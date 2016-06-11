Nigeria Army confirms sack of Generals, other top officers

Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai

At least 12 senior officers of the Nigerian Army, including Generals, have been sacked over alleged involvement in the Ekiti governorship election scandal and defence contract related offences, an official statement said Saturday.

Although the Army failed to disclose names and number of the affected officers, it was on record that more than a dozen top officers were handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for investigation over alleged defence procurement fraud.

Some others were probed for alleged misconduct during the last general elections.

The decision to sack the officers was reached following a meeting of army council on Thursday, the statement said.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to inform the general public that quite a number of senior officers of the Nigerian Army were retired from service yesterday,” said Army Director of Public Relations, Colonel Sani Kukasheka Usman.

“Those retired were mainly some Major Generals, Brigadier Generals, Colonels, Lieutenant Colonels and a Major.

“Their retirement was based on Service exigencies. It should be recalled that not too long ago some officers were investigated for being partisan during the 2015 General Elections.

“Similarly, the investigation by the Presidential Committee investigating Defence Contracts revealed a lot.

“Some officers have already been arraigned in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). People should therefore not read this out of context.

“The military must remain apolitical and professional at all times.

“We must applaud and support this laudable and bold initiative by the government”.

The Army had last year sent 12 Army officers to the EFCC for investigation.

Mr. Usman had in a statement issued last year said the indicted officers comprised three serving Major-Generals, one retired Major-General, three Brigadier-Generals, four Colonels and a Lieutenant Colonel.

  • Peter_Edo

    Kudo’s Nigerian Army… Fayose will soon begin to feel the heat!

  • Mama Kay

    When people know there will be consequences to their actions, they may just start behaving normally and morally.

    Thank goodness for this government. People now understand that they are paid public servants and must act as one.

  • excel

    The era when the rule of law will be taken for granted is gone. Kudos to the Nigeria army, sanity must return to the institution. Good govt brings great nation.

  • onyema22ohaka

    The gathering storm & the taking over of the Nigerian armed forces by the hausa /fulani is building up.

  • hummm

    Crap, if you know the names of the ppl that were fired. RUBBISH and not encouraging due to lack of transparency.

    • Julius

      Would you believe the names if they were published ?

  • Ayinde

    What are there names another round of witch hunting as far as i know not one person has been successfully prosecuted and sentenced in the war on corruption . Its all media war

  • favourtalk

    This is a good development, it will help to clear the wickedness in the army and corruption some of them partook in back then during PDP days

  • GEJ FOREVER

    ANOTHER NORTHERN MUSLIM HAUSA-FULANI PLOT TO TAKEOVER NIGERIA ARMY’

    Why keep the names secret ?

    Disgusting!

    May God explode Nigeria into pieces!

    • Rommel

      It is your father’s compound if there is any that will explode first

    • Rommel

      Under GEJ,Nigerian army was supplying arms and giving information on troop movement to Boko Haram,now again,some of them are doing same to the Ijaw terrorists,how can such thing be allowed to continue?

      • amazing2012

        Bnm !

      • Otile

        Do you know that Jonathan has nothing to do with Imam Mohamed’s smelly ears?

    • SAM .A

      Wailing Wailer , the Army is weeding out the bad eggs , and the tribal soldiers , you are here insulting and impugn their attempt at restoring their past glory . Shame on u , your weeping and gnashing of teeth started when your Hero ,the treasury looter , Dumbo lost the election and PMB won , this your personal affliction is taking u down the part of perdition . Our Nigeria will not explode but will surely be Great again, it is the Nigeria in you that will hang the transformer in your street or take rat poison , swell and explode . We shall be happy to miss a Moron , vulgar and never do well Nigerian like u

  • separation is the answer-

    Members of the THE Arewa Consultative Forum, made of Fulanis drawn from countries like Chad, Mali-Burkina Faso, Niger Republic in Africa and now the mouthpiece of the Fulanis who strayed into Northern Nigeria from the countries mentioned above, have again warned the Niger Delta Avengers to stop what they termed acts of economic sabotage by attacking oil facilities in the regions where they were born into in the South south of Nigeria.

    The former Inspector-General of Police, believed to hail from Chad, Ibrahim Coomassie and the ACF chairman warned that the north has tolerated them enough and adjure them to desist henceforth from carrying out further attacks describing the attacks as the height of criminality which is totally unacceptable.

    He questioned the rationale behind their attacks ”when there is a machinery in place by the Federal Government to develop the region such as the Ministry of the Niger Delta, Niger-Delta Development Company and the Amnesty Intervention Programmes which is often headed by Fulani Directors-with Ijaws among other ethnic groups from the South south of Nigeria as bystanders, will face terrible consequences if the bombings of oil pipelines continue. He added that money was being passed through all these agencies. So, why didn’t they develop their areas? They must stop now or else ……” he fumed.

    “Why are they asking for more? They were in government and certain projects were diverted there, including the fund for the dredging of River Niger. What else do they want? The Ijaw Nation have often made it clear that they yearn for the control of their oil wells which are now in the hands of the Fulanis, Yorubas and their Ibo surrogates.

    • Dingo

      Point of correction : The Oil Wells belong to all of us and are not the exclusive rights of the SE & SS.

      • separation is the answer-

        Mumu Ibo man——————Does the land on which Awo produced his cocoa in the South West—belong to every Nigerian—What about the cotton and and the fake groundnut pyramids-in the Fulani North?–Did it ever belong to the Ijaws-?-The Yorubas just discovered crude oil in Badagry—-did u hear that oil exploration activities are being done by Ijaws-?–How much of the revenue that Awo got from Cocoa were used to tar roads in the south south–Nmae one road that Awo used his revenue from cocoa to erect in the Niger delta-

        • Powerlessconscious

          Do you know that delta was under awo. Old western region. Delta enjo cocoa money very well before oil boom couple with free education.

    • Powerlessconscious

      There is no oil in the SE.

  • Gary

    They tell us looters have refunded billions of Naira but refuse to publish their names for the people to know them.
    Now top Army officers are being retired whiteout charge or trial for alleged involvement in election malfeasance. Again, the people are being kept in the dark. Meanwhile the Army Commander retired for poor leadership leading to frequent ambushes of his troops by Boko Haram was reinstated by Buhari’s Army Chief.
    Something dark and unsettling is happening to democracy in Nigeria.

    • Julius

      Yes, Jonathan messed up the military and Buhari is trying to clean it up. Since when did the military announced what they are gonna be doing with their officers that ran a fowl of the law ? Be serious !

      • IZON Redeemer

        FG Sacks 200 Igbo, S/South & Middlebelt Military Officers Alleged To Have Supported Jonathan Through Text Messages.

        There are indications on Friday, June 11, 2016 that about 200 military officers may have been sacked by the federal government through text messages (SMS) over their alleged loyalty to former President Goodluck Jonathan during the 2015 general elections…..

      • thusspokez

        Since when did the military announced what they are gonna be doing with their officers

        Your problem is that you still have hangover from the military junta rule, and fail to realise that Nigeria has reverted to democracy since 1999.

        • Julius

          To be honest with you, I wish the boys are in charge now. Saraki, FFK , Dasuki, Methu and all of these thieves would have been executed and our monies returned !!!!

          • thusspokez

            Are you talking about the Nigerian army or some other foreign army? Didn’t the Nigeria army legitimise corruption? It is indeed true what some people say about short human memory.

            Even though they are not in power, have you not lost count of the number of them being arrested and prosecuted by the law enforcement agency for embezzlement? At least they are being prosecuted too.

            The Nigeria army bankrupt Nigeria and arrested development of the country. If it was for them, the Nigerian economy would have surpassed the Brazilian economy.

            Look, the army can’t even defeat a small slippers-wearing-ragtag terrorist group call boko harm even though fighting war is their speciality — think about the millions of Naira Nigeria spend to train each and yet they are struggling against boko haram and drowning before even reaching the battlefield in the Niger delta; and yet these are the people you want to govern you again? And send the Nigerian economy back into the stone age? No, thank you!

          • Julius

            I hope you do know that BK is not an army but, a terrorists organization. They cant be dealt with like a regular army, so says the United States government and the armed services. Oh wait, I forgot that you know more that they do in fighting terrorists. My bad Mr. General !

          • thusspokez

            I hope you do know that BK is not an army but, a terrorists organization.

            I suppose that you didn’t read the part in my comment where I called boko harm a “small slippers-wearing-ragtag terrorist group”?

            They cant be dealt with like a regular army, so says the United States government and the armed services.

            The excuse that armies can’t win war against terrorist groups is a tired argument.

            Unlike most terrorists who are often dispersed in their communities, boko haram held and continues to hold territories, which means that it is much easier for a professional army to locate and fight a conventional army against them.

          • Julius

            Okay General.

        • Powerlessconscious

          You mean DEMONSTRATION OF CRAZINESS since 1999.

      • Gary

        Because you asked and I’m committed to helping the ignorant, the govt. is answerable to the people in a democracy. Our taxes fund the military and transparency in governance is an essential ingredient of running a democracy. So purge yourself of the mindset that what the military does is not the business of the people. OBJ did not hide military promotions, postings and retirements. We will resist the creeping attempt to impose a Buhari dictatorship on Nigeria. Again, I remind them that the world is now closely watching goings-on in Nigeria.

        • Julius

          In the case that you dont know . the world always watch the goings-on everywhere. Do you know when the will say something ? When they feel like it and its affecting their interest.

        • Powerlessconscious

          What was the achievement of gej over military?

  • Rommel

    All the Jonathan soldiers should be weeded out of the security department,they are terrorists

    • IZON Redeemer

      They are long gone to create their own country–in the Niger delta—-far from the reach of those who sell drugs around the globe—————-and indulge in armed robbery and ritual killings—like your ethnic group often does in Nigeria

  • Julius

    Jonathan really messed up the military. He basically turned them into an errand boys for the pDP. Obj said this at the time and he knew what he was talking about. Jonathan legacy will be unkind to him.

    • Factsay

      Buhari has turned them to dustbin carriers

      • Julius

        Why do you have the need to display your stupidity daily on the net ?

        • Factsay

          It runs in ur gene

          • Julius

            You meant your gene, not mine. I aint know you nicca !!. Blame your family , leave mine out of it. lolz

      • Mufu Ola

        Just like Southern minorities & Igbo had been hanging on the tails of North since independence when only Awo was soldiering on on behalf of South.So your eyes just open in 2015.Pity

        • Factsay

          Ur awo licked their ass during civil war but they disappointed him after war and made him to commit suicide.

          Igbos never hanged on their tail, we always teach them very good lesson but yaribas keep playing spoiler

    • thusspokez

      So you believe everything that first-class looter, liar and dishonourable OBJ says?

      • Julius

        I believe OBJ over anybody from your enclave. 1 million percent than that your drunk, illiterate, clueless, moron Jonathan any day, time, year, month of the year. Ask Jonathan and he will tell you himself.

        • delta K

          Yoruba coward

          • Julius

            lolz. Thats your response to my comment ?

        • thusspokez

          I believe OBJ over anybody from your enclave.

          And what is this enclave, nincompoop?

          • Julius

            Your hell on Earth rat holes you called homes/zones !!!

  • IZON Redeemer

    FG Sacks 200 Igbo, S/South & Middlebelt Military Officers Alleged To Have Supported Jonathan Through Text Messages.

    There are indications on Friday, June 11, 2016 that about 200 military officers may have been sacked by the federal government through text messages (SMS) over their alleged loyalty to former President Goodluck Jonathan during the 2015 general elections.

    • Ahmad

      Very good development. Serves them right. Their loyalty should be to their fatherland at all times and not to an individual.

      • Burning Spear

        if your ear drums are filled with maggots from the cows u have been attending to-in Daura–Katsina state–near d border to Chad—so cannot hear–words of wisdom———Fine–But———–are your eyes also affected by the ailment roaming about your ear drums–? Such that u cannot digest a simple sentence into your dead cancerous-brain cells————-? Ask the army to name them—-or call on Premium Times to tell us how the guber elections in Ekiti state, became the yardstick for sacking army officers–While mumus like u from the south east is here talking rubbish again to us as your mothers and uncles are being beheaded by the Fulani Jihadist fighters in Niger state and Kano— in Northern Nigeria———————Animals

    • TC

      Great news…..loyalty to state first be it Yoruba, hausa or Igbo. But what’s your point though…?

      • IZON Redeemer

        Mumu–keep on pretending not to know——Conscience them elders tell us— is an open cancer–only the truth can heal it—sha———————were the soldiers sacked loyal to their ethnic groups or the state of Nigeria ?—–monkey—how many re-run elections has Buhari conducted-‘ From Baylesa state more than 40 died–In river the same–number of humans————-Now tell us how many were killed during the elections Jonathan conducted in edo– osun ati ekiti state-? animals

    • IG

      Its a shame to your generations and to your pay masters. I wonder what legacy you are living for your generation.

      • IZON Redeemer

        f your ear drums are filled with maggots from the cows u have been attending to-in Daura–Katsina state–near d border to Chad—so cannot hear–words of wisdom———Fine–But———–are your eyes also affected by the ailment roaming about your ear drums–? Such that u cannot digest a simple sentence into your dead cancerous-brain cells————-? Ask the army to name them—-or call on Premium Times to tell us how the guber elections in Ekiti state, became the yardstick for sacking army officers–While mumu like u from the south east is here talking rubbish again to us as your mothers and uncles are being beheaded by the Fulani Jihadist fighters in Niger state and Kano— in Northern Nigeria——..—————Animals

        • IG

          Go dig a hole and burial yourself. You are a disgrace to humanity, entire south south and to your family if you have any. I wonder what kind of family will a backward being like nurture

    • thusspokez

      Where did you get the false rumour you are spreading here?

      • IZON Redeemer

        f your ear drums are filled with maggots from the cows u have been attending to-in Daura–Katsina state–near d border to Chad—so cannot hear–words of wisdom———Fine–But———–are your eyes also affected by the ailment roaming about your ear drums–? Such that u cannot digest a simple sentence into your dead cancerous-brain cells————-? Ask the army to name them—-or call on Premium Times to tell us how the guber elections in Ekiti state, became the yardstick for sacking army officers–While mumu like u from the south east is here talking rubbish again to us as your mothers and uncles are being beheaded by the Fulani Jihadist fighters in Niger state and Kano— in Northern Nigeria———————Animals

        • thusspokez

          f your ear drums are filled with maggots

          Exactly how the typical ‘Nigerian’ would starts a comment. This has become a Nigerian online trademark.

          Well, your politicians have created a name for themselves around the world. And because you don’t want to be left out, you Nigerians online are also creating names for yourselves — a penchant for rudeness, insults; indeed, an inability to express themselves without adding insults, usually to cover up lack of debating skills and ignorance.

  • thusspokez

    Although the Army failed to disclose names and number of the affected officers…

    One good thing GEJ did for democracy, freedom and transparency is the 2011 ‘Freedom of Information Act’. I wish Nigerian journalists would use it often to force governments to release the information to the public.

    • IZON Redeemer

      If your ear drums are filled with maggots from the cows u have been attending to-in Daura–Katsina state–near d border to Chad—so cannot hear–words of wisdom———Fine–But———–are your eyes also affected by the ailment roaming about your ear drums–? Such that u cannot digest a simple sentence into your dead cancerous-brain cells————-? Ask the army to name them—-or call on Premium Times to tell us how the guber elections in Ekiti state, became the yardstick for sacking army officers–While mumu like u from the south east is here talking rubbish again to us as your mothers and uncles are being beheaded by the Fulani Jihadist fighters in Niger state and Kano— in Northern Nigeria———————Animals

      • Wave

        If it was your mother or Ur siblings that were killed will you utter this rubbish.If what is done is not good and U feel it’s good may your folks and siblings meet the same fate.Amen

    • emmanuel

      South Nigeria Soldiers have not seen anything yet. Se dem help Kill Buharis brodas for Boko Haram? Abi dem nor know say Buhari talk say killing Boko Haram was Jonathan killing his brothers?

      He knows criticism would trail the sack when the South dominated list is revealed. Yorobber, good luck to you and be happy when you see names.

      • Mufu Ola

        If they are guilty they should go.South or no South.Enough of bufoonery.

        • Ochon

          What a child! Your vituperation is nauseating.

          • Mufu Ola

            How? Bcos it doesn’t fit into your weird thinking?

  • Dele Momodu

    The militarization of Nigeria has become very suffocating. Shiites are being killed in droves in the North West. Mass graves have been identified and uncovered. The Biafra agitators are being massacred in broad-day light and its leaders detained indefinitely. Boko Haram remains a monumental menace to society despite the extra-ordinary efforts of our military and Intelligence agencies. The Fulani and or Libyan herdsmen have added to the conundrum out of the blues. Different militant groups are now armed to the teeth. Trust me these guys don’t look like they are joking. Nobody fights on as many fronts as this government now seems to be fighting without risking it all.

    • Gary

      Right under our nose, the reforms put in by OBJ to restore professional to the military in Nigeria is gradually being rolled back. Muhammadu Buhari, it must be said, is embarking on recreating an Army of the North instead of the Nigeria Army. All under the cover of fighting corruption. Pray tell, GEV was wrong in involving the Army in election security, why then is it right for Buhari to do same in the blood-soaked fight to control Rivers State and its oil wealth?
      Why is the Army now increasingly used for civil policing in the anti-APC states and shooting unarmed protesters in the back? Including those inside a church? Are these the actiond of a democratic govt.?
      At what point will civil society in and outside Nigeria rise to question to slide to tyranny? What more proof do people, including Bola Tinubu, need to see that Buhari is taking Nigeria back to 1984? The Nigerian people should give up their democratic rights all because Jonathan messed up the country?

      • IZON Redeemer

        Happily for us Native Nigerians from the South south region of the Niger delta zone—and under whose purified tributaries the name Nigeria was coined by Lord Lugard-there are still some rational minds and thinkers in Nigeria—-and their are tinkers—-also–among those who often line up to salute the tribal marks of Buhari—who does not even know he is president of Nigeria–The country is permanently divided———the One Nigeria army is gone –dead and buried-let every zone for to to plant their flag at the United Nations office in New York–period–For Separation is our goal

      • forestgee

        Why do we forget so soon? PMB said something about the blood of baboons and dogs and 11 Southern NYSC members were killed in the North in 2011…he even complained about the rate GEJ government was killing BH. members. PMB is who he is…!

      • Powerlessconscious

        Why are there too many criminals, terrorist and cult group in PDP states?

        • Peter_Edo

          ABEG HELP ME ASK THEM!

    • Peter_Edo

      This militarization was done under the nose of the last admin with some encouragement even. that was why the USA refused to sell the last admin weapons for it foresaw this. i hope and pray that the new admin will be able to tackle everyone of these issues so we can have a better Nigeria. some people don’t care anymore for they have been fully enriched to the teeth, some of their followers don’t care anymore for they enjoy the patronage of the former. and these guys are willing to BLOW IT ALL UP rather than make the country better. MAY GOD DEAL RUTHLESSLY WITH THEM AND THEIR PLANS!

  • Otile

    La Ilaha IllAllah Muhammadur Rasulullah Definitely Duncee is deaf. He is bringing another military coup upon himself. Those whom the gods want to kill they first make deaf.

  • kumi

    This APc army of buhari are failing Nigerian and are hiding information to the public under the freedom of information act Nigerians need to know the name of the army they sack

  • emmanuel

    Ethnic cleansing!

    • Mufu Ola

      The way Jonathan cleansed Yorubas

      • emmanuel

        Were Jonathan for cleanse Yorubas? You are insatiable group of people and ne wetin don put una for trouble for Buhari hand now. Talk una nor fit talk again, just dieing in silence.
        I saw one madam when dey proud say dem Yoruba commot Jonathan for power because he nor give dem enough; today.
        She has aged in just one year as her unmatched finajcial responsibilities don almost kill her. Shame nor dey let her complain openly now. An na dat hostility you dey exhibit now

        • Powerlessconscious

          You have been used to CROOK METHOD of governance.

        • Mufu Ola

          Childish. So one woman laments to u & u’re on the Bing!Try to grow up

  • kumi

    Buhari started in a very bad note he thought Nigeria are still fools but he failed to understand that there are no more small boy in Nigeria every region have power to fight any federal government in Nigeria if the president is not doing the right thing.
    By right this dialogue buhari is talking Niger delta would have been done the first month he take over power but he failed with the thought of winner take all mentality but he forgot boko haram fight is not like Niger delta fight boko haram Nigeria is not loosing any thing apart from the money the government is loosing which is generated from Niger delta but now buhari came and called those militants who have repented creminers sack them from there work cut off amnesty program money and you said you want peace, so who is warning the avengers are all fools they should go and warn buhari and APc

    • Comfortkay

      Man you need a medical attention.

    • Powerlessconscious

      You said every region. Southwest do not go to war with government. We don’t terrorise government.

  • Observer

    I can see the stupidity of many wailers here. Just because youbhate Buhari, you will find nothing good in development of his administration. Well, you are alk buffoons like your almight GEJ, master of all buffoon. You will shout for separation today, tomorrow you are the highest candidate in Police recruitment. Who is fooling who.

    • logmein2nite

      Go siddon, just because you hate Jonathan, you will never see even one single thing wrong with Buhari’s administration. Why won’t they apply for Police recruitment? Have you separated them? Please reason before you type. You’re the one fooling yourself.

  • Ulo

    From the discussions and comments seen here, we are too tribalistic. It is annoying what learned people put to pen for public consumption. It is so very unfortunate. Every other person is a Nigerian and only Buhari is from ethnic Fulani. Too bad the way we treat our leaders.

    • logmein2nite

      Sharrrp, you’re drunk with stupidity. You should be saying too bad the way our leaders treat us, you are here talking jazz.

    • Gary

      Instead of moaning, just tell them to publish the list of those sacked and their alleged infractions. Why the secrecy? In a civilian democracy? Nigerians elected a civilian President, not an Emperor.

  • T-Rex

    Gen Momoh of the Ekiti governorship election saga is definitely gone!

  • Comfortkay

    AYo Fayose should employ them as security officers.
    Supreme Court has saved Fayose but the Generals are gone.

  • uOkwunna

    I am sure the reason they were sacked was because they revealed that Buhari certificate was not with the Nigeria army as Buhari claimed in his affidavit and automatically this assertion made them political while killing unarmed civilians for President Buhari egocentric-ism is not political.
    I love it because this type of stupidity is a catalyst to our disintegration. “All hail Biafra”.

  • IZON Redeemer

    How do you expect the soldiers from the Southern part of the country to feel with their unexpected retirement from the armed Forces? These are the individuals mostly affected by Buhari’s sacking spree and have been so far replaced with soldiers from the Northern part. Or do you think they are not also human beings?

    On the reason, he toppled Buhari’s military government in 1985, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida was right after all, if Buhari’s hell bent on dividing this nation along tribal lines. Here’s what IBB said of Buhari then in 1985:

    “Regrettable, it turned out that Major-General Muhammadu Buhari was too rigid and uncompromising in his attitude to issues of national significance. Efforts to make him understand that a diverse polity required recognition and appreciation of differences in both cultural and individual perceptions, only served to aggravate these attitudes.”

  • Jack Jack

    Nigerian military used to be the envy if Africa. Now, the military is corrupt where the steal money from their

    • adeade

      Expatiate on this please…nobody understands what you are saying..

  • darlin76

    This insensitive government may, indirectly be strengthening the militants down south if this news is true.

  • WhistleBlower

    See list of some of the affected officers below:
    1. Maj Gen FO Ali. 2. Maj Gen EG Atewe. 3. Maj Gen Ejemai. 4. Maj Gen MY Ibrahim. 5. Maj Gen IN Ijioma. 6. Maj Gen Koleoso. 7. Maj Gen PAT Akem. 8. Maj Gen LC Ilo. 9. Maj Gen SD Aliyu. 10. Brig Gen Onibasa. 11. Brig Gen IM Lawson. 12. Brig Gen D Abdusalam. 13. Brig Gen Bashir Mormoni. 14. Brig Gen ASH Sahaad. 15. Brig Gen Koko Essien. 16. Brig Gen MD Onoiveta. 17. Brig Gen LM Bello. 18. Brig Gen MG Ali. 19. Brig Gen Oyefesobi. 20. Brig Gen Ogidi. 21. Brig Gen Fiboinumama. 22. Brig Gen Agachi. 23. Col OU Nwankwo. 24. Col Adegbe. 25. Col DR Hassan. 26. Col TT Minima. 27. Col CK Ukoha. 28. Col FD Kayode. 29. Col Achinze. 30. Lt Col Oladuntoye. 31. Lt Col Adinmoha. 32. Lt Col CO Amadi. 33. Lt Col Baba Ochanpa. 34. Lt Col Dazang. 35. Lt Col TE Arigbe. 36. Lt Col Egemole. 37. Lt Col A Suleiman. 38. Lt Col A Mohammed. 39. Lt Col AS Mohammed. 40. Lt Col Enemchukwu. 41. Maj TA Williams.

    ostly southerners and Christians. Oh Buhari ???

    • A Aminu

      They happen to have compromised their commission and betrayed their conscience.

      • Excisionist

        Indeed? Is that what they told you or are you confirming your blind support for Buhari’s reckless policies and actions? One thing you can be sure is that they did’nt need low cut-off marks or federal character basis for admission into defense academy. Pity that those now running the show are unqualified, probably certificate-less imbeciles like Buhari

        • A Aminu

          Look at the substance of the matter and not other issues outside the box. The issue here is the involvement of the officers in politics. Blind support for Buhari is not the issue. If a commission officer involves himself in political activities, he has no business with that profession and should give way. Low cut off marks, or federal character is another issue entirely.

          • Excisionist

            They happened to be COs in non-APC states. Does that make them partisan? No. Did they force anyone to vote one way or the other? No again. It is ridiculous that Buhari was expecting that APC would win in every state of the federation and that people like you would believe it just because Buhari said so. This is just one out of several divisive and quixotic policies.

  • Factsay

    U mean taught?

  • Excisionist

    Buhari has decided to turn the Nigerian army into Fulani/Islamic army.
    Begging Buhari and Fulani cabal is a waste of time because they are characteristically arrogant and impervious to such pleas. Good !

    We do not want this Fulani/Islamic army. They are protecting the interest of Fulani and Islamic cabal and not living up to their oath to protect Nigeria and Nigerians.

    The sacked officers should form and train the real Nigerian army. Officers and men from the SW,SS, SE and NC geopolitical zones should leave the Fulani / Islamic army and join the true Nigerian Army where they have both job security and the opportunity to serve according to their oath.

    This is a serious matter because in the Fulani 7Islamic army, neither your lifr nor your job is secure. This is urgent.

  • Major Gideon Okar

    Major Gideon G. Okar: WHY WE STRUCK

    How many more lives have been lost to the Hausa-Fulani butchery since our execution in 1990? Obviously they run into their tens of thousands. We knew this would happen and that was what we wanted to prevent. Because of the possibility of failure we wanted to leave the message which some termed unacceptable and others, premature.

    Nigerians can be forgiven for failure to understand the necessity of excising those states in 1990. But now, how many millions of lives, how much destruction of property, infrastructure and places of worship will it take to convince skeptics that excision is the only way to stop it.

    We, that laid down our lives to save you:
    Major Gideon Orkar, Captain Empere, Captain Dakolo, Capt Nonju, Lt. Akogun, Lt. CN Odey, Lt. Cyril Ozualor, Lt. NEO Deji, 2/Lt AB Umukoro, 2/Lt EJ Ejesuku, SSgt Julius Itua, Sgt Martins Ademokhai, Sgt. Pius Ilegar and over a hundred others.