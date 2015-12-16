EXCLUSIVE: Like Saraki, Dep. Senate President Ekweremadu to get 10 new exotic vehicles despite cash crunch

Ike Ekweremadu, Deputy Senate President
Ike Ekweremadu, Deputy Senate President

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, will be receiving 10 new exotic vehicles for his convoy at over N300 million, as part of a multibillion naira illegal automobile acquisitions by the National Assembly management, for senators, PREMIUM TIMES can report today.

The purchases are coming despite the difficult economic situation Nigeria continues to face, with workers unpaid for months in some states, and governors considering reducing the national minimum wage or sacking civil servants.

The acquisitions are also coming at a time National Assembly support staff have yet to receive their November salaries.

PREMIUM TIMES had exclusively reported how despite cash crunch facing the nation, the Nigerian Senate concluded plans to buy top-of-the-range vehicles for its president, Bukola Saraki, and 108 other senators.

The contract was estimated at nearly N5 billion. But new details computed after the publication, show the actual amount would be in excess of that amount.

We have also obtained tender documents indicating that the deputy senate president, Mr. Ekweremadu, will be receiving 10 new vehicles for his convoy, the number Mr. Saraki is getting.

The cars include a Mercedes Benz S550, 4 Toyota Prado Jeeps, 4 Toyota Hilux vans and a Toyota Hiace Bus.

The market survey conducted by this paper show that the Senate will be spending about N329.5 million on Mr. Ekweremadu’s convoy alone.

A Mercedes Benz S550 2016 goes for $95,650, which translates to N23, 912,500 and addition of 105 percent (duty, levy and profit margin) takes the total cost of the car to about N49, 020,625.00.

For the Toyota Prado SUVs, each unit costs $73,000, which equals N18,250,000, while a 105 per cent addition of levy, duty and profit would put the cost of each at N37,412,500.

The total cost of the four Prado Jeeps being acquired for Mr. Ekweremadu is N149, 650,000.00.

Also proposed for the deputy senate president’s convoy are four Toyota Hilux SS, Auto vehicles, each costing $50,150.

At N250 to the dollar, each Hilux Van would cost N12, 537,500 and an additional 105 percent would raise the price of each unit to N25, 601, 875.

The sum of the proposed four Hilux brands is N102.4 million.

The last vehicle under consideration is a Toyota Hiace Bus 2016 model, which by our findings, could go for as high as N28.4 million.

The acquisition of cars for senators is a violation of the monetisation policy of the federal government, which debars government bodies from purchasing vehicles for its officials.

The policy instead allows public officers and political office holders to receive 250 per cent of their annual basic salary as motor vehicle loan, which translates to N5.07 million for each senator.

Our sources at the National Assembly said the Senators got these loans before also proceeding to acquire these new Toyota Land Cruisers.

Also, like Mr. Saraki, the 10 vehicles proposed for Mr. Ekweremadu far exceeds the six allowed the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission for the two offices respectively.

Individually, they are entitled to two official cars, one pilot car, one protocol/press car, one ambulance and one security car.

In its response to our earlier story, the senate struggled to justify the purchases, claiming the vehicles would serve committee needs, a deceitful argument the Senate and the House of Representatives have used in the past to defend similar procurements.

The spokesperson for the Senate, Aliyu Abdullahi, said in a statement on Sunday that it became necessary to replace Mr. Saraki’s vehicles because he was using his personal vehicles and older brands inherited from his predecessor.

“With respect to the official vehicles of the Senate President, it should be noted that majority of the vehicles in his convoy are his personal vehicles while some of the vehicles that he inherited, including his official vehicles and the backup car, are so old that they are already developing faults and not fit for long journey.

“We can recall that on several occasions, his official car broke down. Three instances will suffice here. I remember on a visit to Nasarawa state for a wedding of the daughter of a colleague. Other occasions were at the National Mosque three weeks ago and at the Abuja airport.

“The implication is that the vehicles in his official convoy are so old that they are already causing embarrassment for the Senate. The media should know that a man of his antecedent will not at this point be excited with purchase of new cars. His official cars are really long overdue for replacement,” Mr. Aliyu said.

Mr. Aliyu could not be reached for comments regarding the purchases for Mr. Ekweremadu.

  • Ola Awosika

    We have a long way to go with our democracy, selfishness is still the mode. What these lot are budgeting just for there vehicles, the best of the best is just a slap in the face, of the poor populace. Who most of them can’t afford a days meal. Yet state governments are saying they can’t afford to pay the minimum wage of there workers.
    NO wonder they kill and maim, rig and bribe to get to these positions, and they claim they want to serve the nation and the people. Where else they want to swim in the nation’s collective wealth. This is greed and wickedness of the highest level. They argue that Nigeria can’t afford to pay the jobless 5000 Naira a month. But we can afford to pay for your exotic bullet proof vehicles, shame.

  • FreeNigeria

    This is no longer corruption or wickedness. These politicians are truly CRAZY and needs psychiatric care.

    • Mephistoheles

  • Very Proud Oily IZON Redeemer

    Nigeria Now Official Islamist Country, Joins Islamic Military Alliance.

    The Federal Republic of Nigeria is now officially an Islamic country. According to report from OIC, the outstanding dues that Obasanjo to Jonathan’s administrations refused to pay have been paid up in full.

    Early this week, the Saudi Arabia government formed a coalition of 34 mainly Muslim countries – including powers such as Egypt and Turkey – to coordinate a fight against “terrorist organisations”.
    The alliance was announced by Mohammed bin Salman, the country’s defence minister and deputy crown prince, on Tuesday.
    Arab countries such as Qatar and the UAE will join the coalition, as well as Middle Eastern, Asian and African states including Turkey, Pakistan, Malaysia and Nigeria.

    Saudi Arabia’s regional rival Iran and its allies Syria and Iraq were excluded from the alliance, despite the states sharing a common enemy in the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group.
    Bin Salman said the states would work together to target “any terrorist organisation, not just ISIL” in countries including Iraq, Syria. Libya, Egypt, and Afghanistan.

    • Mephistoheles

  • Debekeme

    Why not?Let them even buy 200 cars for each person. Is it the ignorant citizens of this country that will stop them??

    They should steal everything they want. Nigerians deserve it. Such silly and unintelligent people.

    All of you should start fighting over religion. fight over tribe, fight over IPOD, fight over Zoo! Fight yourselves!

    Then start to fight over PDP and APC, fight over which tribe is better or smarter

    As long as the people of Nigeria continue to be ignorant, the politicians will continue to ride 10 cars over your heads.

  • Screw-em

    Shame on PT for castigating the only prominent son of Ndigbo for this “sordid” reportage. Those champions of divisiveness advocating for a free biafra will not have any reason to deplore this unreasonable and disgraceful splurge of Nigeria’s hard earned but limited wealth on an ungrateful louse. They will tell you it’s part of the “perk’ of the office of a common criminal in a borrowed cheap suit. Folks, Watch WIC,IPOB, MASSOB and ohanese apologist descend on you guys for calling out the FRAUD that defines Ekweremadu. The flying hypocrite’s who continue to support this fraud disguised and masquerading as serious organizations.

    • Mr Wise

      Must everything boils down to tribalism our money is being spent on useless stuff you are here talking rubbish

      • Screw-em

        Read between the lines buddy,…COMPREHENSION is not for the faint heart…cr @ Gbola…….IGNORED!!!!!

        • Tamuno

          You are full of sh.t. Keep Igbos out of this. The guy got in thru the back door. Igbos do not support people like that. Period.

          • Screw-em

            You meant he is full of GREED….lol….. the creepy klep had the option to say NO!!!

    • share Idea

      If Deputy Senate president did not use 10 cars during PDP rule, what made you think that he will be using it now. APC have succeeded in elevating gossips to national conscientiousness of Nigerians and so many gullible people are falling for it.
      Upon all the issues bothering the nation, PT is dwelling on rumours.

  • B. Messi

    This is happening under an APC majority Senate.
    WHY WON’T EVEN ONE ‘CHANGE’ SENATOR SPEAK UP??
    It would seem Chanji and change differ in meaning.
    What gullible Naijas voted for was CHANJI.

    *WHILE THIS CHANJI GOES ON, THE NAIRA HAS CHANJIED TO #265/$ !!

    • Swagger

      I agree! But what did you expect with fakes like Saraki? Or you believed characters like Shehu Sani, Dino Melaye and Bruce, Ben who vowed to scream whenever enticed?

      • B. Messi

        ONLY GULLIBLE IGNORANT MADMEN WILL BELIEVE DINO, SANI, BRUCE & SARAKI REPRESENT CHANGE.

  • Very Proud Oily IZON Redeemer

    Even a mad man would not believe this fake story–designed by APC ati the propaganda machine of the Minister of Mis-information–Chief Liar Mohamed to deceive Nigerians—————What would a rationale human being– who is a Lawyer by training and the deputy Senate president be doing with 10 cars–on the streets of Abuja in Nigeria—-? Does it make sense to the head of those who manufactured this story for us to read—? This is an insult to the collective brain, thoughts and intelligence of Nigerians———————————–Premium Times, should try and grow up-move away from these pepper soup stories—-in the News–room pls! PM till date, is yet to carry the story on the theft of my 300,000 dollars by Buhari ati———the 5 SUV cars that Buhari took as bribe from Jonathan ati Dasuki! And to add insult to injury-BUHARI refused to alert the Nation to it——Instead Buhari has been carrying on as if he is a Saint——————Buhari took vehicles from the former President–JONATHAN————-and refused to even disclose that in his asset declaration form to the office of the Code of Conduct –bureau—–Then went about locking up Ijaw men all over Nigeria—sacking Ijaws in Customs DSS–ati NIMSA—-Yet Buhari keeps on telling us he wants to end corruption–when he is the most corrupt human on earth——-SEPARATION IS THE ANSWER–biko! Not the rule of the Fulanis ati Yorubas—liars again—–APC is a NATIONAL DISGRACE

    • Jakadiya

      That’s the reason why firmer EFCC boss Farida said that people seeking for political offices should be examined by psychiatric doctors.

  • bigbang

    This people are wicked. They are not even looking at cheaper options. It is the luxury items that they are buying.

  • Spoken word

    These senators have complete contempt for Nigerians.

    • arewethishopeless

      Why do Nigerians have to continue to contend with these sick lot of criminals who think of themselves first before Nigerians? Buhari has the power to procure as many cars as he wants but in the spirit of understanding with Nigerians that these are difficult times, he has cancelled such frivolous transactions. Why cant these Senators learns from there elders? The APC should wade into this and make sure the good ones among the senate members do not involve themselves in these acts of fraud? APC must that a hard stance on this.

      As for Saraki, Ekweremadu and their likes, your days in the senate are numbered. Go ask Dasuki, Dokpesi and co. Days of chop and clean mouth have long gone …..

  • Dr. Fatoyebi

    EDITOR PREMIUM TIMES,

    You are doing your own job well. You are performing your civic duty. Exposure of corrupt theft is civic duty.
    It is the people of Nigeria who have proved irresponsible over the years and done nothing but hiss at thefts.
    Such a collection of mentally degraded people can never know progress because they are inured to sufferings.
    They live in the dark nowadays, like forest apes, but don’t value their own lives. They’ll rather pawn themselves.
    To Nigerians, quite benighted, smartness means ‘stealing’ and that’s why they don’t flinch when they are robbed.

    Thieves don’t feel offended by thieves and so the Nigerian tragedy is total: governance is agreed as STEALING.
    Anyone wasting his time to steer Nigerians aright should look for something else to do – Nigerians are untamed.
    They laugh at knowledge and resist counsel. 75% of Nigerians have no toilets or potable water. Yet, they stink.
    But still they feel (and that’s the key thing – how they feel), yes, they care less as robbed of life’s sustenance.
    Their elected leaders now see them as apes to be ignored or killed at will, but robbed Nigerians don’t feel insulted.

  • Bimbola

    Was he not the same person who was complaining of bleak economic outlook of Nigeria?

    • Ologbonlolode

      Exactly … these guys are simply criminals!

    • share Idea

      Just like Buhari complained that GEJ was using so many aircraft and promised to sell off some once voted into power – the rest of the detail is open book to all. Nigeria we hail thee

  • Poco a Poco

    If after 101 yrs of coerced existence due to the irrational amalgamation all we can identify as best candidate to guide a nation is a WAEC exam failure with 2 credits than why should we fret over cars bought by the Senate. The constitution of Nigeria that permits the uneducated to contest presidential elections in a country of 200m people is fraud in itself. That we have a Waecless one claiming to lead the nation is the highest corruption you can think of….and not cars bought by the Senate which is only a consequence of the fraudulent system that exalts failure over success or dumbness over brilliance. How can Nigeria gain its respect among the committee of nations when we can’t have sharp, smart & sound presidents? Even when he speaks by reading from a script, he sounds uninspiring and infectiously demotivating – a sharp contrast to Obama, Cameron or even Mahama who speak confidently, coherently and audibly so.

  • Evans E

    Question is why is this article centered around Ekweremadu, is he the one ordering the cars, is he the senate president or senate bureaucracy?

    • share Idea

      My gee, don’t mind PT, if GEJ were in power, the title would have been that GEJ and NASS recklessly spending billions but because their messiah is in power, they now term it Ekweremadu to get 10 cars.

      PT direct your inquiry on why dollar will be selling for 262 to naira while government modulated price is less than 200 naira. Who is benefiting from this anomaly. PT please inform the nation what Buhari does on daily basis like when he drinks tea in aso rock as you did to previous administration. Are you people no longer have insider that leak government actions. Nigeria we hail thee

    • Mephistoheles

      Perhaps you missed the original article about the Senate Purchasing these cars for Saraki and the other senators.
      Maybe you missed the part in the is very art6icle where PT said “We have also obtained tender documents indicating that the deputy senate
      president, Mr. Ekweremadu, will be receiving 10 new vehicles”.?

      It is more likely the case that you are a bigoted individual that can not see anything without your tribal tinted glasses. You sit there searching for names until you see one that you recognize. Then you jump in and start spewing your thoughtless questions and remarks. Change your attitude to life before someone else changes it for you.

      • Evans E

        Thanks for the insults, albeit, there’s no reason why we can’t be civil about this. Like ‘Share Idea pointed out, this is an APC led govt, APC lead NASS, why are y’all spilling hatred on Ekweremadu based on a decision taken by the govt.

        • Mephistoheles

          Did you comment on when the story was just about Saraki’s 10 cars ? or
          did you go back and re-examine this very article to find where it
          pointed out that Ekweremadu’s 10 cars is a ‘by the way issue’? You did
          none of these, you just saw Ekweremadu’s name and decided the article
          was centered on him.

          We thank you for thanking us. It is however not necessary because our insults come free of charge.
          Secondly, we have not insulted you, we have simply described and corrected you!. A description is not an insult and since you did not refute the facts we laid bare, we take that as your tacit agreement with our comment.
          We reiterate, change your attitude before someone changes it for you.
          We bid you adieu!

  • IG

    We saw American president using their own products to transport their president,British prime minister the same way, why not senate use Innoson products which is far more cheaper than spending millions on just 1 car if at all its in the constitution for them to purchase luxury cars from the tax payers money.

    • Jakadiya

      Innoson vehicles? Where are the parts of the vehicles coming from. Please, hold on until Nigeria starts producing those parts.

      • ANONYMOUS

        Is it not cheaper to buy Innoson cars than the brand they bought?
        Foreign exchange will be conserved too. The coy- Innoson-employs thousands of Nigerians directly nd indirectly.
        So pls leave where the spare parts are from, let’s start from somewhere.

        • Jakadiya

          While agreeing with your short-teem remedy, I’d rather suggest that we shouldn’t rely on CKD for our economy in the long run.

  • favourtalk

    Nigeria senate is a disgrace to all nigerians, they don’t know anything more than ways to steal more of our money, they are not complementing the good works of PMB at all. We will do justice to them like we did to GEJ in 2019

  • Your Biodun

    OMG!! What’s this?

  • share Idea

    PT no longer have insider in Aso Rock that leak president actions since their messiah moved in. Nigeria we hail thee

  • Very Proud Oily IZON Redeemer

    • Mephistoheles

      Everyone else but you believes this story!
      The good news is that you are making progress. You have finally realized the fact that you are a mad man.

    • rhad

      you are correct, a mad man would not believe the story. I believe the story because I am not a mad man but, you did not believe the story why? because you are a ………..

  • Mephistoheles

    Saraki, attending the wedding of your colleagues daughter is not conducting the people’s business.
    Neither is going to the mosque or the airport…..if you are not going their to officially launch them on behalf of the people.

    Ekweremadu,10 brand new vehicles? Did your toes quarrel and decided they can no longer travel together?

    Anyways, You can both each get 50 brand new if you like! Chances are that you will not need them where you are going! Barawo!

  • Tunsj

    Bunch of greedy rogues. What a country!!

  • ed

    The insanity in the Nigeria Senate is beyond comprehension. Recklessness is the order of the day.
    10 Brand new cars for president of the senate and 10 brand new cars for the Senate Vice President. Nigerian worker are waiting for the payment of their over due wages. How many cars for the president of USA Senate
    ( majority leader).
    Nigeria people wake up.

  • Remi

    I know understand the major root of our problems. Our leaders are so bereft of ideas and knowledge. When has attending a wedding or going to the mosque an official function when it is clearly stated that religion is a private matter. If our law makers cannot understand the simple english used in the constitution or choose to ignore it how then can they know which law to make or amend? Until we carry sticks to chase them out these rogues we shall never rest. How can somebody describe vehicles uses by Mark about 6 months ago as old when we know that the senate buys cars yearly? No wonder their priority bill is that which throws people who express their opinion into jail while they never think of strengthening the anti corruption laws.

  • Atunde Adeola Yusuf

  • Atunde Adeola Yusuf

  • shola

    I pray the president will do all he can to stall this madness. This is an endless chain of incompetence, greed and short sightedness.The Nollywood ripe attempted assassination of the senate vice president, then the social media bill and now this. Our lawmakers, where are you taking us to? The earlier we know, the better for the majority pedestrians.

  • Soney Antai

    That is how best to be distinguished from the rest of us.
    Governors who wail over N18k chick’s feed as minimum wage must read, but not believe this.
    And what is APC and its trumpeters of change saying about this?

    Nigeria, we wail thee!

  • musa aliyu

    What insanity!? So they presently own no vehicles? Na wa o!