousness.

          • aiteteji

            if you challenge the fact, let me know and I’ll post ypu several links here. Its not rocket-science.

  • ATLcornbread

    This must be a joke. No Nigerian university ranks amongst the top 2000.

    • Tunsj

      It’s not a joke at all.

      • KBE

        To your collective shame APC e-rats and zombies. Reality check of the performances of APC. University of Ibadan was among them in 2015 but has disappeared just like every other things under Buhari is going down. In about one year, Nigeria that used to be the largest economy in Africa and number one investment destination in Africa is now number 13. Inflation rate that was below 9% when GEJ handed over on May 29th, 2015 is now at 15.6% under Buhari in one year (double digit inflation rate). Our GDP was at 6.95 under GEJ, now it is -0.36% worst in Nigeria’s history. This is a recession GDP. President Buhari has ruined the economy completely in just one year. In 2013/14, Nigeria was the third fastest growing economy in the world, now we are 29th in the world. With the country’s current negative GDP of -0.36, Nigeria might be outside Top 50 in the world. It is important to note that there are only 4 countries with negative GDP in Africa in the last quarter and Nigeria is now one of them

        • Tunsj

          Who stole all the money and who was the last President? How many years has President Buhari been in office? No one can easily repair the damages that you hero, GEJ, did to Nigeria.

          • KBE

            Failures give excuses. Disgusting fellows like you would like us to accept the fact that after one year Buhari is still planning what to do. Is your life better today than it was last 2 years of the so called clueless dumbo. In one year your messiah added no value to our life but instead made things worse. Where are the jobs? What is the value of naira today compare to last year? What is the value of petrol today inspite of the slide in prices at international market? Are you aware that the landing cost of petrol to Nigeria is 89 naira? The price is now above 145 making a profit of 56 naira. Has the body language of your dumb president Buhari improved electricity supply before he increased the charges? What about security of life and properties? What about education and health care services Jonathan stopped him from improving all that? I can go on and on. To yourself be true zombie, wake up Buhari is a failure thus far.

  • Jerry E

    Nigeria enemies at work again don’t mind them yet they crave for our graduate medical doctors and nurses abroad. We have overcome them.

    • vagabonds in power

      Who are the Nigerian enemies at work—————————-Is it the CIA that installed Buhari as President of the Fulani emirate—-killing Yorubas around the North’?

    • seyi

      Pls how old are u?

      • Jerry E

        Ask your brain.

  • vagabonds in power

    This is stale news————————-thought it was something fresh——–The Apesd in APC now lack news———-How can a sane body rate Nigerian Universities that end up producing nothing but cultist–from lecturers to the stiff necked graduates that they churn out every year—————It all started when Jonathan attempted to rename UNILAG after the late MKO ABIOLA——The Yorubas said UNILAG which got its name from the Portuguese Nation was more precious to them than the name of Late MKO ABIOLA—————————-the acclaimed winner of June 12 election————–Only for some of us to discover that UNILAG was not even among the best ten universities in West Africa not to talk of Africa—————————————-The fewer the merrier——Separation is the only way out———————Not the rule of thieves in human shape in APC—LYING DAILY TO NIGERIANS

  • James Michael

    • Alex Walker

      You unku ? are you good in bed ?

  • Nkem

    The JAMB registrar just reminded us: Out of three criteria for admission into Nigerian universities, two are about where you come from – educationally disadvantaged states and catchment area; nothing absolutely to do with merit. Yet you want to be in the top 2000. How???

    • seyi

      Best comment.

  • thusspokez

    Why would anyone be surprised? I am, however surprised that any of them are even in the top 5000. Nigerian universities? Yuck! As yuck as the architecture of their entrance gates. If I have my way, I will dynamite all the university entrance gates in Nigeria — they offend my eyes.

    • ABD

      Yeah, they look like entrances to Sultanates and Juju shrines. So many things wrong with our universities. Some people will say the problem is funding but I say NO. Until they begin to recruit real academic materials as lecturers we will continue in this journey to nowhere.

  • Abdullah Musa

    Major companies, journals, are in the US.
    I prefer that we rank our own universities ourselves, how they impacted on our society.

    • KBE

      You are correct we should rank our universities separately just as you are a product of quota system education. How can we rank among the best when Buhari is busy imposing ABU professors of quota system on Nigerian universities. His damning verdict on our educational system is his decision to pay pound sterling to UK for the education of his own daughters. If Buhari’s daughters are not attending our universities why will he see any need to do something about our universities?

      • Abdullah Musa

        And would you like to remember that Buhari was out of power for thirty years?
        And he is now president just for one year?
        Ahmadu Bello University was set up by the Premier of the North.
        I owe nobody any apology if I benefit from that which is mine.

        • Wetin Naija

          Quota system destroyed Nigeria educational system. The products of quota system are the people are heading all the governmental agencies and making decisions today.

          • Abdullah Musa

            Jonathan Good luck must have been product of quota system.
            Diezeni? She must have been a first class graduate of quota system.

      • John Boso

        KBE you are so daft. You are the reason why we are ranked out of the 1000 best universities in the world. What was our ranking when GEJ was president? Why do you blame Buhari for your woes? When did Buhari come into power to cause the problem of ranking universities. You just hate Buhari, but you must live with it that he is your President or you go and die. They are ranking based on alumni achievements, I am sure you do not know the meaning of alumni because you never attended school only looking for amnesty money because you carry gun to rob and intimidate the vulnerable.

      • Onike24

        Buharis older daughters attended Nigerian Universities, but why would he send the younger ones to glorified secondary schools?

  • allemba

    This is not surprising at all. Nigerian professors are busy doing three things: 1. Printing and selling so called ‘hand outs’ to students, instead of teaching them. 2. Sleeping with female students before passing them. 3. Using Research Grant money for their personal use.

  • Oladele

    This is a fraudulent ranking. (1) University of Durham UK ranked 231 by these jesters was never less than first 100 top Universities in the world. (2) Durham said to be 19 in the UK has never been less than top 7 in the UK ahead of Glasgow here ranked better. While Nigerian Universities are not ranking Universities by any measurement, subjecting them to a fraud as this is also a disservice to ranking!

    • Onike24

      You are quite right, it is questionable

  • Bimbola

    Who is doing the rankings? If the agency is American, what do you expect? It is rigged system.

    • Onike24

      Are you truly saying we should be in the top 1000?

  • UOU

    And what is the position or ranking of nigeria govt, in the world? zero or minus zero

    • Truth prophet

      Many people are talking, how do you compare without examination. If only you can travel out and see for your selves Nigerian universities are jokes from the most boring commedians who loot the treasury and send their kids out here for quality education. The educational system in Nigeria is a fart! And with very pungent odour of a putrified decay in organization, scheme, achievement and dissemination. Theoretical jagons void of adequate practical illustration using appropriate aid in impactatation. An engineer studies about machines he never sees with his eyes and when he is employed, he hardly can identify the one he studied standing before him but he can talk about the crammed scripts he read. So we need to upgrade and not to blame the international judges for it is exactly like Buhari blaming pdp and Joathan for the economic misfortune of Nigeria when corruption started during slave trade and he can still fight corruption without creating more insecurity, hardship,tribalism, religious sentiment which is as a result of the same corruption were a common waec certificate is a political riddle for a federal president then were is the hope for improvement in the education system in this maze of cluelessness and hopelessnes?

      • UOU

        I lived in Nigeria for 4 decades, right now, I am living overseas so don’t advise me to travel outside. However, who do you blame when you make your choices or don’t people get the type of leaders they deserve anymore?…check it, buhari has all his kids schooling overseas, nigerians knew the fact anfd truth yet were deceived into voting him to power, while Jonathan even very poor mark, has his kids schooling in nigeria, was voted out, so why should a buhari whose kids does not school in nigeria bother himself about uplifting education standard, what of his education ministers, where are their kids schooling even the perm sec and directors in the ministry, at present? Why don’t we have it on our constitution (Instaed of the army constitution now) that, for anyone to contest to, any elective office or be on appointment, equivalent to grade level 10, in public service, all his kids, wards or relatives to the 4th generation, must be schooling in nigeria, for the past 10 years before the election year, just like tax and also, non of them and their relatives must have traveled overseas for any medicals..Death is death, we are all gonna die anyway even if you access the best facility therefore, if big men, politicians and or their relatives has to die due to poor health facilities that is obtainable within nigeria, let that be the supreme price or sacrifice, they must pay to aspire to lead, so that they would work hard if elected, genuinely committed, to put things in order, for the masses, everyone to enjoy a better education and medial facilities. Ask yourself, Why nigeria has the best brain, teachers, doctors, scientists, engineers etc littered overseas yet the worst facilities in the country? It is the wicked ungodly animalistic and baised system, the very low standard, begging, quota system that was enthroned in the country since 1970 till date. The poor result is what we are seeing now everywhere, LIFE. Of course, those atrocities done overtime especially by the Military were for a purpose, especially to deliberately, keep some people/section down as punishment for the civil war but see now, noone is God and should play God. (Regrets Buhari is playing the same game now with his 97% / 5%) The after effect is biting everyone or don’t everyone feel it now? Everyone go to the same substandard school, hospital, etc, the targeted people are no more the only one feeling the pains , that is why, we must keep to standard, world standard, not nigeria standard, the world has moved on and its a gloabl village now. I still do not know what they mean by catchment area in jamb admission(military style), what is the meaning of disadvantaged states ( military style) or must you force someone who does not want to be educated to go to school and what is the need for state of origin if we really what to be the same people or does these things apply in where you are domiciled assuming you live abroad? the injustice and parochial sentiments is just too much as it breeds suspiciousness , hate and sabotage that is why, right now, MOTHER NATURE is reacting, with so much force and anger, there are many more provocative question bothering on inequalities but since those still in power, has fully and almost benefited from all these quack conditions, they will do everything possible to retain it even if the country will catch fire, go down and have a requiem, announced on it. You do not plant yam and expect vegetable. Its unimaginable that, acclaimed enlightened people will just feign ignorance of what is right because they are in deception, of being in power, what power, when you cannot make progress with power, for your own people, what is the need? anyway, let the country live on its lies and propaganda while it continue to fastly, go down more, deep into the pit of abyss, goodluck to mediocrity, federal character and 97%/ 5%..It is definitely between We and them, now, smart people may try to hide plenty things but I am standing bravely, on my believe that FART is so strong and it buttresses TRUTH, unstoppable, when its time comes, it would unleash its venom like typhoon and tsunami combined

  • Cyriacus Chidi Madu

    I am not surprised at all. The truth is always bitter. But it is the truth that will make one free. This ranking calls for soul searching among our University administrators and planners, vice Chancelllors and professors/lecturers. Nobody is yet crucifing them. What they need is to sit down and find answers to this. Nigerian universities have no good records even among the nigerians in the Award of certificates/diplomas and degrees. Because it is full of fraud and abuse, a product of Nigerian society, where sex, Money or “man know man” can fetch one the best grade. Nigeria, doing their rankings themselves will worsen the situation. It will be like the Accreditation of Universities where professors, lectures and university equipment including libraries and lab equipment are hired on the day of the accreditation only to disappear an hour after.

  • GG

    No one should be surprised by this development. We have to be honest with ourselves and look at ourselves in the mirror.

    The human resources is said to be “great” and we remain a “potentially” big and successful country but that’s where it seems to end.

    Just Potential

  • Anonymous

    I was expecting it. Some Nigerian students will barely go to class and will graduate with first class honors but can’t defend their fake honors in an international academic competitions. Thank you Egypt and South Africa.

  • dudu

    Going by the criteria, it is obvious that Nigerian universities could not have made the list, not that it is impossible though. Even then, going by years of establishment, Harvard and the others are well ahead of Nigerian universities. The fact that products of Nigerian universities perform excellently well in universities outside the country especially in the US and UK, demonstrates that all hope is not lost, Nigerian universities only need to get their priorities right and their rankings will improve. I also know that Nigerian academics, especially those who are really called into the academia are doing their best despite the difficult socio-economic and socio-political conditions they have found themselves.

    • Suleiman

      Dudu
      Thanks for being positive. We can still salvage the situation. When we were students at ABU Zaria in the early seventies, ABU, Makere, and Legon were at par with Harvard and the first three best mentioned on the list. Once religion, tribe and region got into our admission policy, everything crashed to the point that a first class today is no better or can’t even be compared to a pass degree in our days. I taught in the US university system for fifteen years and I found Nigerian students doing much better than white students even with the language deficiencies. So, if we want to be mentioned among top universities in the world, we must address first, our admission policy, which is currently mediocritic, based on tribe and religion. Many good students get sidelined or are given courses they did not apply for because they don’t belong to a particular tribe or religion. Second, we must flush out the archaic and indolent professors who resist every change in the system and are still using their undergraduate notes as their lecture notes. These indolent professors spend virtually all the lecture period to tell irrelevant stories and use just 10-15 minutes to teach. Thirdly, we need to introduce the lecturer evaluation system, where students evaluate their lecturers at the end of every class. This is what obtains in other parts of the world. Lecturers are not held accountable and that is why they just do what they want. We must also scrap NUC, which has now become a cork in the wheel of progress. NUC is doing more harm to the university system than any other thing. Above all, we must fund univeristy education. There is no two-way about this. Harvard ranks first not really because of its academic prowess, but because of the size of its endowment, which stands at over $50billion. Our Alumni Associations must get involved in funding universities as their Alma Mata. Harvard’s alumni Association is mostly responsible for the size of the Harvard endowment, which is the largest of any university in the world! There are better colleges in the US than Harvard, one of which is Harvey Mort College in Claremont, California (I know quite a bit about Harvard and won’t send my child there). These smaller institutions do not get named because of their size. There are many criteria that go into measuring universities and most of these criteria and biased and not objective and Harvard seems to manipulate these criteria. I know the system very well and can speak to it!

  • Kusasira Grace

    @Premium Times your information is wrong. First of All MAKERERE UNIVERSITY is from Uganda and you just mentioned that its only South African and Egyptian Universities that appeared on the list. Makerere University is number 846/1000. we cant trust what you write if you cant look into detail.

  • thusspokez

    Confab recommends of 54 states in Nigeria

    If you think that Nigerian universities are poor just wait to see how very very poor they become when Confab recommendation of 54 states ever comes to reality. Nigerian universities will just be glorified secondary schools.

    The creation of 36 states — particularly after 1987 — ushered in the birth and genesis of mediocrity in Nigeria. For example, in education, former junior lecturers went to become senior lecturers overnight in their newly created states; primary school teachers became secondary school teachers overnight. And in state government ministries, former clerks got promoted to secretaries in their newly created states. Now, as a result of the brain drain and consequently, the vacancies and skill shortages in the old states, the latter too had to lower their standard of recruitment to fill in their vacancies. And that was how the once very high standard in Nigeria raced to the bottom, and where it has struggled ever since to get itself up again.

  • Dr Pat Kolawole Awosan

    Globally,universities are centers of citadel where new invention,advancement and development of knowledge and new idea are perfected.But, in Nigerian universities,the opposite results are what obtain in our universities.All Nigerians depend on is foreign culture and imported goods including our professors and deans of our numerous faculties.
    +Where would Nigeria source the revenue to support 54-states as recommended by by the deceitful-process-called national conference.Every LGC. in Nigeria anticipates to be made a state.What an indiotic idea.

  • Konkolo

    How can a Nigerian University be named among the best in the world? Have we forgotten that in a Nigerian University, an average of 250-1000 student cramp an auditorium hall for lectures? Now tell me what kind of knowledge is imparted from a lecturer to a student in this type of over crowding arrangement? The students just attend lectures to collect hand-outs that’s the end of it.

  • separation is the answer

    This is stale news————————-thought it was something fresh——–The Apes in APC now lack news—-maybe——How can a sane body rate Nigerian Universities that end up producing nothing but cultist–from lecturers to the stiff necked graduates that they churn out every year—?————It all started when Jonathan attempted to rename UNILAG after the late MKO ABIOLA——The Yorubas said UNILAG which got its name from the Portuguese Nation was more precious to them than the name of Late MKO ABIOLA—————————-the acclaimed winner of June 12 election————–Only for some of us to discover that UNILAG was not even among the best ten universities in West Africa not to talk of Africa—————————————-The fewer the merrier——Separation is the only way out———————Not the rule of thieves in human shape in APC—LYING DAILY TO NIGERIANS

  • separation is the answer

    Buhari did no pass maths in his school cert exams———–yet got enlisted into the Nigerian Defence Academy not even with primary school leaving certificate–he could have enrolled into a Nigerian University and come out as a Professor of Jihadist studies and lying because of his Fulani tribal Marks———-

    • felixoti

      I thought the report was about universities; when did it become about Buhari? Tomorrow if your mojo refuses to get up, you blame it on Buhari.

      Some of you people really have serious mental problems.

    • Whalerolex

      Very irrelevant comment my friend. You personally need reform

  • Suleiman

    • FirecloudOFGOD

      Good comment! You were right on the money with regards to the anachronism of our educational system. I however disagree with you in regard to your comment that in the 70’s, “ABU, Makere, and Legon were at par with Harvard…” In the seventies, Ibadan was one of the 10 best medical schools in the world. ABU and Makerere may have been high in the African list, I have not seen anywhere, where they were at par with Harvard then. I will be interested in your reference.

  • Comfortkay

    Our education system needs a reform

    • seyi

      My friend, not only the education system. Nigeria as a whole needs full restructuring. Federalism with full regional autonomy. Then others follow.

  • FirecloudOFGOD

    Is anyone going shed any tears?

  • vincent

    No Nigeria universities among the 1000 best in the world is not a surprise to me.The world is now a global village,yet Nigeria has refused to move with the rest of the world or how do one begin to explain the rigid and 19th century mentality of some of our policy makers to adjust to the tides of time.One sadv example is the egg heads at Nigeria Law School who have stubbornly refused to the entreaties to allow NOUN law graduates to be admitted into law school.NOUN tailored to what is obtainable in foreign climes such as Britain ,USA,etc where funny enough Nigeria borrowed most of her received legal system allow their law graduates to be admitted to their law school on the completion of their studies.Yet in Nigeria NOUN law graduates are been discriminated and prevented for no clear cut reasons.NOUN where there is no sex for marks,no handouts from lecturers to students to pass their exams,etc should be a template for other universities to emulate if the rot in our regular universities is to be addressed headlong.

  • Otile

    If the Northerners had their own source living not depending on oil from the SE SS they would have broken away from Nigeria. The put down is so much. Now everybody is talking about quota system, blaming the North for Nigerian fallen standard of education. If this is the case why can’t the so called good schools in the South make it to the top like the schools in Anglo Egyptian Sudan, and Kwazulu Homeland?

  • seyi

    How would a Nigerian university be among the top 3000 in the world when a candidate who scored 265 in JAMB was denied admission because he is from Ogun state and another candidate who scored 204 was given admission for the same course because he is from jigawa state. And they would use one grammar to settle the injustice…. CATCHMENT AREA! I wonder how a country where education system is not based on MERIT will be in top 5000 in the world.

  • Ngozi Amaka

    To all Nigerians:
    This really is our future:
    NIGERIA IS NOT RANKED AMONGST THE 1000 GOOD COUNTRIES IN THE WORLD!

    This is really what NASS should really be bothered about, not all these steal, steal ,steal!!

    While others are practicing DEMOCRACY,
    Nigeria is practicising CLEPTOCRACY.

    How far has it led us?

    What a pity?

    CRY, CRY, CRY FOR NIGERIA’S FUTURE!