Buhari breaks silence over ‘lopsided appointments’, says Chibok girls dispersed

Buhari Talking

President Muhammadu Buhari has defended his recent appointments criticised by many Nigerians as lopsided, saying he nominated people he could trust, and who had worked with him for years.

The president said the Constitution allows him full control over the choice of his closest officials, and made it clear the appointments also served as reward for those who remained loyal to him for years, who refused to be lured by power or material wealth.

Mr. Buhari made the comments in an interview with BBC Hausa on Tuesday. It was his first direct response to the controversy generated by his first round of appointments.

The president also spoke on Chibok girls, military gains against Boko Haram and his administration’s war against corruption.

Mr. Buhari faced public outcry two weeks ago after naming the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, his Chief of Staff, head of Immigration and Customs, among others.

Critics slammed the decision as “lopsided”, as it became clear Mr. Buhari’s 30 nominations so far lack regional and gender balance.

An overwhelming majority of the president’s senior appointees are from the northern region of the country, where he comes from, and at least two are from his native Katsina State.
The South East has no appointee yet.

The president’s aides had earlier assured that subsequent appointments would ensure balance.
Asked by the BBC about the controversy, the president said, “This is the nature of Nigerian politics”.

“If they will do justice to me, as an elected Nigerian president, let them look at the Constitution a Nigerian president works with, there are people who will closely work with me that don’t need to be taken to the Senate,” he said of his critics, according to a translation of the BBC interview, by Daily Trust.

“If I select people whom I know quite well in my political party, whom we came all the way right from the APP, CPC and APC, and have remained together in good or bad situation, the people I have confidence in and I can trust them with any post, will that amount to anything wrong? I have been with them throughout our trying times, what then is the reward of such dedication and suffering?

“They did not defect because of positions, they did not involve themselves in the pursuit of personal gains, and they accepted their fate throughout our trying moments. What is wrong if I make you the secretary (of the federal government) because I have confidence that things will go normal?”

The president said Chibok girls, who were abducted in April 2014 by Boko Haram, had been dispersed and were kept in units at different locations.

He said many of the girls had been forced to convert to Islam.

“They have scattered them, and are being guarded at dispersed locations. Most of the girls are Christians and were forced to embrace Islam. And the sect’s cruel leaders have married some of the girls, obviously against their wish. Others have been left to practice their religion but their condition could hardly be ascertained.

“Both ground and air security personnel in the Sambisa forest could spot where the girls are, but since the insurgents have also kidnapped housewives and other women, no one could say whether they mixed them or how they dispersed them,” the president said.

  • austinvital

    Unbelievable. Officially confirms cronyism. this man does not still get it. He made appointments to reward his friends? and he does not have any friend from south East? What an embarrassment for someone who calls himself President of Nigeria. Its now clear where he belongs.

    • Olubunmi Ojewumi

      You are the one who doesn’t get it Austin Aneke. The fact that those who deserves the appointments of his closest staff the most in his opinion, amongst those he knows suggests that there are other people who these people beat to it by his rating and amongst them can be people from all regions and so nothing in his statement suggests that he does not have any friends in the South East or anywhere else in Nigeria.

      If you will be truthful, the closest people to most Nigerians are people from their own side of the country except in a few rare cases so please stop the hypocrisy.

      • Dr. Spino Ojelade

        So, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation is a personal staff? The Comptroller-General of Customs is a personal staff? The MD of the Nigeria Ports Authority is a personal staff? Etc etc.

        • Olubunmi Ojewumi

          I expect you to be able to identify without my help those positions which are the personal staff of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. What is e.t.c.? Is the GMD of NNPC a northerner? Is the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity a northerner despite that he is one of the personal staff of the President? Is the Chief of Defence Staff a northerner? Is the Chief of Naval Staff a northerner? And all this is despite the constant reminder that this is only 30 plus appointments out of over 4,000? Please stop all these unwarranted complaints.

          • Sarkin Fuloti

            Thank you My brother for your understanding and that the best way and manner to go about it.
            I think anybody that is aggrieved should go to court.
            Thank you.

          • sam

            The president is right, he has right to appoint anyone he trust. All we want is positive change to Nigeria state. Whoever has disagreement with this should advise him to retain Madueke and appoint Ibori and Diepreye Alamieyeseigha as his ministers. Then you will know how much money will remain in Nigeria..

          • Olubunmi Ojewumi

            You’re welcome my brother.

        • Chief Larry

          I have come to realize that Igbos are the problem we have in Nigeria. A lot of them want Buhari to fail, I ask what will be your gain? Do you like to suffer for or have 4 years of Nigeria wasted? I supported GE at first but when it was visible that he didn’t have anything to offer Nigerians I had to shift from him, still I didn’t want him to fail, I still wanted a better Nigeria cos I knew and still know that a better Nigeria won’t be for him alone or the president and his appointees alone, a better Nigeria will be for everyone of us, whether you like your leader or not why don’t you support him so you can have a better place if residence? I am South South I don’t have any thing to gain but I want a better country, let’s pray for our leaders even if we don’t like their faces. As for the appointments,the constitution was very specific about ministers been appointed from all states of the federation,meaning he had a right to appoint others based on his discretion. In life you reward loyalty from people. It happens everywhere. A have a very close boss who is from the same state as GEJ, he fought so hard for GEJ to win the election but it didn’t work. He told me last two weeks himself that he believes Buhari will do better than GEJ with what he has seen him do, he said he does not have any reason to hate him cos hating him and praying for his failure means him and his children will have a failed state to live in which he does not wish for. Lessons: pray Buhari succeed.

          • Ferdinand Chizz

            chief Larry, please u don’t need to generize all Igbo’s in your write up. There are so many decent young vibrant IGBO’S that are not in politics. It is very bad to insult them by saying they are the problem of Nigeria. If you look deep and tell yourself the truth, 90% of Igbo’s are not interested in Nigeria wealth or any position. They are all over the place fighting for their survival. They are not even bothered about any job in any govt parastals because it is not for them. Thank you.

          • Chief Larry

            @Ferdinand pls I am so sorry for the generalization, pls accept my apology. I must confess they are very enterprising people who do well in businesses they lay their hands upon, I was just a little not happy with the way I heard a some talk and what my dear brother spoke on this forum. Once again I am so sorry.

          • Onyedika George Nnadozie

            With due respect

            Chief Larry, how would you say such a thing? That Igbos are the problem we have in Nigeria? I am not refuting the idea of praying for the presidency, I have always preached it! But then, you’re clouded with sentiments, your judgement is biased! You said you stopped supporting Jonathan when it was visible he had nothing to offer… I guess your withdrawal of support included withdrawal of your civic responsibility of praying for the presidency…. Therefore, you did not pray for Jonathan to succeed, because you did not like him. Buhari is on that seat of power now, he is not doing so well.. Just like you loosed hope in Johnathan, other folks are beginning to lose hope in Buhari… And here you are asking us to pray for him, such advice shouldn’t be coming from you! You’re a bad example! And you shamelessly came online to declare that Igbos are Nigeria’s problem! Mr Larry or Chief Larry… I don’t care who the hell you are! You are a disgrace to YORUBA tribe, you’re a disgrace to elders and chiefs, you’re a disgrace to patriotism… You’re a disgrace to ONE NIGERIA!

            I am an Igbo, I have no apology for being part of that tribe! Go get busy with your chief-life!

      • share Idea

        Why indicting yourself in a bid to educate someone more knowledgable than you. according to you “If you will be truthful, the closest people to most Nigerians are people from their own side of the country except in a few rare cases so please stop the hypocrisy” – thus, you were confirming Buhari’s nepotism which Austin was alluding to. Nigeria we hail thee

        • Olubunmi Ojewumi

          Unless comprehending English Language is a challenge for you, what my statement means is that it is hypocrisy to complaint about PMB being closest to people from his own side of the country when it is the same with most Nigerians. And if you say that being closest to people from your own side of the country is the meaning of nepotism then you have just shown how knowledgeable you are.

    • IG

      Is it a must to have ibo friend na by force.

    • tundemash

      Do you have a problem comprehending English or you are still suffering from election loss?
      The man said the constitution guarantees him freedom to appoint his personal staff without recourse to the national assembly. The question is …. is that true ?
      Pius Anyim was SGF for many years, what benefit was he to his tribe except to himself. Dumbo was President for 6 years and yet Otuoke had no pipe-borne water to drink. Does the tribal mark of the Minister of Power guarantee you electricity in your village ?
      Instead of you to engage this govt. on the programes that will benefit you all, u are busy fighting for some politicians to be appointed to a position that will benefit himself alone. Olodo !

      • TrueNja

        Don’;t mind them. Why won’t they complain bcos they are fraudsters. 99 percent of their businesses are adulterated. Anything short of crime is not in their blood.

      • Wolly

        Thanks very much. Sometimes i wonder if Nigerians has completely lost the ability to reason and articulate thier views without tribal prejudice. You post makes me feel very proud to be a Nigerian. Much appreciated.

        • tundemash

          Respect bro !

        • Otile

          Ifa Orunmilla a gbe yin o. You mean, my friend Ahmad Abubakar tundemash makes you feel very proud to be a corrupt Nigerian? Why would my friend do that?

      • Niyi Akinlabu

        Proud of you, Tunde.

        • tundemash

          chop knuckle jare !

    • kcee

      Really Austin? South East??? See me, see wahala!!! This must be a joke!!! Have you ever seen a South East person been friends with whom he cannot benefit from? Buhari is not a payer, how do you expect Igbo Man or Woman to be his friend.

  • Henk

    All we want is better Nigeria.

  • Dr. Spino Ojelade

    Wait a minute, has Buhari started his own excuses fair like Jonathan on the Chibok girls? This just wouldn’t cut it. Get the girls and stop the excuses! You promised!

    • Stephanie

      He promised to put an end to Boko Haram. Get the girls from where exactly?

  • evidence

    What better avenue to confirm his bigotry and nepotistic tendencies than hausa BBC? So the zombies from the south that voted for buhari cannot be trusted and are power and material hungry? First class zombie amaechi that is now a pariah in his own state and that spent billions for your election isn’t going through trying times right, so can’t be the SGF? Second class zombie Onu is not saintly enough for a post? What about third class zombies fashola and fayemi ? Nigerians, welcome to the fulanization of Nigeria, brace up for the ride!

    • Lanre

      Thank you @evidence. This is the logic that the Hausa-Fulani will use to Northernize positions. The argument is very simple. Buhari has the power to appoint indviduals to certain positions. NPA, NIMASA, INEC, CUSTOMS. Those indIviduals all northerners, have the power to appoint staff who can all be Northerners or Southerners willing to play ball. Is this not Nigeria we are talking about? So, a graduate that wants a job in a public service institution must be able to speak Hausa, otherwise. I really fear for my Yoruba brothers and sisters because I know what happened to Southerners under the rule of Buhari to Abubakar (including the killing of Bashorun M.K.O Abiola). My message to all freedom fighters from the South is this: DO NOT REST ON YOUR OARS. DO NOT GIVE UP. IT IS NOT UHURU YET. NOTHING BY CHANCE. WE SHALL OVERCOME.

      • evidence

        We shall indeed overcome through the Mercy of God.

        • Lanre

          Also, please pay attention to what Buhari is saying about the Chibok Girls. He is making some Matter-of-Fact statements based on his knowledge of the situation. How does he know so much? He says emphatically that they are “dispersed and been guarded in locations”; “Most of the girls are Christians but were forced to convert to Islam and marry the sect’s leaders”; And then he adds the clincher “Others have been left to practice their religion but their condition could hardly be ascertained.” This coming from the ruler of a country that supposedly has kidnapped girls (whose whereabouts are unknown) is disturbing and unfortunate.

          • evidence

            The whole truth about the Chibok girls is yet to unfold. It is either the scam of the century or a well orchestrated abduction that the parents of these girls are aware and are part of either without their approval or in the face of a more ominous threat. Shettima arranged for their kidnap bcos he thought it would stop Jonathan from extending the partial state of emergency then and apc and Buhari exploited it for political gain. The truth about Chibok girls saga is yet to unfold……

          • Garden-City Boy

            The entire Chibok saga is the scam of the century. The orchestrated abduction was to frustrate the counter-terrorism effort of the military. Now they are stuck with it. These girls can never…ever…be recovered and Buhari is right about that. The mullahs will never…..ever….let go their allocations of refreshing young wives they received by the special grace of allah. It same as the oil bloc allocation monopoly. You don’t take away the honeypot stuck to the awusa man’s mouth.

          • Wähala

            Didn’t Dumbo tell us, “the girls are unhurt” even before Abu Skekau claimed responsibility for the kidnappings? Also, didn’t Alex Badeh tell us they knew where the girls were? Go and sit down with your watery insinuations. How come Shekau stopped cutting videos the moment Dumbo lost the election… something for you to figure!

    • Wähala

      Did OBJ choose Hausa man as his CSO or SFG? So many of you must be banned from thinking… didinrin!

      • evidence

        At least we still have thinking faculty,unlike terrorists like you whose brain was replaced with fura de nunu long ago,is the COS and SGF personal staff? Am sure it’s a matter of time before you strap a bomb to help your terrorist leader buhari further achieve his northern agenda.Worthless POS.

        • Lanre

          Please @evidence. Ignore slaves. These are people you meet in daytime who will shout “Aluta” with you. At Night they are grinning “Alooter”. There are many rats online. Just like Jonathan had them Buhari has obviously had to hire them too. Don’t let these slaves distract you. Make your point and move on.

          • evidence

            I agree with you but I don’t suffer fools gladly,i don’t have patience for the wilfully ignorant or the hypocrites,whatever they give is what they will get from me.

          • Wähala

            …and you think you are giving enough ba? Chump, you are making a big pfool of yourself by taking pounding from all corners. Give up! Dumbo is gone, Buhari is now Baba… deal with it!

          • evidence

            Pounding from whom? Your fura de nunu brain is doing you no favours.Dumbo is gone and replaced with your leader, a certified terrorist sponsor straight from the stone age but what does that mean to you? Cos very soon, your 72 virgins will receive your bombed carcass.Terrorist POS

          • Wähala

            He means more to me than your rusty & musty mama… hia me so? Buhari has restored Nigeria’s standing in the comity of nations, he was granted an official invitation for bilateral talks in the US, UK, France, Germany etc… while your Dumbo was tossed to the extreme back in a group picture of the last US-Africa summit… humiliated! Nigerians are not fools, Dumbo is the terrorist mastermind behind the Boko Haram that is why Abu Shakau stopped cutting videos the moment Dumbo lost re-election… and has disappeared! See, you have no wits to engage in intellectual dialogue, you think we’re here only to curse… I bring popcorn and that is why my comments sit on top of the chart. Ode buruku like you. Omo ita… oko-ashewo!

          • evidence

            You bring nothing but your ignoramus,ignoble and terroristic tendencies with a huge portion of drug addiction, that is why you are celebrating your worthless existence. You should ask your adulterous mum who your real father is before you talk about someone else’s mum.Buhari restored our standing in the comity by refering to the German chancellor as president of West Germany and calling her Michelle,we see how he has turned Nigeria to a laughing stock by going with illiterate governors to the US instead of an economic team and how Obama chastised him and sent him back with his tail behind his legs like the dog he is, America respects him so much that JP Morgan is de listing Nigeria while Reuters accused buhari of trying to ruin the economy two days ago,or you want to talk about how Cameron left him standing outside his office in the UK? Is it jonathan that criticized the attack on boko haram by saying that any attack on boko haram is an attack on the north or is the one releasing boko haram members and soldiers that are boko haram moles since last week and reinstating the the likes of Zakari Biu.Why don’t you just strap yourself and bomb your miserable existence into oblivion because you are a despicable waste of space.

        • Wähala

          Sue!
          I said you can always sue. Why not run to court as fast as your short legs can carry you, what’s holding you? Tear the page about federal character from our Constitution to show the judge, instead of wasting money on rip-off lawyers who will only rip out your anus and hand it to you with dripping blood. Do it alone, sue… and stop whining like a sissy. SISSY!

          • evidence

            Easy there terrorist! you just might explode before you actually strap on that bomb. Now start again and this time, try to be coherent. Fura de nunu brain.

  • Lanre

    General Muhammudu Buhari, in that case appoint only the members of your household and relatives to public positions then. This is a purely illiterate and insensitive comment. The only saving grace for Yorubas, Igbos, Ijaws and other southern groups is the constitution that guarantees a fair spread in Ministerial appointments. Any other appointment, forget it. It is coming from the North. Our days of slavery are almost over.

  • aby

    “the appointments also served as reward for those who remained loyal to me for years”……Buhari 2015

    can’t say more about this scam called change.

    • Eniolataiwo

      Is it dat u are prohibited from thinking or it’s alien to u

      • tundemash

        both.

    • Truthometer

      Those that remained loyal to Barrack Obama in Chicago also followed him to the White House, when he won the Presidency. Do you call that scam too? Put on your thinking cap bro, if you have any. Jonathan brought unknown people (handpicked by criminal godfathers) to his presidency and we can see how it turned out for him and Nigeria. As long as Buhari’s men serve Nigerian well, who cares if his whole cabinet comes from Daura? Good governance is what we are yearning for.

      • aby

        the president lied that the appointments were based on merit, now it is clear he is just using his position to reward his loyalist……this is some form of corruption.

        • Henry_Itopa

          So merit and loyalty are mutually exclusive?? Every american president has always moved into the white house with people they know from their home state normally taking key positions. It only makes sense!

    • Wähala

      Your views are not solicited… bad belle!

  • MushinSpeaks

    Baba has spoken well and we expect he pick from the six geo political zones his ministers and other appointees to be made public.

  • TrueNja

    Those who are complaining of PMB’s appointments are the fraudsters who want PMB to fail at all cost We Nigerian masses believe you Mr. president and your answers to these appointments are sincere and honest. Woe betides those jobless fraudster politicians who criticize Buhari on the appointments so far made.

  • Friday Uduehi

    The question is whether the Constitution allow the President the right and freedom to choose, if yes, then why all these annoying complaints. The next occupant should just do same in line with the Constitution. No wahala

    • Omoba1

      These are his personal aides, the constitution allows that. Else, you should have seen people filing cases in court. The president is allowed to appoint his personal aides. He has done nothing wrong. He has to appoint loyal, competent and trusted people. As long as they carry out their work for the good of the country, I am not disturbed.

  • Henry Nworu

    Hopefully, everyone writing here must have been adults between 1984 and 1985, otherwise a refresher history lesson is recommended. Also, does anyone know if Garba Shehu, Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media Affairs, was the Managing Editor of Kano State Triumph Newspaper in 1983?

  • burning spear

    OBJ’s Candidates Takes Lions Share Of Ministerial List.
    ning spear
    The much delayed appointment of ministers by the Buhari government may have come to an end as security agencies have since commenced the screening of about 42 names of Nigerians submitted by president.
    The against expectation consists of non faces in Nigerian political terrain.
    Some of the names submitted to the Department of State Services, the Directorate of Military Intelligence and the National Intelligence Agency are as below.
    Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Bola Tinubu’s list:
    1] Olagunsoye Oyinlola, sacked PDP National Secretary.
    2] Chief Bode Mustapha, former PDP National Auditor.
    3] Engr Segun Oni, former PDP Ekiti governor.
    4] Dr Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Ekiti State;
    5] Yinka Folashade Oredola, a pharmacist from Ondo State.
    6] Rotimi Akeredolu, former governorship candidate in Ondo.
    7] Engr Funsho Kupolokun, former GMD NNPC
    8] Kehinde Lawanson, a former ED First Bank;
    9] Chief Bayo Ojo (SAN), Ex PDP Minster of Justice under OBJ.
    10] Bisola Adegbenro, a Senator-elect from Ogun State.
    Others are:-
    11] Dr. Abba Ruma, PDP Ex Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources;
    12] Chief Kanu Agabi, a former PDP Minister of Justice.
    13] Donald Duke,Ex Governor of Cross River State;
    14] Raji Fashola, Indicted former Lagos State Governor
    15] Rotimi Amaechi, indicted former Rivers Governor.
    16] Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso former Kano Governor.
    17] Dele Momodu, Publisher of Ovation
    18] Fani Falana, Lagos Lawyer
    19] Gen TY Danjuma nominated his son, Isaiah Danjuma,
    The rest of the Nominee from Buhari, El-Rufai and Northern leaders and some of the failed APC governorship and Senatorial candidates in the last election, will be published when they became available. – Hope For Nigeria

    • Romberg

      But you are a liar sha. You no even sani how to tell intelligent lies. What a shame. The real list will be out soon. Your lies will be cremated once the official announcements are made. How can most of the names come from Yorubaland? You don’t need to lie to sound reasonable…just present the fact as you have them – not this orijo that primes the brain-dead for comatose.

      See you on the payday.

      • Henry_Itopa

        He is so shameless that when this lie is debunked he just comes up with a new one. Makes you wonder how people like this live with themselves. Remember the bible stats not to bear false witness against your neighbor.

  • Say the truth

    Nothing new just a confirmation of our suspicion. Would have been better to remain silent. Buhari trust and had worked with only northern brothers for years. Buhari has never been and can’t be a pan Nigeria man. September is going and we are still waiting for the cabinet members just because apart from people in the north the president of Nigeria ‘trust nobody from the south’ and can’t work with people he had not worked with in the past. Unfortunately his hands are tied by federal character nonsense. The wait continues until the saints are found especially from the south. As for the north the list is ready. Does that sounds like an insult to the collective shame of the people of southern Nigeria? He has no relationship with anyone across the Niger. Sectional, bigoted and traditional. This response only worsen his case because now we know from the horse’s mouth that he trust nobody from the south nor has he any real ally from the south. Atiku indirectly confirmed this. Buhari was just a child of convenience packaged by southern Nigerian desperadoes and those who had scores to settle to grab power at all cost.

    • staaaaaaaaaaa

      remained silent for what? that he cant stick it in yourface that you are dead wrong for talking trash? We know it is all about the SGF position all along. And he just told you what we have been telling you that it wont go the east, period. ‘I cant imagine an ohaneze that refuse to give me audience as a presidential candidate’, now asking selecting for me what I should give to the east. This is just another to put what he is telling you idiots. You know he will always say it as he sees it. sai baba, God be with you and bless your leadership over nigeria.

      • Omoba1

        True Talk.

  • Okporoko

    If military operatives know the location of the girls as dispersed, why not rescue them same way you attacked previous government. I hate to read stories like these about the Chibok girls without telling us at least sketchy actions of government on the matter. Happy they are now muslims???

    • YAKUBU .A

      We want them rescued

    • Funso Ogunsanya

      You want him to discuss there strategy on this forum where a lot of you people are informants to BH?

      • Okporoko

        Still learning to communicate. sad.

  • Say the truth

    “If I select people whom I know quite well in my political party, whom we came all the way right from the APP, CPC and APC, and have remained together in good or bad situation, the people I have confidence in and I can trust them with any post, will that amount to anything wrong? I have been with them throughout our trying times, what then is the reward of such dedication and suffering?” it is now a battle among political blocks that formed APC. The president is first and foremost loyal to his original APP friends. ACN, ANPP, rebellious PDP and APGA members are on their own,

    • Wähala

      Ever heard the phrase, ‘Charity begins in Duara’ ??

    • DecodeDaRiddle

      Nothing that he will do will please everyone…he will do it anyways.
      The man was building a movement and you may call it an ideology hence you see APP and not ANPP, later to CPC but since he needed the reach, they had to blend with other parties. The guys he knows have followed the ideology and he can better focus on the job. What you may not notice is this, brick by brick, he is dismantling the old order. No one complained when GEJ surrounded himself with Christians then. He has chosen a pastor as his pointsman in the last selection and soon Nigeria will not have issues with religious colorations anymore as long as they are credible.
      He is definitely on a mission, hence not clueless. He chose the guys around him and he will not be faced with wrangling that OBJ made the choice or the party. He is the BOSS. Nigeria is on course, pipelines are now to be guarded by an elite squad, stealing is now corruption. He is not there to please us, he is there to get the job done and very well done.

  • Romberg

    I hate to see lies in Buhari’s comments. Now I know how unreliable he truly is. When his appointments were announced, he said his decision were based on merit. With this, he puts himself forward to have behave professionally – i.e without any form of prejudice. Now he says the appointments were made as rewards – not because they were competent or can deliver anything, rather because he trusts them, and they nsbe suffered with him over the years. Nigerians have been taken for a ride. They were no supposed to expect performance. It’s the same nepotism and irredentist way that had killed Nigeria over the years.

    I have learnt never to trust him anymore.

    Once he said he is able to recover the girls. Now he says they have been dispersed and Islamised. How is this an excuse? If he had known this much, why should he promise their return? Again, if the girls are still alive, though dispersed, how come there was no escape, no calls to their parents, no letter…..? With all the recoveries our armed forces have done, how come not a single soul amongst the several thousands they have rescued is amongst the chibok girls? No intelligence, no information….it means something is fishy, and I dare say our president knows a little more than we are being told.

    Again, I have learnt not to trust this man anymore – I never did, and will never do.

    • Malik Isah

      that is your chronic problem!

      • Romberg

        I can see yours problems – you just want to be indifferent. It doesn’t matter what he does, Buhari is your God. By the way, how can you see anything wrong in promising merit, and delivering reward for loyalty? You don’t know there is ethics in public selection. You don’t think a president should be trustworthy.

        You will soon see what I saw.

        • Malik Isah

          A human God?

    • Wähala

      Deri, nobody needs your trust… a “drunk’s trust” is empty words in the wind.

      • Romberg

        I am not Deri. It’s a shame you can’t see through his lies. He lied. I don’t think that is good for this country. His appointments were not made on merit. They were not meant to be, and the need for performance was not his problem – rather a reward for his friends. His choice of ministers will be the same. They are not intended to change anything – just as rewards for some do-nothings.

        • Sani

          So sad that you are a Nigerian. The likes of you should cover their faces in shame. What do you mean by merit? Someone should pick people from the stinking opposition just to be fair abi? God save us and Nigeria drom your likes

        • Nwa _ Africa

          You are a big cretin for saying that the President of Nigeria lied…………………….Born f00l like you with fowl brain…………………..

    • YAKUBU .A

      On the contrary, I have come to trust him the more.
      Firstly, he has been able to convince me about the appointment. Yes, those he had a working relationship with for a long time and trust, but that does not remove competence away from it……they are equally competence but competence alone is not the reason because they are other competent persons from other part of the country.
      On Dumbo, I personally can never call my senior Dumbo let alone a former president…It is an insult from him.
      On the chibok girl. he has told us their situation and that does not mean he will not rescue them again…..No hope is lost.
      My only question is that how big is SAMBISA forest???

    • Nwa _ Africa

      Chibok girls is just the more you look the less you see…………………….No girl or girls were missing right from the day……………………..

    • Rolly

      Romberg go and sleep my friend. Have you taken time to check profile of this people appointed to see if they are qualified or not??? the answer is absolutely NO, all Nigerians do is criticize, and 98% of critics are not qualified, and are just online politicians

      • Romberg

        Read the article, my friend. We were made to believe they were the most qualified – isn’t that what merit means? But then the truth is that is appointments were just to compensate them, not because of any outlandish merit as they made us believe.

        If you care to listen, we were made to believe the reason for the delay in appointing ministers was because he wants to put things in place. It’s not evident what was missing and what they have put in place… It’s a lies. They are compensating the civil servants who helped them during the elections. There is no sparkle. No fire. It’s just lies and lies. Nothing but lies.

  • Wähala

    Mr. President has explained it to my satisfaction, he chose people with whom he has had long working relationship, makes a lot of sense. You simply do not desert people who did not desert you in rain and shine. More importantly but easy to lose in his statement is, ““They did not involve themselves in the pursuit of personal gains, and they accepted their fate throughout our trying moments”. Simply put: President Buhari chose people he is sure are not interested in “stomach infrastructure” nor personal gains… people who walk in his frugal footsteps. Very important, very commendable that such people still exist in Nigerian politics. On the Chibok girls… while some miscreants are wondering how Buhari knows the whereabouts of the girls and their “marital status” so to say, it is public information since Dr. Dumbo was the first to tell us, “the girls are unhurt” in his initial statement after the kidnappings, even before Abu Shekau claimed responsibility for the Boko Haram… doubt me? Check out that press release back then. Besides, eyes-in-the-sky and with renewed international cooperation, it is safe to assume the world is now sharing actionable information with the Nigerian Govt. Remember the President of Chada once said even if he knew where Shekau is he won’t share that info with Nigerian authorities? Well, Buhari has been able to rally regional governments and bilateral relations comes with exchange of critical data. Marriage nko? Shekau himself said he will marry them off, no big surprise there. In all, e-urchins can go wild with insults but, Gaskiya da Gaskiya: Baba is Right!

    • Bryan

      You made a very good comment apart from the places you referred to your former president as ‘Dumbo’. You sound very analytical but not respectful. I personally think PMB is the best thing that has happened to our country this period but you also have to show respect to the former. God chooses leaders and no one can be wiser than Him

      • Wähala

        You too made very good points until the God part…
        Holy God had no hand in the selection of an evil man to ruin our country.
        My use of “Dumbo” is my prerogative as I saw nothing to respect about a man who does not respect himself… President or Pauper, respect is reciprocal. Sha, have a good day!

        • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

          Wahala, did you email my Odeku and roasted grasshopper after I failed that test?

          I am yet to get the delivery.

          • Wähala

            You passed the “idyiot test” when you craftly declined to be dragged into ethnic jingoism which I sometimes indulge in purely for laff-laff. So, No! and not bcos of promise-n-fail, it’s ‘cos I would be encouraging bigotry if I sent you tons of “black blood” to drink. More importantly, I don’t want you nodding off in court like some ol’ judge tired from years of dealing with bickering lawyers… Respect!

    • Abimbola

      In the whole of Nigeria, PMB only has good working relationship and trust for men from the Northern Nigeria? It’s a big minus for him. If he is only comfortable and can only work with Northerners, he should have been a state governor and not president of Nigeria. I voted for PMB but is terribly disappointed by his insensitivity on genuine concern raised by the people he governs. I ask again, is it ONLY in the North that we have men and women of good character and high integrity?

      • Wähala

        The only other people he has had long working relations are his personal driver and cook who are Igbo… Are you suggesting a cook as SFG and the driver as his Chief of Staff? C’mon man!

        • Otile

          This Igbo bashing will consume you_idiot.

        • deji

          Ume Ezeoke was Buhari’s VP candidate in 2007. Buhari was still in court challenging PDP rigging when Ume Ezeoke abandoned him to go and work for PDP.

          Ahamba was Buhari’s Lawyer for a long time only to abandon him to go work for PDP.

          – “Buhari’s Lawyer, Mike Ahamba, Decamps To PDP, Describes APC as a SINKING ‘TITANIC’”

          • DecodeDaRiddle

            He had always exchanged hands with the SE but “polithiefians” had always seen him as the enemy to their honey pot. The surrounded GEJ without due invitation from Ofor to Oduah.
            Why will the man not feel “betrayed” by those he once trusted to handle both his challenge in court and the presidency he pursued? Notwithstanding, some voted in the SE for him and he needs to deliver the dividends of democracy to the last man in SE as well as other regions.

          • Wähala

            Gbam, that’s exactly what he meant by people who seek greener pastures. However, all those names you’ve mentioned are Anambra Igbos, we from the heartland states do not consider them real. In fact, we call them “osus” or outcasts who are free to do whatever they please… but far away from Alaigbo. They will betray their mothers for a cup of garri. During the war one of the, Ifeajuna, betrayed his cousin Ojukwu, and Biafra all for 30 shillings! So, those names you’ve mentioned are no Igbos, they’re touts.

          • StormRider1

            Mike Ahamba is from Imo state and you know most of what you’ve just spewed here about anambra people is false. So when did you become a bigot?

          • Otile

            He has been a bigot all along. He hates Igbo people with passion.

          • tundemash

            How about Yinka Odumakin of the Afenifebi ! Bunch of long throats. Anyone who has issues with Buhari’s appointments can go hug a transformer.

          • deji

            Exactly bro! Odumakin is in that category too. What they were expecting Buhari to do is to appoint the likes of Femi Fani Kayode, to work with him.

      • Rolly

        Abimbola i don’t think you should be joining them in critising PMB’s appointment being loopsided. Is the V.P not a yoruba man?? or is Femi Adeshina the SSA on media and publicity to the president a northerner??

        • Otile

          So, once your tribesmen are represented in the ruling cabal you should be ok and let the rest go to hell. Ifa Orunmilla a gbe yin o.

      • Lanre

        Abimbola. Get over your shock and start working for your redemption. Start thinking of what you can do for your Yorubaland. A generation of Yoruba leaders was wasted fighting and working for Nigeria – Awolowo, Akintola, Abiola, Rewane, Adesanya, Bola Ige. When I am not a goat that cannot reason. Do I need Muhammudu Buhari (The Cattle Rearer) to tell me my position in my own country? No! You can have your Nigeria. Just give me (and those willing) the freedom to choose how we want to exist within our borders. Let us organize a United Nations mandated referendum for Nationhood and independence, TODAY!

      • Buhari4Ever

        Abimbola, fake Yoruba impostor, are you saying that FEMI ADESINA, SA Media and Publicity’; ABAYOMI OLONISHAKIN, CDS; IBOK-ETE EKWE IBAS, CNS; PAUL BOROH, SA Niger Delta Amnesty Office; BABATUNDE FOWLER, Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service; EMMANUEL KACHIKWU, GMD NNPC; DENNIS NNAMDI AJULU, GED NNPC; BABATUNDE VICTOR ADENIRAN, GED NNPC; ITA ENANG, Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters (Senate), KOLA AYEYE, Executive Director AMCON; EBERECHUKWU UNEZE, Executive Director, AMCON are from the North? The Yorubas are very enlightened people to know these facts.

      • Man_Enough

        instead of long story, simply mention a few examples who pass the qualities, the president has outlined.

  • NinjaK

    My Goodness!
    Is this truly a Leader?
    So, if people have stuck with you for years, and were “not lured by power or material wealth….” then it can be suddenly assumed that such criteria justifies their occupation of high public offices?
    I expected him to speak about the competence & high capacity of such people to work in designated offices but instead, now I know that a Col Hameed Ali is suddenly CG Customs, not bcos he knows anything about Customs but just bcos he has been loyal over the years! ditto for all other appointees save for the NNPC chap who I gather has a major background in high office at Exxonmobil. I taya…

    • Funso Ogunsanya

      If I select people whom I know quite well in my political party, whom we
      came all the way right from the APP, CPC and APC, and have remained
      together in good or bad situation, the people I have confidence in and I
      can trust them with any post, will that amount to anything wrong? I
      have been with them throughout our trying times, what then is the reward
      of such dedication and suffering?

      Stop been selective. He also said he can “TRUST” with any post. Meaning they are competent. Go thru all these people’s profile and you had wished @least 1 member of your family can achieve much feat. Bring the credential of Pius Ayim with the current SGF and judge yourself. If Pius Ayim can be SGF and Nigeria didn’t collapse completely, then there is hope here.

      • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

        Bruv, why are you bothering yourself with someone who is clearly bent on intellectual masturbation online?

        They are beyond reasoning in their orgy of self-deluded and self-appointed roles of online jesters and crowmongers!

        If you ask them deeply and repeatedly about their mission and destination, you’d be shocked to hear them say “we don’t know”!!!

        • Giza

          Oboy You hit the clowns hard “intellectual mastubamastubation “looool

      • NinjaK

        Story!

    • ceecee

      Give the appointees some breathing space before you criticise them. Judge them based on their performance.

      • NinjaK

        This is always the problem.
        To always give them a chance….give them a chance….till they end up not achieving much in office. Then we start to complain again & again & again…
        Then we begin the cycle all over again…..and then we have wasted 30 more years doing exactly same thing over 7 over…!!!

    • Wähala

      You know Col. Hameed Ali is now CG Customs, but what do you know about Col. Ali? You won’t know a leader even if he is your next-door neighbor. Buhari’s aura has already influenced Nigerians’ psyche as workers now report on time to offices, thieves are returning their loot without prodding, and Nigerians now know that stealing is corruption because of a non-corrupt leader. Catch the difference? A leader leads by example, a mugu follows for follow-follow sake. Buhari has chosen people who have walked in his footsteps instead of pandering to ethnic bigots. Smart move!

      • NinjaK

        Really?
        ….and Policemen on the roads are no longer collecting bribes…and are even returning all the past bribes they have collected…..?
        you must be living in Jupiter or Saturn!
        Crap Post!

        • Wähala

          I’m sharing rooms with your mama… bastard! Compare all the past SFGs and Chiefs of Staff with the current crop including their academic backgrounds let’s see how Pius Anyim fares. You are just smarting from election defeat, get over it and move on… loser!

          • NinjaK

            Very interesting Nigerian you are indeed.
            No need to bother answering you anymore.
            Over & Out!

    • Lanre

      Thank you NinjaK. The Head of NPA, NIMASA, INEC, NCC, NICON, AMCON were all known to him. They can speak his ethnic language Hausa and they can all be trusted. Southerners cannot be trusted to those posts because they do not speak Hausa and do not know “Fura de Nunu”. When they attempt to say “Rankadede”, their accent gives them away. And they don’t say “Ba ko mi” fast enough. I have seen this before and this time around THE SOUTH IS GOING TO RESIST. Just watch.

    • Man_Enough

      if you own a company and you employ people, you will know that integrity is to be chosen before competence. by their background and education, ngozi and deziani are competent in all standards, but what did we find?

      • Otile

        Including integrity in WAEC.

        • Man_Enough

          there was nothing like waec in his time.

          • Otile

            You know what I am talking about, don’t you?

      • NinjaK

        ….and what have you found?
        If anything has been found by you or your APC dullards other than sheer noise-making, then take your evidences to court!
        And My GAWD, integrity b4 competence? You truly amaze me!
        Crap Post!

  • Ed

    President Buhari left a lot to be desired.
    The country needs competent people to handle key post. Your wife should be in the SGF. Going by close associates. Your son and beautiful daughter can’t by forgotten in the appointment either.
    Sorry to inform you that the Nations business is not a political party’s or family business.
    On the Chibok girls. What a shame that the president will come out to tell the world, where the girls lives, how and whom they’re married to but can’t rescue them.
    Because they may end up rescuing the kidnapped house wife’s?.

  • Mentor

    PMB’s explanation on the appointment is understandable in the context of political positions of CoS and SGF, and possibly the Customs and DSS, as well as Security positions of NSA and COAS. However, it is difficult to understand and justify when applied to more technocratic positions of AMCON, Budget, AGF, Commissioner for Insurance, NPA, etc.

    • tundemash

      Are the people appointed into those positions competent or not ? Are they Nigerians or not ?

  • Ebubedike

    Bokohari equates his position as president with that of General Manager of Daura Fura da Nunu Co. Ltd. All appointments into any part of the Federal Republic of Nigeria must, first, meet the constitutional requirement of national spread. The same requirement that afforded millions of northerners their places in universities and government departments. Tribal jingoist, Bokohari, is scrambling for straws to justify his wickedness.

    • Dr.kay

      Looooool, he dey pain oh , Dumbo don go , no more awoof money to share amongst you e-rats , Reno no dey , it’s change now and it equates to loyalty, longsuffering, probity, not easily influenced by filthy lucre. So my friend you can cry us a river but this is what you will face in the next four years , shey you get? So get ready for more rants and bad news coming your way. Hahahahahhahahahahahahhaha

      • Ebubedike

        I am laughing at a Yo-robber man like yourself, in view of the total lack of respect Bokohari has shown you despite your butt-licking. If he has not found a Yo-robber wo/man reliable enough to appoint into his so called kitchen cabinet, you should be shedding tears, my friend.

        • Dr.kay

          You think Yorubas are cry babies like you guys whose only preoccupation is patronage ? Remember your brother Ezeife shouting that Ndigbo don’t need anything from PMB and when Onu was snubbed , he was the first to cry wolf. How many Yorubas were in Dumbos “juiciest ” position? Note the asterisk , because that’s your preoccupation , how to get into a position and drain the accounts. So my brother, for the next four years you are in the wilderness , we are used to it , that’s why we not crying like you . So Yo-robbers as you put it will never lick any butt to get a kitchen cabinet, if that’s how you people are raised , we are raised to be proud and dignified . Loooooool

          • awoope

            Thank yo my brother, I love your reply. We are not raised to be rubbers, neither do we lick butt.

        • Julius

          You are too funny. You crying all over the country about Buhari not giving you jobs. You always try to reap where you do not sow !. Watch who is gonna come out better in this dispensation. Nyemiri or the Yorubas. We dont cry, we put things together..we do not reap where we do not sow. Tinubu put this together and watch what he does. What do you call a Vice president of a country ?. A head of the kitchen cabinet. I know you dont know that.

    • joe

      Well, going by what most people from your region write here, President Buhari is going to have a hard time finding a man of integrity from your region to appoint into his cabinet. Finding somebody that does not believe in your popular sayings – “Stealing is not corruption”, “behind every successful business there is a crime” etc is like looking for a christian in Mecca. Maybe you can help Buhari by suggesting to him a character from your region that does not equate criminal activities to business ventures!

    • Wähala

      …you can always sue. Go ahead! Arm yourself with the Constitution and sue. Simple as sex!

      • Julius

        hahahahaha simple as sex… if you can have one. Bro you dey funny !

  • Tony Aneke

    I can honestly say I care less who Buhari appoints into whatever position but the worry for me is that these appontments are not based on merit but on personal loyaty to him. In other words and from his own mouth we should expect to see round pegs in square holes. What has changed? Be afraid. Be very afraid.

    • Dr.kay

      Personal loyalty based on their track record from PMBs assessment . It is his presidential prerogative , they are all qualified academic wise, morally PMB thinks they are the best close to him , so who are you or I to deny him whoever he thinks will make his tenure a success .

    • Basketmouth

      The first is that he have the prerogative according to the constitution to chose people he can trust to work with him personally. The second is that are those people qualified academically and morally? If yes what is the headache? As long as he doesn’t need the senate approval for those appointed, he has not breach any law.

      • Bigzy

        If you read it properly, you would have discovered that it is a nominations list, not actual ministerial list.

  • Emeka

    Buhari and false hypocrity. The west and its ally has been into force since your assumption of leadership. For the past weeks, the issue of lopsided appiontment has been the core of national debate and criticism amongst groups and the media in particular, yet, you didnt deem it fit to grant interview to our local media rather resort to grant interview to BBC our new national station. Thank you for not believing in yourself and equally ascerting that no Nigeria media or group of people worth that. Thank you again and again its the new Nigeria. But i heard that in china, second world largest economy and known zero tolerance corrupt country dont grant interview to foreign media.

    • Henry_Itopa

      There is nothing this man will do that you will not a fault with. What normally happens to people like you is that your views become irrelevant over time. Continue.

  • Nwa _ Africa

    Buhari, give us development by building for us the Second Niger Bridge, Onitsha- Owerri Road, Onitsha -Enugu road, Enugu-P/H road, Enugu-Afikpo-Ogoja road, make Enugu International Airport real International and give us 24/7 electricity , then forget about 1 man appointment that is only for his immediate family members……………….Do not forget Aba-Owerri road and other Federal Roads in South East…………………..

  • Osuala Maxwell Udomas

    Mr. President is virtually right! GEJ administration failed just because he worked with people that ended up working against. To cut short the saga, he never worked with people he trust. Let’s do away with this called regional sentiments for now okay! And fight for the real thing to be done. Am from the same agitating S/E, am strongly behind the actions of Mr. President in transforming the Nation into a country with hope for the future. We’ve been dwelling in a country without hope for the future generations… I stand for CHANGE! With all due respect mr. President, forget avoid every distractions from those that doesn’t mean well for the country and focus on the business sir! We all elected you because you can always get the job done anytime, any day. Don’t let them distract you please…. I smell one! Keep on appointing the right men for the job, with less attention to region or whatever. They must surely talk, Thank God we’re all seeing the results. More grease to your elbow Mr President. My prayers for you is this: more leadership skills from God and good state of mind and body, Mr. President! God bless Federal Republic of Nigeria! God bless Nigerians!!

  • Otile

    This is a_stupid way of running a country – reward your personal friends, punish your perceived enemies, those who don’t like it can go to hell.

    • Wähala

      What do you mean by “perceived enemies” ??? Buhari knows his enemies and can identify the numero uno as Dr. Dumbo who sponsored a disparaging tv documentary full of lies. Like those retired Service Chiefs who removed his WAEC from the military archives… he who does not know his enemies is as good as dead. So, nothing “perceived” about it, Buhari knows the criminals who hate him… kapisch?

      • Otile

        Don’t expect me to respond to your hate speech today. It will be dangerous to respond when your gang of lynch mob are waiting by the side to pounce on me. I see you, @idiotic_julius, Basketmouth, funso, giza, awosan, I mean, the whole raping gang. I will wait for such a time when I can confront you one on one, the time when they are not around to hold me while you do your dastardly act. Kapisch?

        • Nwa _ Africa

          Why the fear Deri ?????????????????????????. Are you a coward that you cannot face @w@disqus_9OFHQplYDx:disqus?

          • Otile

            Deri is a wild beast, I cannot face him, at least Yoruba Wähala is intelligent.

          • Bigzy

            Yourself and Wahala are confused individuals.

        • Wähala

          Kapische!
          Will wait for your timing, just don’t forget the jar of vaseline that I will need on my foot that will be going deep into your nyash. Ode buruku… coward!

          • Otile

            You have dirty mind. I am a Christian man, can’t even contemplate what you are planning.

          • Buhari4Ever

            You are worse than a pagan

          • Otile

            Despite what you believe majority of pagans are better than you Mohammedans.

          • Nwa _ Africa

            In sambisa forest you mean?

          • Otile

            I don’t know why many Yorubas don’t make any sense, first they confuse themselves by answering false names, then they try to confuse the unsuspecting.

          • Bigzy

            Bloody pervert!

      • Bigzy

        This kind of passionate hatred of GEJ is not that baffling, it is the closest thing to love. It requires an investment of energy and devotion, which one would not expend for someone he does not care about.

    • Julius

      Evidently , you know little more than your rants. So, you want him to give a job to those that do not like him, never voted for him and dont wish him success ?. True, they can go to hell 4sure !

    • DecodeDaRiddle

      As OBJ said after visiting Buhari………..Comot Joor

  • abodes_124

    Poor Buhari. He just does not get it. It is a reassertion of the 97%/5% again in another form. I suggest he should not grant interviews anymore as he unerringly puts his foot in it every time he grants an unscripted interview. His spokesmen only should be left to phrase and paraphrase his thoughts as best they can to the public.

    • taiwo

      Can’t you see the confusion of having 2 spokesmen? Can’t you see & feel the muddle?

      • abodes_124

        It is indeed a bit of a muddle – worse when the APC spokesman weighs in as well. They should have daily meetings and agree what has to be said on PMBs behalf. His permanent foot in the mouth posture is not helping his image and that of Nigeria at all. He is the only President we have. He needs help in this and many other areas.

  • Africa

    Carry on Mr. President, may God give you abundant strength to complete the gargantuan task of repositioning Nigeria.

  • hummm

    Even Obama appointed his inner circle to key positions, because he said its all about the people he can trust to implement his agenda. Totally support the pmb on this.

  • taiwo

    I know one guy Called Rotimi Fasakin, who I believe also stayed with PMB through thick & thin. I wonder what happened that he couldn’t be trusted with CoS or SGF…. To my mind, I can associate him with PMB more than any other person from the south, apart from Tony Momoh. And for your info, he is an engineer. Let me now leave the rest hanging….

    • deji

      Buhari will have a lot of explanation to make to his close loyalists, who stood by him through thick and thin, and I beleive they cut accross ethnic lines. I understand he can not chose all of them as his close aides but I beleive he will compensate them with other appointments.
      We should also not forget the hijacking of the Senate and House of reps by PDP decampees that left a sour taste in the mouth and destabilize the order of things.
      Under Jonathan, the SE dominated the economy and the finance ministry . Some of this appointments are still being held by SE. SGF and COS under Jonathan are equally from the South. So why all the wailing?

    • Okey

      Dr Ogbonnaya Onu was the first to embrace him when he was released from IBB’s detention (at a time it was “politically incorrect” to do so) and they have remained close ever since.

      • taiwo

        Thanks for the info. I never knew that.

    • tundemash

      He’s made just about 5% of his appointments so far and u are here masturbating ! Ode!

      • taiwo

        Mash: Show some maturity pls. I really don’t have time for such words.

        • tundemash

          Taiwo: show some common sense pls and stop masturbating online with your myopic views !

          • taiwo

            Tunde: I don’t it will hurt you to show some some decorum and maturity. Pls grow up! For Pete’s sake, stop indulging in hurling insults & abuses all over the place when someone disagrees with your point of view. It makes you rather small and I guess means you have lost an argument. I believe you have kids and won’t believe you want to bring them up to be uncouth & uncultured. Have a good day.

          • tundemash

            Taiwo: To know cl0wn like you are allowed to vote is scary not to talk of rearing kids as obviously you have very little intelect to impact.

            Once again, before you digress, President Buhari has made just about 5% of his appointments so far, why are you masturbating here daily over that ?

  • deji

    In fairness to the Igbos and Buhari, I think there is something about their aura that doesn’t seem to work together. Buhari had 2 Igbo vice presidential candidate . Okadigbo in 2003 and Ume Ezeoke in 2007. Both of them did not last 4 years after Buhari chose them. Whereas Tunde Bakare after 4 years is alive and kicking. Osinbajo and Buhari realised their dream of clinching the Presidency.

    • Otile

      What are you talking about? You know that Okadigbo was gassed to death by the murderer. Have heard of Ige before?

      • PolyGon2013

        Okadigbo was gassed by his people (ibo).

        • Otile

          You are dead wrong. Both Ige and Okadigbo perished at the command of the same murderer, and you know your man.

    • Nwa _ Africa

      Deji, are you saying that Buhari cannot work with Ndigbo or that Yoruba killed our 2 brothers for them to be the V/P to Buhari?

      • deji

        Nwa, that is no what I mean oh. Like they say “As fate would have it”. I think it is just fate or only a coincidence.
        But what we know right now is that the greatest antagonists to Buhari are from the SE. Both before and after he clinched the Presidency.

    • Wise Head

      If you have nothing important to say, just keep your mouth shut. Well, my suspicion is that you may not even be Yoruba. All you want now is to start an Igbo/Yoruba bitter exchanges and divert attention from the main issue. That’s why you chose a Yoruba name. We know your type. You are are afraid of the possibility inherent in a Southern unity and your major weapon for sabotaging the possibility of such a unity is to ensure that your two victims, the Igbo and Yoruba, are always quarreling. And why they quarrel, you take over Nigeria. You will surely fail

      • deji

        You should be saying this your trash to the ignorant amongst you. Southern unity, since when? Was it when Azikiwe chose to work with the Balewa or when Ekwueme chose to work with Sagari dragging the entire SE with him? Was it when SE chose to vote for Tofa ahead of Abiola or was it when SW voted for Jonah in 2011? How was SW treated under the SE dominated Jonathan Govt?
        You are the non Yoruba trying to be clever by half.

        • PolyGon2013

          Don’t mind that ibo boy. They are too deceitful.

        • Wise Head

          Continue ranting. The South must be freed from your grip

          • deji

            Which ranting? That Azikiwe , Ekwueme, Achebe, Ojukwu, Edwin Clarke worked with the North, when they could have teamed up with Awolowo? Or is it the fact that SE except for Anambra state voted for Tofa instead of Abiola? Which one is the rant here sharing with you your political history? Again, how did the SW fare when they voted for your uncle in 2011? Be honest for once in your life.

          • tundemash

            Among the mor0ns, you take first position. Keep deluding yourself ! Olodo .

      • PolyGon2013

        What Southern unity arw you talking about?

        • Wise Head

          Ok, I have noticed you. You are one of them, don’t just pretend. It will happen, and your control over the South will end. Can anyone imagine how in a country where there were intellectual giants like Awolowo and Zik, a certain Abubakar had to emerge as prime minister? And later a Shagari, and today we have a Buhari? The North has always used the division in the South to foist crippling mediocrity on Nigeria. Well, it will soon come to an end, even if they use a thousand ID to keep instigating the disunity and hatred in the South. The eyes of the South blinded by misplaced aggression will soon open. And Nigeria will be liberated.

          • tundemash

            Mor0n , we have sent away that ethnic divide you are preaching here since March 28th , go look for him in Otuoke !

  • Pause

    ANOTHER EVIDENCE THAT BRAINLESS BUHARI IS, WELL, BRAINLESS. NIGERIA COULD HAVE SELECTED A DOMESTICATED BABOON AND IT WILL BE MAKING ARGUMENTS AS BRAINLESS BUHARI.

    TO HAVE BBC INTERVIEW BRAINLESS BUHARI IS LIKE HAVING “NAZIS RADIO” DURING THE WWII INTERVIEWING HITLER IN HIS BUNKER. THE ONLY DIFFERENCE IS THAT NIGERIA’S HITLER INCARNATE, BRAINLESS BUHARI, IS BRAINLESS

  • Tanaka Tanaka

    Buhari is setting a very bad precedent.

  • eclub

    I hope all those that justified Buhari’s lopsided appointments with flimsy excuses such as: “I don’t care if he finds competent people only in Daura, as long as they are the best in the country, merit blah blah blah”, will come here, and not only condemn this Buhari, but apologize to the rest of us.

  • FactsandFigures

    I have always said that it will make sense for him to choose CV’s from those he knows. I hope he went the extra step to make sure that they can do the duties assigned. On another hand, if he is rewarding those who has been loyal to him for years – where does that leave those who supported him(not been with him for years) and alienated their base by doing so? One thing, I have learned from his interviews is that he tries to be as truthful as possible – yet his handlers and/or supporters persist in re-interpreting his actions. This just confirmed his 95% Vs 5% statement. He appointed those who gave him full/undiluted support and the constitution supports him. The rest can eat crow.

    • SamPsalm

      No. that is not how you would interpret what he said if it were an invitation from your wife or girl friend. You would interpret with normal common sense. He has contested for President on 3 previous occasions during which he did not lose. Certain men stayed with him all the while, people who knew and believed the vision he represents. Thankfully, they are also competent men. These are the men he has been working with – and has just the needful by giving them placements in his government so that they can help him officially bring in every other member of the team as they would have done unofficially. That is what any person with a sense of fairness and respect for the law and contribution of others would have done. It is also good for Nigeria and its politics – so that young people can learn to embrace leaders with vision and help them develop and fine-tune their strategies until it becomes acceptable to the majority. Something we need in Nigeria direly – not these fair weather kinds

      • FactsandFigures

        We are saying the same thing – “full and undiluted support(97%)” will get a major consideration from him. No, it is not a bad thing when viewed from a personal perspective. It is another thing from a political one. Not knowing how to be diplomatic in his answers may not be a major political set back for him but it will be for his party. With this statement he has given some people ammunition to make fun of some political acolytes who came to the table late but nevertheless contributed significantly to his success. It also confirmed that he distanced his party(APC) in forming his close cabinet. That is not a bad thing in my view, there are too many sharks in APC. However, there are some things that are better left unsaid.

  • Khafilat Adeoye

    SHAME ON THOSE DEFENDING BUHARI’S ETHNO-RELIGIOUS APPOINTMENTS

    1. N

    • Otile

      Shame on them, indeed. With such mentality Nigeria cannot move forward. Quid pro quo, remain slavish to me I will reward you my foot.

    • Wähala

      Shame on a fraud like you suffering from inferiority complex. When Nigerians are talking we need no “oyinbo cora” stinking up the atmosphere with garlic breath. Stuupid you, just buzz off or close your knees if you’re going to loiter around men discussing serious national security issues… Again, shame on you for denying yourself. Colo!

      • Otile

        Damn you. What did the young lady do to deserve your acerbic hate speech? Your father Ifa Orunmilla and Beelzebub have reserved a special hot place for you in Gehenna.

        • Nwa _ Africa

          Deri why are using @kh@Khafilat Adeoye:disqus and still defending it as if she is a human?

          • Otile

            You don’t make sense.

      • abodes_124

        As a man speaketh so is he

        • Wähala

          Senseless cliché…
          What if a man is quoting another man? Learn not to use clichés you don’t understand, and clichés in general… portrays you as uncreative. Ode!

          • abodes_124

            Just referring to terms like ‘inferiority complex’ and ‘stuupid’ in your original post. Yoi have gone on to further buttress my assertion by your response. I suggest you let it be and not metaphorically run into the middle of the market place naked.

    • Nwa _ Africa

      Ashawo how market nah?

  • Wise Head

    This demonstrates just provincial and tribalistic Buhari is. If he cannot find anyone to trust outside his ethnic group to trust, then he is not a national leader and is too narrow-minded to reach out to others, associate with them and achieve national appeal. And that is most unfortunate for one who has been foisted on Nigeria as president. It is so sad. And those in the South who took political risks to impose him on Nigeria should hide their faces in shame

    • Otile

      His minions have no shame. He is taking them in a hand basket to hell.

    • Rommel

      President Buhari is a man of integrity who speaks his mind without fear,unless you wisehead are a greedy fellow,why would you wish to reap where you did now sow? let NDI IGBO wait for ministerial appointments which the constitution guarantees.

      • Wise Head

        This has nothing to do with the Igbo or anyone. Buhari has only perpetually damaged himself and branded himself a provincial ruler; and he won’t even have another opportunity to repair the damage. And his worst enemies are paid commentators like you who are ready to defend his every action no matter hideous. I wonder how much APC and Buhari’s media office pays you to do this grave harm to your soul

        • Rommel

          Is money the only consideration you know about that can influence the conscience of a human being? my friend,try rationality,it will guide you to make sound judgement.

          • Wise Head

            It is such mundane considerations that make someone descend so low as you usually do

          • Rommel

            If that were so believe me,I would have been in same camp with with you because president Jonathan had ship loads of money and was distributing it to all who could be bought which includes you,ever heard of anyone following Buhari for money?

        • Ifeanyi Nwoko

          I just cannot wait until 2018. See how time is already flying. I can’t wait to see and hear how Buhari will campaign to the South for reelection.

          Yes, he has the right to appoint whomever he chooses, but just because one has the right to do something, doesn’t make it the right thing to do. He needs to apply small wisdom. He is castigating the same people that he has to come back to beg support from 36 months from now. Is there no one in his camp that tells him what he does NOT want to hear?!

    • tundemash

      When he trusted Okadigbo and Enwerem and made them Vice-Presidential candidates, how many votes did you give to him Mr. Wailing Wailer a.k.a Empty Head?

      • Ifeanyi Nwoko

        None, because it didn’t take a genius to figure out that Buhari was just using them to get votes. Okay, as an Igbo, if I talk they will say I’m wailing. But the Yorubas that voted for Buhari because of Osinbajo, he has now come back to say he does not trust you. You that sowed are no better off than Igbos that didn’t vote for him. Yet you beat your chest and make noise. The mind is a phenomenal thing sha.

        • tundemash

          How many votes did you give Ojukwu when he constested as a Presidential candiate of APGA and also as a Senator ? Olodo ! Was Ojukwu being used too ?

          • Ifeanyi Nwoko

            My broda, I would love to respond, but I simply don’t do the insult thing, when you are ready to have a civil exchange, let me know.

          • tundemash

            Simply tell us how many votes you gave Ojukwu over OBJ not excuses !

          • Ifeanyi Nwoko

            Ojukwu never did well in elections. Not sure what your point is.

            Further, one that thinks actual elections were held in Nigeria prior to 2015 is a novice in Nigerian politics.

  • Nwa _ Africa

    Buhari can appoint whomsoever he wishes I have no beef with that but my concern still remains that he makes these appointments on merit but on personal loyalty. At least this is coming from the man himself. That’s my worry.
    Secondly, are you not a tad worried that he is setting a negative precedent with the choice of his kitchen cabinet. PMB for example was a HOS, held high profile positions and contested 3 presidential elections before now. I find it difficult to accept that in through out all these he could not find anyone else to trust outside of his region. You cannot continue with the excusable narrative that its his constitutional prerogative and those he can trust because quite frankly it sounds hollow. For tomorrow when an Ibo or Yoruba man gets there he will definitely appropriate these rights. How will we as a nation make any meaningful progress if we see everything through regional prisms. Don’t tell me if it works because it may at the expense of our national unity.

    • PolyGon2013

      Loyalty count my friend! If I have 2 people, and both are competent. If one of them is loyal, and for someone to be close to me in time of needs, those are the one that I will pick. Now for a technical position such as Finance, competence takes precedence over loyalty. Igbos should shut up and wait for ministry jobs.

      • Ifeanyi Nwoko

        “…competence takes precedence over loyalty…” (depending on the position)

        Gbam, and we still wonder why the rest of the world views us as animal species.

        • Burbank

          Speaking for yourself.

    • abodes_124

      The one good thing in all these is that the sections aggrieved by PMBs actions only resort to debate and discussion and not to riot, murder and mayhem as would have been the case if the it had been the other way round

  • PolyGon2013

    Carry on Mr. President. It is only igbos that are pained. Igbos want SGF. SGF ko, SGF ni.

  • Ebubedike

    If these people have been with Bokohari all his days in politics, and are the ones he trusts, why did he wait for nearly 100 days as president, nearly since months (half a year) after his election, to appoint them? Illiteracy is a disease. Brain dead.

    • tundemash

      Keep mourning !

  • Rommel

    Buhari had Chuba Okadigbo as running mate before now,his lawyer since 2003 until his defection was Mike Ahamba so who says Buhari does not know NDI IGBO?

  • Man_Enough

    This is exactly what king Solomon
    did when he assumed kingship of Israel. He remove all the officers not minding
    weather they were good or bad; and installed his closest associates. It is a
    known fact that Solomon had the most peaceful reign in the annals of the kings
    of Israel.

    • Ibu

      Really? Why did God abandon him? And so goes every leader who picks only yes men, does s/he is comfortable with.

    • Ibu

      Really? Why did God abandon him? And so goes every leader who picks only yes men, those s/he is comfortable with.

      • PolyGon2013

        God did not abandon Solomon. Solomon abandoned God.

  • MC

    Buhari is notoriously a pioneer of series of unfortunate and discordant events, carrying on with a repellent air of “I-know-it-all and I don’t give a f***k”, whereas his mess-making at governance is engendered by a profound romance with illiteracy of the mind and thirst for vendetta et al. For a man whose boring, retrogressive and cyber-phobic generation and ilk have lost touch with objective realities of a tech-savvy today, he would rather tow that long-abandoned, never-traveled-these-days route of sectionalism and chauvinism in his pursuit of an ideal Nigeria – journeying, for instance, toward North for a destination in the South.This same attitude reminds one of the lives and times of, once upon a time, a dark goggled, General Abacha. And then of the climax in that stranger-than-fiction episodes that were characterized by a classic case of superiority and god complex. Greatly moved by lust, his overlordship would dance no other tune than that of some amorous Indian girls who ultimately had an apple of ‘love’ to offer him.

    Political history is awash in men like Buhari. The indicators of their ultimate vicious intent has almost always followed a unique pattern of an attempt to appear holier than their erstwhile, denial of initial promises/pledges and, most importantly, deafness to majority’s outcry to foul. In declaring his assets, curiously, President Buhari ‘forgot’ to declare the percentage/volume of his shares in the banks, but that wouldn’t be a problem since Buharicentrics would argue that ”it doesn’t matter jor”.In the future, if he has a lot of inexplicable cash, the refrain will be “he sold his shares in the banks na”. Naija sha!

  • Ifeanyi Nwoko

    It is not the Nigerian that is best fit for the job, but those that have been with him that get posts, not matter in if they are qualified or inferior to more qualified Nigerians. How does this bode well for the nation?

    People that claim they support Buhari and defend his actions don’t know what they are doing. Buhari has cemented himself as a one term president.

    SouthEast will not vote for him, neither will SouthSouth, SouthWest will be a split, and a Northern PDP candidate can take a few northern States. How is it possible that Buhari can win when he has made truth of rumors and left no doubt in what were mere speculation and conjecture?

    Those that don’t support Buhari should welcome his actions as he shoots himself in the foot. I wonder how people continuously and erroneously think he is a permanent fixture.

    I just hope that they wouldn’t go on another murderous rampage when he is kicked out…again.

    • Burbank

      Ifeanyi…so the NNPC GMD is NOT qualified to be appointed by Buhari?
      Your bigotry is just like the Ku Klux Klan.

      • Ifeanyi Nwoko

        Again, making up your points to argue against. Quote where I said or even inferred anything close to what you’re over there responding to, then we can have a meaningful exchange.

        • Burbank

          Read the article again, bigotry clouded your mind.

  • burning spear

    I Will Appoint Those That Suffered With Me For Years – Buhari.(BBC Hausa Service).

    **I have been with them throughout our trying times, what then is the reward of such dedication and suffering?

    President Muhammadu Buhari in a BBC Hausa Service said that he will nominate the people he could trust, and who had worked with him for years.

    He added that his appointments also served as reward for those who remained loyal to him for years, who refused to be lured by power or material wealth.

    Asked by the BBC about the controversy of his loapsided and appointed relatives into juicy psotions, President Buhari said, “This is the nature of Nigerian politics”. “If they will do justice to me, as an elected Nigerian president, let them look at the Constitution a Nigerian president works with, there are people who will closely work with me that don’t need to be taken to the Senate.”

    “If I select people whom I know quite well in my political party, whom we came all the way right from the APP, CPC and APC, and have remained together in good or bad situation, the people I have confidence in and I can trust them with any post, will that amount to anything wrong? I have been with them throughout our trying times, what then is the reward of such dedication and suffering?

    “They did not defect because of positions, they did not involve themselves in the pursuit of personal gains, and they accepted their fate throughout our trying moments. What is wrong if I make you the secretary (of the federal government) because I have confidence that things will go normal?”

    • Burbank

      burnt spear…sorry that Buhari did not make you the GMD of NNPC.
      (Was that GMD a Hausa Fulani Muslim man?)

  • Curseless

    In al fairness I do not believe the President owes anyone any explanation if he has the backing of the constitution in his actions. My advice to those who are crocking feverishly is to appoint Shekau as their SSG whenever the opportunity arises for them to form a government in their villages or locality. The man said he wanted someone he can trust and of course many will fall into that broad category but he can only pick few and I mean by that those that will not blindside him . This is his government if he succeeds of fails he owns it and if that is the case let us cut him some slack.

    • Ifeanyi Nwoko

      “…this is the way politics have [always] worked in Nigeria…”

      Case closed. I just thought there was going to be “change”. Make una pick one narrative. People say he is coming to end the status quo, but when he does the same exact thing, they defend saying that it’s how things are done. Pretty interesting mindset.

      • deji

        When people talks about change, they mean, improved electicity, healthcare, infrastructure, security, standard of living and basic things that matters to the common man .
        FYI, “change” does not mean that human being will start to walk wih their hand instead of their leg.
        Majority of those accusing Buhari of sidelining them in his appointments are actually from SE who did not vote for him but enjoyed lopsided appointments under Jonathan.. Is that not hypocritical? Where were you when the entire Govt, financial and economic institutions were headed by Igbos? Those who voted for Buhari are not complaining, So why the cry from SE alone? When Yorubas were sidelined by Jonathan, despite the fact that they voted for him in 2011, did you see the region cry like this? At best , they waited until the next election to show Jonathan and his crew the exit door.
        It is actually embarrasing that a whole tribe is crying over appointments. Even Massob has come out to condemn Ezeife, Ohaneze Youth, Nwabueze and other Igbo political elites that have been crying over Buhari giving them a job.

        • Ifeanyi Nwoko

          It’s amazing how people cannot conjure up an original opinion, but will copy and paste the same old rhetoric.

          You state what change is, partly, then jump to what is not mentioned. So, cronyism and nepotism will continue, it has never been a problem of Nigeria? Cool.

          As far as what you think of Igbos, not that it matters, but let’s set something straight. Igbos did not benefit from GEJ, let’s put that to bed. If it were another candidate, GEJ would have lost the SE, just not Buhari as he had bad history with the region. Buhari could have come in and proven 99% of the region wrong. Nope, he comes in and performs as expected, almost immediately. So, the 99% of Igbos are actually laughing at the 1% that felt they knew more than the rest of us. Those that swore for Buhari and even gave him title. They are being mocked today as they have seen what others knew all along.

          • deji

            Where is the copy and paste here except if you are hallucinating.
            Why is the entire 99% crying over appointments? You don’t like him, You dont trust him, yet you want appointments from him?
            Continue to laugh. Laughter is good.

          • Ifeanyi Nwoko

            The bit about “change does not mean that human being will start to walk wih their hand instead of their leg”, unless if you want to lay claim to this now overused point, I’ve heard it a dozen times already from other people. Come up with something new, please.

            It’s nothing personal bro, therefore who is crying. The same region that has rebounded from a war and is competitive in EVERY facet in and outside of Nigeria, why cry? It is only regions that depend on government before they can eat that will go and kill. Have the Igbo killed anyone because of presidency? Of course not. The North that has had Shagari, Buhari, IBB, Abacha, Abdulsalami, Yaradua, and Buhari again, please compare the North with the entire Southeast in terms of illiteracy, violence, beggars, business. Not to rejoice in the lethargic state of our Northern brethren, just to state that having people in positions of power doesn’t equate to regional success. The evidence is there. Life goes on for the Igbo as it did prior to Buhari, and as it will when he is long gone. This is just entertainment 🙂

          • deji

            Then you are wrong. I did not see anybody use that analogy, it is something I thought of by myself. Moreover, what is wrong in repeating something you heard elsewhere if it makes sense to you? I have not seen any originality in your post apart from trying to hide under a finger. If SE do not care about the appointments then they should stop making noise about it. That is very hypocritical of the region that has held many position in the country.
            If we are to talk about democracy, there is hardly any civilian government in Nigeria headed by the North that does not have the active participation of SE in it, so the story about Shagari, Yar Adua, even IBB does not sell. IBB had Ebitu Ukiwe. Buhari is yet to complete his appointments and he will appoint SE too. Kachukwu is Igbo. so the noise is not necssary. If you think this is entertainment, I think it is shameful for a region to be crying over appointments. Look at the number of people crying and wailing over appointments here? That does not suggest a region that does not depend upon government patronage. Enough of the wailing from SE.

          • Ifeanyi Nwoko

            I see that the repeated typing of “crying and wailing” does something for you. If you like, type it a million times, it will not make it a fact.

            Do I point out Buharis lopsidedness everyday? Yes, it’s something I projected pre-elections, so the I-told-you-so is a far cry away from “crying and wailing”. So yes, it will continue to be repeated. The only people from the SE crying, as you define, are the one percenters, the likes of Rochas who now have no where to hide their shame. Where were all these trusted and loyal individuals when Rochas was putting his neck on the line for Buhari and selling out his people?

            Yes, it’s all entertainment. It’s all hilarious. My focus is on the state level of governance for the SE. Akwa ibom has shown that a state can succeed if governed properly.

          • deji

            Stop lying here. The people crying and wailing are the Ezeife’s, Ohaneze Youth, Nwabueze, yourself and other Igbos who did not vote for Buhari as represented by the 99%. Igbos have been crying over appointments. That is not entertainment.

          • Ifeanyi Nwoko

            Ok.

          • deji

            Ok.

          • Moore

            Thank you. They live on government patronage, survival without government patronage is like death sentence for them. For 6 years, Yorubas were side-lined, persecuted and almost occupied, yet nobody wailed. We patiently waited for his disgraceful tenure to end before flushing GEJ and his eastern thieving team away from the national government. I want those complaining to wait till 2019 after all they claim they are prepare for the opposition. The Yorubas have been in opposition since 1960 without crying like little babies for positions.

          • deji

            Where were you when the entire Govt, financial and economic institutions were headed by Igbos? . When Yorubas were sidelined by Jonathan, despite the fact that they voted for him in 2011, did you see the region cry like this? At best , they waited until the next election to show Jonathan and his crew the exit door.
            Those who voted for Buhari are not complaining, So why the cry from SE alone?

          • Burbank

            deji….very relevant points. It will shine some lights on those who are guided, away from bigotry.

          • deji

            Thank you.

          • Ifeanyi Nwoko

            Interesting, so Yorubas voted GEJ out because they were sidelined, and not because of performance? Interesting.

            So, if Amaechi or Rochas became APC flagbearers, you wouldn’t have supported the APC “change”? Interesting

            You are exposing yourself here, but continue.

            Lastly, PDP won in 2011, not because of region as a factor, but because power players were in the party and were indeed benefactors. Did PDP not have stronghold in every corner of the country? It is only with Buhari that Nigeria has gone back to having conversations about tribalism.

          • deji

            Feel free to give it any interpretation that you want. Some voted against Jonathan because of the direction he is taking the country, while some because they feel he sidelined the region. I sighted that to enable you to reason that, you can vote against a candidate if he is not meeting your expections in anyway. I repeat that it is shameful that a whole tribe is crying over appointments. Are you a child of of a politician or you are a politician yourself? What do you stand to gain personally from an Ibo man appointment? Why are you silent about lopsided appointments by GEJ that favour the SE, or you want to feign ignorance? When will the lopsidedness be corrected? With everything that you had under Jonathan, is it not too early to be hungry for appointments at this stage? What has Pius Anyim, Ngozi Iwealla, Peter Obi, Emefuele and other appointments done for the SE development? You guys are never sincere with your one way story.

            The Igbos are myopic people. Always thinking of immediate gain and not long term. Since 1999, Eboes have been voting PDP because it is the ruling party. I can bet huge sum of money that Eboes will not vote PDP in 2019, now that PDP is in the oppostion. People with no direction and principle. Anywhere belle face. Cash and carry kind of politics. Money for hand, back for ground. Ashawo no be work. Making noise and mockery of themselves on a daily basis.
            With their miscalculation in 2015 election, they have suddenly found themselves in the wilderness. “Main stream Politics” indeed.
            Now they are crying for appointments under the same APC they termed “terrorist party”. Why seeking employment under a “terrorist”? People full of contradictions.

          • Ifeanyi Nwoko

            If you must know, I personally have more to gain with APC now in power as I have closer ties than I did when PDP was there. Does that in itself now make my opinion any more or less valid?

            I would like to respond to your thesis, but before I do, please show me when/where Igbos have benefited from an administration in order to make such a claim that the region votes a certain way.

          • deji

            So Ifeanyi, leave your personal gains aside and think about the progress of the country. I have no link to any politician so I can be objective. We should see service for what it is and not some avenue to steal money .
            Look at the minsitries, departments and agencies headed by the Igbos in the last administration. This is a unanimous blog, so it is important that we are honest otherwise we will just be wasting our time.

          • Ifeanyi Nwoko

            If personal gain were my priority, I would be championing every and anything Buhari did. Alas, I don’t depend on my contacts to eat, so I can say what I want without fear of backlash. This is freedom.

            Yes, while this is an anonymous blog, I’m actually using my real name and not hiding behind a handle (no offense to those that choose to remain anonymous), but I think that fact alone does not let me spew just anything.

            Lastly, I was actually in favor of someone like Buhari coming in to power and ruling with an iron fist. I felt that it was what Nigeria needed. I was called an extremist. In 2011, I actually supported Buhari, followed by Ribadu, and didnt feel GEJ had much to offer. HOWEVER, when Buhari lost and had nothing to say about the almost one thousand Nigerians that lost their lives in post election violence, I began losing respect for him. This respect only waned further with his continued divisiveness. That said, I still heavily criticized GEJ and even led protests against him and his administration, not caring where they were from. Personally, whoever is president of Nigeria will NEVER have an impact on my life style, so relegating my opinion to be formed from need to advance in life gets neither of us anywhere. Now, if you can say that GEJ got into power and maltreated the North who heavily voted against him, then Buhari is right to do the same. But I doubt any Nigerian can say that.

          • deji

            Buhari actually condemend the kiling of the youth corpers withing a doy or two when it happened. BBC carried his reaction it is even on audio. You can google it to your satisfaction. Many people were out to demonise Buhari before the election so, it takes genuine interest to actually find out what he did say, did not say or do.
            I will say let us be patient, Buhari administration is just starting…

          • Burbank

            Ko

          • tycoon

            Well said

          • Burbank

            LOL…Gbam

          • Markdeee

            Well said Deji. Thank you.

          • tycoon

            God bless you Ifeanyi Nwoko

        • Burbank

          deji…gbam
          Those points are what is needed to teach ignorants.

        • Markdeee

          Deji, most times I don’t agree with you, but I agree with you on this. However, I told my people to stop complaining as they massively supported Jonathan, who has already moved on with his life and enjoying his time out of office. Even Ijaw people and other minorities who supported Jonathan are not complaining and insulting Buhari like my people except few of them like Field_Marshall and Co.. I am so much embarassed the way they insult the man (Buhari) on the web. I am not Buhari’s fan but I think we should move on becuase if he fails, then we all fail.

          • deji

            Thank you Mark. I think we should all be patient with Buhari. Whatever that seems to be in shortage now, is going to be in abundance later on.

      • Curseless

        Give me an example of any governor in Nigeria who have not chosen an SSG and aides among his close associate in his state. If Buhari hadn’t put down the gauntlet these same governors wanted to nominate their cronies into his administration. Let stop playing Ostritch. Buhari broke no law constitutionally and he is absolutely free to pick anyone that can work with him in the recent appointments he made. The portfolios governed by the law on federal character will be spread evenly and if the President fails to honor this when the time comes then a case can be made, but my fair is these same crowd will still complain about the juiciness of the allotted appointment. Give me a break.

        • Daniel

          He does not trust Amaechi for SGF or COS… Okay oooo.

          It will be a shame for a former governor of a power state to become minister.

          Houseboy I will call that…

          • Ifeanyi Nwoko

            But how can he trust him? The same person that stabbed his own brother in the back so that outsiders will clap for him.

    • Otile

      It may be his government but oil belongs to those he hates. Without oil Nigeria is nothing. How can he steal people’s God-given resources robbing them of livelihood only to tell them he has chosen those he can trust? Does he have any common sense at all?

      • Curseless

        My friend, I don’t know how old you are but I have to let you know that long before the oil came Chief Awolowo turned the old Western Nigeria to a Paradise with Cocoa. It was when oil came that, clones of Alibabas were turned loose on Nigeria treasury and the looting has never ceased since. it has nothing to do with Buhari. You don’t need to look further than to look at those south south indigenes appointed to NDDC from the oil producing areas and what happened was they robbed their people blind. Buhari can not chose his close aides using federal character as basis because the constitution backs him on this. Don’t let us be sentimental on this issue at all because those that passionately hate him are also making demands on him for imaginary positions. It cuts both way.

        • Otile

          I did not know you are an insider in Imam’s kitchen cabinet. You already know those making demands on him for imaginary positions. He should ignore those making demands on him for imaginary positions. By imaginary positions do you mean ghost workers as was found in Kano? Nothing prevents Western Nigeria from going back to their cocoa pods, it can be lucrative. You are right, oil attracted clones of Alibabas, till today government personnel are full of alibabas. Some alibabas will commit hari-kari if denied leadership. One such alibaba wept bitterly when he lost election and swore to spill blood on the street if he should lose again.

          • tycoon

            Chai! Otile God bless you …you finish talk.wisdom and common sense is lacking in Buhari’s followership,as they say, like beget like…like master, like slave

  • Godfrey Etokebe

    NEPOTIC Buhari.

    I rest my case.

    I don LAFU LAFU LAFU TIRE OOOO!!!

    • Burbank

      Is that Igbo man in the NNPC GMD a nepotic appointment by Buhari too?

  • Ade

    President Buhari can not appoint someone that has no trust in him, who raises curses on him and calls him names everyday as his Chief of Staff or Secretary to the government he is leading. The people crying foul are not crying in good faith. They are just trying to use ethnicity and religion as tools to cause distraction for Buhari. When people should focus on how Nigeria could be developed, they are focusing on how they can bring their kinsmen into political positions for selfish advancement. How will a Yoruba “SSG” affect my development directly as Yoruba. Probably, by him stealing money and sponsor some of my children to school, or manipulating the system for my children to secure good employment at the detriment of better qualified Nigerians, or by influencing my winning of government contracts that I would not be able to effectively and efficiently executed? That is not development the masses is yearning for. That have been the status quo. Nigerians are tired of such corrupt influences. We need better development that can only be achieved through a purposeful leadership with necessary political will and sincerity of purpose for better Nigerians. Such a leadership will be attacked by enemies of Nigerian masses that have benefited from ethnic and religion sentiments that was working in their favor in the past. Change has come to Nigeria. Buhari, please, don’t be distracted, common Nigerians love what you are doing.

    • Ifeanyi Nwoko

      Yes, I agree, because all the Igbo people in GEJs administration did oh so much for their people as you describe.

  • Uncle Gaga (Bruce Wayne)

    No rational individual will sacrifice success and efficiency for regional and gender balance!
    You made a choice………and you chose Buhari! Let him work!

    However, we suspect the noise makers are those that did not vote for Buhari! We understand their sentiments! We would feel the same way if put in their shoes! We will not, however , resort to the nonsense they are doing. Buhari is the current President whether or not we like it. His summarized duty is to act in favor of all Nigerians. Why will we make ourselves an obstacle to his such goals?

    A lot of you have lost the reason why you are our most loved people in the world! You are all freaking insane and do not understand the word ‘impossible’. Good or bad, there is nothing you people can not do,,,,so it kills us that we have resorted to acting like market women (no insult intended for market women…..we lobe them and know they can kill us all if we piss them off).
    Buhari is in office now and he does not only want our support, he needs it to do right by us. how shallow are we if we hold back what he needs to do the job we want him to do?

    Please, help this man that has promised to do what we want him to do. If he does not succeed. at least we will know for a fact that jis failure has nothing to do with our support for his administration.
    What kind of comfort or fulfillment will you gain from the knowledge that you help devastate the nation?

    • Ifeanyi Nwoko

      So what you are saying is that opposition should be silenced? Come on my Uncle. It’s healthy for the nation. If honest, we can attest that a good portion of Buharis actions thus far, have been in response to grumbles from opposition. Meaning, he otherwise may not have acted if we were all holding hands and singing kumbaya.

      This is true democracy. This is how a multi party system works. Now, when people start beheading fellow Nigerians because a particular person lost elections such as in 2011, I will join your chorus.

      • Burbank

        Those who opposed actions against crime, impunity and corruption must be silenced, permanently.

        • Ifeanyi Nwoko

          And you read that where? You are making up points to argue against. Carry on.

    • Burbank

      Gbam

      • Daniel

        I see he does not trust Amaechi to be SGF.

        • Burbank

          The SGF sure’s not going to be Tompolo.

          • Daniel

            60,000 jobs lost in 100 days in the construction sector and JP Morgan Chase is chasing us out of the bond market.

            Courtesy your heroes in ASO ROCK.

            If you think shouting corruption is good governance,Continue chasing shadows.

            We need a leader who has the capacity to think 21st century economics.

            Welcome to globalization.

            If you are not aware, Okonja Iweala has received awards in the U.S. for managing the Nigerian economy well.

            The same U.S. helped install Buhari. We simply have no mind of own in this ethnically fractious country.

          • Burbank

            “60,000 jobs lost in 100 days, according to Mr. Amechi Asugwuni, President-General the National Union of Civil Engineeringonstruction, Furniture and Wood Workers, NUCECFWW, at a briefing in Lagos yesterday.”
            And you didn’t asked yourself – where did Asugwuni conjured up with this “60,000” number?

          • Daniel

            Sorry! Change in my pocket. Bad politics and poor governance is reflecting on the economy.

            Only the truth will save us. Let us continue in the folly of change.

            Let someone tell me 100 days means nothing to the economy. This is a globalised world now.

            I await the ‘holy’ ministers. It is what Buhari tells them they will do.

            Intellectual incapacity. We are already suffering from a clueless gerontocrat.

          • Burbank

            and PMB is your president for the next 4 years; your sufferings will continue then.

          • Daniel

            I will tolerate the super-clueless.

            We are in the shit together.

          • Burbank

            We have been in shit for the past 16 years.
            Now is the time for Buhari to remove all those shit.

          • Daniel

            Since 1960 actually. Turn by turn limited: Nigeria.

    • abodes_124

      With Power comes Responsibility

      • Burbank

        You must be a responsible person, whether you are in power or not.

  • datribune

    What u look 4 in a president is judgement. dis president has shown dat he is a wise man wit good judgement by appointing people whom he knows very well & whom he trusts to work very hard 4 him & our country as his kitchen cabinet. Though none of dis latest appointees ar frm my tribe they appear competent & credible & our national interest must supercede tribe & tongues.
    d wailers should take a chill pill as dis president shall not be stampeded into putting square pegs in round holes all in d name of tribal considerations. dis nation shall be great again. God bless our president.

    • Daniel

      He does not trust Amaechi eh?

      • Omonego

        Why do you think he trusts him over someone else? Why should you get to dictate to him who he is supposed to trust most? If you don’t have any evidence that the people he has appointed are incompetent, what’s the problem? He should bypass does “he” trusts to work well with him the most for those he doesn’t trust as much just to make tribal jingoists happy? That’s crazy. No responsible person manages affairs like that. Because Amaehchi is in his party and from the SE, he should trust him over others he has had closer working relationship with and known to be credible and competent? That’s sounds crazy.

        • Omonego

          “… bypass does..” should read “…bypass those..”

        • Daniel

          Sorry, Mr President is parochial. A parochial leader in a multi-ethnic nation is always dogged by controversy.

          At this early stage just imagine the general perceptions of the president.

          I know he was rebranded by Tinubu to win southern votes, but sincerely, Nigeria to him does not cross the River Niger nor Benue.

          If we accused Jonathan of ethnicity, then we are in a bigger trouble.

  • excel

    Nobody deserve apology from PMB. He’s in line with the constitution which empowered him to appoint who ever he believe he can work with in his closest appointee. Though wailers will still wail as usual, that doesn’t stop PMB moving Nigeria forward.

  • vivian

    how are you aware of that

  • Guguru

    Jonathanians and e-rats are shaking uncontrollably on the floor out of convulsion over this good news. Many of them are crying and wailing out of pain and discomfort over the logical thing said by Buhari.

  • 440sally

    @disqus_KvnclyQqXl:disqus

    President Buhari is absolutely wrong

    President Buhari is wrong throughout. He just doesn’t understand ‘constitutional primacy’.
    A Secretary to federal government of Nigeria, for instance, is certainly not his personal staff.
    He is wrong to deem government officials appointable without Senate screening as ‘personal’.
    Buhari must be told he’s doing the wrong thing and deploying sentimental arguments speciously.
    He must be called to order and not given the impression that he’s hoodwinked a whole country.

    • Otile

      Welcome to fiefdom. Buhari is setting us back to Saduana of Sokoto era.

  • Ibu

    Those Bokohari knows best and trusts most are his wife and children. Any ideas why he did not appoint them as members of his “personal staff?” An illiterate and a tribal jingoist for life!

  • Ebubedike

    If these people have been with Bokohari all his days in politics, and are the ones he trusts, why did he wait for nearly 100 days as president, nearly six months (half a year) after his election, to appoint them? Illiteracy is a disease. Brain dead.

  • Olatunde Okedara

    The reasons given by PMB for his lopsided appointment shows that he is not given to deep thought and comprehensive reflection otherwise he would not have done what he did. He said his appointment was a reward for the sacrifice and loyalty of those who had been with him since the APP days. What he forgot was that without the efforts of those outside that circle who not only invited him to the merger of multiple political parties and actually worked for his emergence as the flag bearer of the party that eventually won the presidential election he would not have had the opportunity of rewarding only those who have been with him since eons. So the loyalty and efforts of those who worked for him and stood by him against the formidable Abubakr Atiku political machine and handed him victory on a platter of gold means nothing to him. Well, since he has always lived in the North and associated with northerners he has not given himself the opportunity to know southerners enough to trust them. So we should assume that given the chance he would have picked his Vice President from the North since they alone are worthy of trust and reward.

    • abodes_124

      Look, we must give PMB credit for honesty and consistency. Whenever he has the opportunity to speak directly in unscripted interviews he states clearly the basis on which he will govern, make appointments allocate resources etc namely voting pattern [97%/5%] , personal knowledge and trust and reward for previous services rendered. I am sure he wonders what all the fuss is about
      He comes out with a different message occasionally in scripted speeches like Chatham house and Inauguration speeches but that is not him and he should not be held to what others have written for him or promised on his behalf as in the famous covenant.
      What we must all accept now and adjust to is that GMB has not changed substantially and is unlikely to do so. We should all settle down for an interesting ride.

      • Ifeanyi Nwoko

        Enough said!

  • Isaac Boro

    Buhari u are VERY WRONG in your reasoning. If u came in based on the anti-corruption radar why are u now ‘rewarding’ people with appointments? Which simply means u are rewarding them to go out there and steal; since they have remained loyal it is now their turn to steal, their turn to better themselves for being loyal to u? And u call yourself Mr. Integrity? No No No Buhari u are very very WRONG.

  • Isaac Boro

    @WHO IS AFRAID? Pls note that the Almighty GOD can never have his throne with the abomination and wickedness called Jonathan. Jonathan is a finished man of yesterday, blame Jonathan papa-the devil himself. Also pls note that Isaac Boro did not vote Buhari.

  • Etomi

    I hope the next appointments of Buhari would read: 75% Southerns, with special consideration for the South East geopolitical zone; and 25% Northerners, ‘cos that’s the only way he can ever manage to balance out the gap he curiously created with what he now wants us to believe is the first phase of his appointments….

    Ours is a Constitutional democracy; hence Buhari must comply with the provisions of Section 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution in his net appointments, otherwise he may be treading on the path of IMPUNITY or indeed inaugurating IMPUNITY as the directive principle of his government…

    And when it comes back to bite him, I will be laughing in Ebu!!!!

    • Ifeanyi Nwoko

      Unfortunately, his actions have already spoken. What has been said can never be unsaid. Anything he does in the future to balance the equation will be seen as him doing so, ONLY because he was pressured. He might as well be the best Northern president he can be because he has lost the opportunity to be seen as “belonging to all”.

  • Pause

    ANOTHER EVIDENCE THAT BRAINLESS BUHARI IS, WELL, BRAINLESS. NIGERIA COULD HAVE SELECTED A DOMESTICATED BABOON AND IT WILL BE MAKING ARGUMENTS AS BRAINLESS BUHARI.

    TO HAVE BBC INTERVIEW BRAINLESS BUHARI IS LIKE HAVING “NAZIS RADIO” DURING THE WWII INTERVIEWING HITLER IN HIS BUNKER. THE ONLY DIFFERENCE IS THAT NIGERIA’S HITLER INCARNATE, BRAINLESS BUHARI, IS BRAINLESS

    • Uncle Gaga (Bruce Wayne)

      Sir, you used the word ‘brainless’ with regards to Nigeria’s President and commander in chief of the Armed Forces, (Retired General Muhammadu Buhari) six times in just 2 paragraphs!
      If you don’t mind, can you define what you mean by brainless?

      While we understand that people vent in different ways and manners, and continued repetitive use of the same words or phrases (especially when such repetitions are unnecessary) often depict in a mind in trouble, it will be good to know what you mean so that we can all be on the same page.