EASTER: CAN prays for Buhari’s success as Nigeria’s president

ORITSEJAFOR-ayo

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has prayed for the success of the coming administration of the president-elect, Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, the CAN President, Ayo Oritsejafor, said, “I also pray for peace for the incoming administration led by Rtd Major General, Muhammadu Buhari with optimism that Nigeria will witness peace and progress under his administration.”

Mr. Oritsejafor, a close ally of President Goodluck Jonathan, has faced several allegations including being too partisan in support of the the incumbent, as well as corruption and money laundering. The accusations worsened when his privately owned plane was stopped in 2014 in South Africa with $9.3 million in cash allegedly for the purchase of arms for the Nigerian government. The money was seized by South African authorities for breaching the country’s financial laws while Nigeria later said the money belonged to its government. Mr. Oritsejafor denied any wrongdoing saying he had leased the plane to a private firm.

In his Easter message on Saturday, the leader of the organisation that represents Nigerian Christians also commended outgoing President Jonathan.

“The need for peace that our President, Goodluck Jonathan, has demonstrated in the recently held presidential elections should be the point of reference for all our political leaders in the coming elections, there is nothing greater than peace and love as enunciated by God and demonstrated by our dear president,” he said.

The cleric prayed for the restoration of unity and stability of Nigeria and thanked citizens for supporting the country’s leaders.

Mr. Jonathan, a Christian from Southern Nigeria, has received several commendations since he conceded defeat to Mr. Buhari, a Muslim from Northern Nigeria, after the conclusion of the March 28 presidential election which is considered the most hotly contested in the country’s history. The election also marked the first time since independence in 1960 that an incumbent president would lose elections. The elections were also the first since 1999, after military rule, that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party would become a minority in both chambers of the Nigerian parliament.

Despite operational hiccups by the electoral agency as well as incidences of violence recorded in some parts of the country during the electioneering period, the elections were largely considered free and fair by local and international observers. Mr. Jonathan’s concession is believed to have doused the tension brought about by the elections which saw millions of Nigerians voting along ethnic and religious lines.

Mr. Buhari’s All Progressives Congress will now assume majority in both chambers of the parliament while he is expected to be sworn as president on May 29.

  • kwazulu

    We don’t need you kind of thievery prayers to succeed, Mr Oritsejafor!!!

    • burning spear

      BUT U MAY NEED ONE FROM TINUBU AND THE IMAMS AROUND HIM-

      • fancytruth

        We dont need any, we can all pray to our God ourselves we do not need pastors or Imam

      • Olu Ade

        Breaking News: Burning spear is already burning in hell and having hallucinations after the defeat of Jona. He needs to be put on suicide watch as it seems that things are not looking good for him, he has refused to accept defeat and that Jona is out of a job, fired by the people.

        • Tunsj

          Well said. He is out of his job because his mentor, Jonathan, lost.

  • 05GENERAL

    Abeg, nobody needs advice from a confirmed thug. Better shut up n enjoy ur loot. A typical example of a wolf in a sheep clothing. Man of God my foot.

    • burning spear

      HE IS A CHRISTIAN NOT A HARD HEARTED JIHADIST–

      • fancytruth

        He is not a christian in my opinion, he is a disgrace and an immoral man who have soiled CAN due to his greed.

        • Africa

          Similarly, in my own opinion he is a criminal!

  • burning spear

    CONTEST BETWEEN BARACK OBAMA AND GOODLUCK JONATHAN, it was explained how the Obama White House, deployed its formidable bully pulpit in an orchestrated campaign against President Goodluck Jonathan, while clearly supporting the All Progressives Congress (“APC”) candidate (now President-elect) Major-General Muhammadu Buhari (retired).

    One argued, therefore, that the election was effectively a competition between Goodluck Jonathan on one hand and Barack Obama on the other. In other words, General Buhari was not really on the ballot, as far as one was concerned.

    President Barack Obama’s decision to provide undeclared backing to the All Progressives Congress (“APC”) and General Buhari, violated a long-time American convention of non-interference in the elections of other sovereign nations. what a shame

    • fancytruth

      Stop messing about with conspiracy theories. Obama supported the opposition party in Israel and yet they lost. The will of the people is always the winner.

    • Papashango77

      GEJ said he will speak at the right time. Lets wait for him.

    • 05GENERAL

      Non sense! So, d Nigerian people voted for American as their president koh?? I guess it’s obama that moves from state to state canvassing for vote. If u are hurt, go n hug transformer. U may not even die Bcos no light. Sshikena!

      • Niakita Kresbin

        My dear under the GEJ regime, hugging a transformer is by no means a dangerous thing. There is not likely to be any electricity in it. You might as well be hugging a tree.

    • Curseless

      You are taking over from where Fani Kayode left his fantasy indeed. The case of President Obama using his bully pulpit to speak in favor of General Buhari is a myth, because for those of us domicile in the U.S nothing like what you just described ever took place that we know of.

    • Hassan Lawal

      Why are some of you so stubborn and finding it difficult to sink-in the truth.Your man is gone and my dear,he’s gone for GOOD!!! so, burning spear or whatever your name is,i know you’re an Igboman and i know you’re bittered as usual.GEJ government was technically an Igbo government through the back-door,but eh! you never gonna have that stuff again.So go enjoy your loot and stop complaining,bcos,i know your complaints is part of the gimmicks to divert our attention from probing you and eh!!! it worked.

      • Bo Biz

        Aboki,pls be informed that deri a.k.a burning spear is an Ijaw man,and his hatred for the Igbo’s is legendary like yours.His people betrayed and sabotaged the Biafra cause by giving your invading army their territories to use in launching attack against the Igbos.The Ijaws and South South people confiscated all the properties of the Igbos in their territories,and Gowon clapped for them.

    • Kim Roland

      Burning spear, who let you out of ARO?

      • Tunsj

        The dogs let him out of his cave. Please do not pay any attention to him because he is a psychopath.

    • Ade

      Fani Kayode, alias burning spear, please go and take your cocaine.

    • SAM .A

      When are u going to be cured of this your hallucination& delusion?

  • agbobu

    CAN YOU HEAR YOURSELF? PDP THE PRESENT PRESIDENCY IS NOW IN THE PAST AND THEY HAVE JOINED THE SCRAP HEAP OF EX THIS AND EX THAT. TRUST NIGERIANS AS THEY WILL FULLY AND VERY COMPLETELY DESERT THE PDP IN THIS ELECTION. PDP MUST KNOW THE LOSERS HAVE NO FRIENDS AND WHEN ESPECIALLY THIS WAS A SELF INFLICTED LOSS.

    THE VERY MAJOR PROBLEMS WITH GOODLUCK JONATHAN WERE THAT HE WAS IN OFFICE BUT NOT IN POWER. POWER WAS IN THE HANDS OF THE CABAL HEADED BY FOUR FOUR WOMEN, PATIENCE JONATHAN, DEZIANI, NGOZI AND ABUAH. OTHERS ARE THE VERY FEW VERY SELFISH, VERY SELF CENTRED AND ALWAYS DRUNK, SO CALLED MILITANTS, ETC. THIS CABAL DICTATE TO GOODLUCK JONATHAN AND HE CARRIES OUT THEIR INSTRUCTIONS TO THE LETTER. GOODLUCK JONATHAN WAS JUST COASTING ALONG AND JUST ENJOYING THE SPOILS OF OFFICE AS IT THERE IS NO TOMORROW. GOODLUCK JONATHAN WAS ONLY BEHAVING AND ACTING AS A PRESIDENT FOR THESE VERY FEW PERSONS AND NOT AS THE PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA. NOW WE THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN AND WE THE PEOPLE HAVE THE VERY LAST LAUGH AND IT IS A VERY SWEET AND A VERY LOUD LAUGH. THE ALMIGHTY GOD IS VERY GREAT AND THE ALMIGHTY GOD LOVES NIGERIA. VOX POPULI VOX DEI QED

  • Du Covenant

    Nigeria is neither a christian nor a moslem country!. We are a multi-faith country, multi-cultural, multi-ethnic and I do not understand why this fundamental truth is so hard to grasp?. Religious leaders should stay out of politics, the two do not go together. Nations that have moved ahead understood this very very early. As a christian, I find the CAN very hypocritical after allegedly receiving billions of naira from GEJ to make sure he is reelected, we do not want your prayers, it is not honest no wonder the misery in the land. The missionaries came and built schools, health care facilities for us and we never improved any of these. Our own missionaries have turned religion into a money making machine for themselves, they wear armani suits, acquire jets while their followers lives are frozen in time. God is going pass judgement on each and everyone of us. The arrogance of CAN exhibited under the current chairman must stop without complicating our lives…God help us!!.

    • Akanji92

      Absolutely right

  • Olu from South Africa

    Mr. Oritsejafor has faced several condemnations including being too partisan, as well as corruption and money laundering. The condemnations worsened when his privately owned plane was stopped in 2014 in South Africa with $9.3 million in cash allegedly for the purchase of arms for the Nigerian government…….. do we actually need this guy’s prayers? His Curriculum Vitae is nothing to write home about. If this man greeted good morning one may need to really check outside if is really morning. Someone should please stop him from patronising the incoming government. He should shut his filthy mouth up and resign to work God called him to do in his vine yard (if truly called). Nonsense!

  • Ade

    CAN. CAN. CAN. Please leave buhari alone. You rejected him and our dear pastor osinbajo. You sent inciting and fearful text messages to us warning us that we will all be going to mosques the day buhari is declared winner. Some of our senior pastors prophesied that God had told them that jonathan must win. We thank God that we are in the new testament. Under the old covenant a prophet who whose prophecy did not come to pass was stoned. CAN needs to retrace its steps and go back to its original purpose. It should leave politics for politicians.

  • Strong System

    We pray that Buhari shouldn’t even dream of making the Sultan a regular visitor to the Villa let alone an obvious member of the party…..Ameen!!

    • Akanji92

      Strong and supported point

  • Ikira

    One Good thing from GEJ… He has exposed the true nature of our churches and leaders and the names of these people that want to destroy our
    democracy at the expense of greed is now public information. I pray things get better in this country and i hope the time comes when their own children would not forgive them for what they did by bringing them into this world to bear their last names. I ask them was it all worth it in the first place??

  • Datti

    Its quite a shame on these so called Christian leaders. Could one honestly say that these individuals are Christians? A meeting a the Redemption camp by these so called leaders was reported by PM News to the effect that Oyedepo said he heard from God that GEJ would win. Adeboye was even quoted as saying that he would abide with any decisions the CAN & PFN leaders arrived at – a decision to support GEJ. Now that GMB has won the elections its reasonable to assume that God never spoke to these people – they are just making it up. God has conveniently proved to us that these people are not what they say they are and we the followers need to be very careful how we listen and obey them. The Bible says we should look unto Jesus, the Finisher and Perfecter of the faith and not unto man. We need to read and study the Bible, no one needs a degree in theology to understand the Bible – please check this beautiful Book from time to time.
    As for Ayo, I am not surprised: those of us old enough would remember the roforofo fight between the late Idahosa and him over the Warri church. Ayo cornered the church at the expense of Idahosa.

    • Kim Roland

      The bible spoke about false prophets, these people are no exception, absolute criminals!

  • SAM .A

    Orisajefor go and return the 7 billion , apologize to Pastor Musa Kallamu , beg God Almighty for forgiveness . Then you can pray for new government . Nigerians will never allow u to play this devilish double role.
    We need a clean break with the past. There shall be no role for Commercial Pastors in the new dispensation starting from June 2015

  • Tunsj

    Thanks for praying for our President-elect Buhari. We are also praying for you to return the 7 billion that belongs to Nigerians.

  • P.Jones

    God bless this Islamic State of Nigeria

    THERE IS TOO MUCH HOLY SPIRIT IN THE REDEEMED MOSQUE (SORRY, CHURCH) OF GOD.
    I SEE PASTORS AND THE CHURCH MEMBERS MOVED VERY STRONGLY BY THE HOLY SPIRIT.
    WHAT ELSE COULD HAVE CONVINCED THEM THAT THE SOLUTION TO JONATHAN’S FUMBLING
    IS SHARIA LAW IN ALL THE 36 STATES OF NIGERIA. THE MOUNTAIN OF FIRE AND TREM ARE ALL
    MOVED BY THIS SAME HOLY SPIRIT. THE ANGELS ABOVE MAY WEEP FOR PLACES OF WORSHIP
    TURNED INTO DENS OF THIEVES. BUT MAY GOD BLESS THIS ISLAMIC STATE OF NIGERIA.

    • Jones P.

      ……..Oh Jeovah; my Jeovah, there was a country!

      Indeed, when Islamic State Muslims took over Mosul in Iraq last year they quickly made clear that there
      is no place for Christianity in an Islamic State, which is a logically true statement, no matter how harsh
      it sounds. Churches may still exist on the fringes of the cities but under cover not to disturb the Imams
      at prayer. Christians may still exist in an Islamic State, but as voluntary tax payers and never as heads
      of governments, but as scribes and assistants of perpetual Muslim overlords.

      Yoruba Christians just took a step into embracing a voluntary Islamic State from which there is no exit.
      They did so in blithe ignorance; the ignorance of their Pastors – who lack knowledge, wisdom and,
      understanding of global perspectives. An Islamic State once voluntarily inaugurated is eternal.
      No Christian in Yorubaland can be heard forever for complaining against discrimination at jobs
      or benefits or against cruel and un-usual punishment.

      This Islamic State of Nigeria was set up with the full consent of Pastor Adeboye, Pastor Kumuyi and Pastor
      Oyedipo along with such-like pretenders to the body of Christ. They’ve now lost the right to complain; moreso
      that zoning and rotation was cancelled in Nigerian presidency – also with their consent.

      Pity the Catholics who gave wide birth to C.A.N and sought independence from the usually naive Anglicans, Methodists and Baptists. Today they are now in the same boat as reindeer for target practice by Muslim hunters
      of the fishers of men.

      • Ade

        Your father should take you to a psychiatric hospital before you begging to walk naked on the street.

        • The Poet

          @Ade:

          Mad Muslims take over public affairs of Nigeria whilst Pastors dance
          in mockery of Jesus the Christ. But see, it was not so in the beginning.
          My father’s house of worship has become a darkling den of thieves.
          But it was not so in the beginning, my dear fellow, it was not so.

          • achu

            INDEED IT WAS SO IN THE BEGINNING..UNTIL THIEVES SHOWED UP;
            DRESSED IN BORROWED ROBES, AND, DECLARED THEMSELVES AS
            ‘ANOINTED MEN OF GOD’, BUT WITHOUT A DROP OF THE HOLY SPIRIT.

          • Jihadist

            So far Nigeria’s mad Muslims have burnt down 47 branches of the Redeemed Church.
            And they beheaded 4 pastors of that church. Three other Pastors of that church are still
            missing and now presumed killed. What did Pastor Adeboye to save his remainder flock?
            Nothing. He just carries on in his usual ignorance of the scriptures. From now on it would
            be more sorrows, tears and blood in that Redeemed Church. The Pastors and members
            all lack spatial awareness of Islamic Jihad. They are now about to lose their heads in blood,
            to the sharp swords of ‘Islamist beheaders’. That is the price a useless church like that will
            pay for collective ignorance of the laity and the clergy in the middle of Nigeria’s Islamic Jihad.

          • achunam

            INDEED IT WAS NOT SO IN THE BEGINNING..UNTIL THIEVES SHOWED UP;
            DRESSED IN BORROWED ROBES, AND, DECLARED THEMSELVES AS
            ‘ANOINTED MEN OF GOD’, BUT WITHOUT A DROP OF THE HOLY SPIRIT.

          • nonname

            So far Nigeria’s mad Muslims have burnt down 47 branches of the Redeemed Church.
            And they beheaded 4 pastors of that church. Three other Pastors of that church are still
            missing and now presumed killed. What did Pastor Adeboye to save his remainder flock?
            Nothing. He just carries on in his usual ignorance of the scriptures. From now on it would
            be more sorrows, tears and blood in that Redeemed Church. The Pastors and members
            all lack spatial awareness of Islamic Jihad. They are now about to lose their heads in blood,
            to the sharp swords of ‘Islamist beheaders’. That is the price a useless church like that will
            pay for collective ignorance of the laity and the clergy in the middle of Nigeria’s Islamic Jihad.

          • Omooodua

            “[On this clamour for a Christian as Lagos state governor],
            we should not introduce something that will start affecting the
            consciousness of the people. We shouldn’t put in the people’s
            consciousness what they were not thinking about before.
            Even if you look at it closely you will find that
            the dominant people in Lagos state are Muslims”            .

            ……..Alhaji Tola Kasali

            (Lagos Commissioner for Rural Affairs under Bola Tinubu)

            [October 25th, 2014]

          • aljihadi

            “Sharia should be introduced all over Nigeria.
            I will continue to show openly and inside me,
            the total commitment to the Sharia movement
            that is sweeping all over Nigeria. God willing,
            we will NOT stop the agitation for total
            implementation of Sharia in the country.

            It is a legal responsibility which God has given us,
            within the context of one Nigeria, to continue to
            uphold the practice of Sharia wholeheartedly.
            What remains for Muslims in Nigeria is for them
            to re-double their efforts and educate Muslims on
            the need to promote the full implementation of
            Sharia law.”

            …….General Muhammadu Buhari

            [August, 2001]

          • Law Offices (New York, U.S.A)

            Dear Editor:

            Re: Muhammadu Buhari’s eligibility to contest

            Nigerians need to understand the meaning of ‘corruption’ and use the
            word correctly. Corruption means dis-honest intention expressed outwards

            by finessing a crooked outcome. Within that precise definition of corruption,

            Buhari is, in our view, a most corrupt Nigerian.

            Anyone aspiring to rule a country must not lie, conceal or hide his
            qualifications to rule Since December 10th, 2014, Buhari lied against

            the Army on his supposed WAEC certificate.

            Till today, he’s hung onto delay tactics and long adjournments in court to
            avoid a confession. He plots to wangle the presidency of Nigeria without

            confessing the truth of his qualifications.

            That’s equivalent to forging an instrument to defraud a whole country and
            take over the treasury. Under the common law, an attempt to commit larceny

            of that sort is punishable as a crime itself.

          • Kaykay

            IF ONLY THEY HAD DESMOND TUTU…..

            The Christians in Yorubaland are totally surrounded by Muslim Jihadists,
            according to the Nigerian Army’s 2nd Divisional Commander in Ibadan,
            who made this explicit disclosure to Nigerian Tribune three years ago.
            Unthinking Yoruba Christians, again, did not take heed but kept gyrating
            and dancing inside their rendezvous of sins they mis-describe as churches.

            Now they’ll see Nigerian Army was dead right as Muslims in Yorubaland lose
            their senses. Muhammadu Buhari who’d scored just over 500,000 votes in all
            the 17 states in the South, has been turned into a do-or-die candidate by the
            Jihadist Yoruba Muslims in Yorubaland whom the usually naive Yoruba Christians
            and Christian Pastors follow blindly as tribesmen. But Christian Pastors can’t think,
            or even do as much as shepherd the Christian flock from clear or obvious danger.

          • Kaykay

            ……….(2) IF ONLY THEY HAD DESMOND TUTU

            As if at gunpoint, Yoruba Muslims are set to take off their shirt as they are wont to do,
            and almost choke the Yoruba Christians to support this peaceful Islamic Jihad or die.
            In fear, Pastor Adeboye lost his voice and became mum once this Jihad started.
            So too did Pastor Kumuyi go numb in fear; as did other phalanxes of celestial
            plenipotentiaries.

            With the Redeemed Church in fear and the Deeper Life in jitters, the tintinnabulations of
            Islamic Jihad aim to put out the fire on the Mountain of FIRE as shirtless Yoruba Muslims brace
            for compulsory inauguration of Islamic Shari Law en route thrIslamic State of Nigeria.

            Today, the only obstacle to a formal declaration of Islamic State is President Jonathan.
            Christians are too brainwashed by the dullard Pastors to assert any right or courage,
            as Muhammadu Buhari presses to take over Nigeria on the back of clear-cut perjury.

            Were Yoruba Pastors enlightened; or imbued with discernment, this Islamic Jihad might
            have been scuttled at the outset, but the conscienceless Pastors in Yorubaland don not
            know their right hand from their left hand. Ignoramuses on microphones preaching rubbish.

            The Pastors infesting Yorubaland are worse. They desecrate the altar and welcome Jihadists
            from whom they took gifts and offerings. And now for the sins of these useless churches, the
            Christians are leaderless – without direction and now face to face with uncouth and barbarian Muslims. Whereas, in Nigeria no mad Muslim could ride roughshod over the Christian church
            like this. Christians took no prisoners as intellectual giants and warriors. But see things now,
            see ‘the troika of evil’ – Pastor Adeboye, Pastor Oyedepo and Pastor Kumuyi – burying the
            Christians’ heads in shame.

          • ajunwa epre

            Alhaji Muhammadu Buhari,

            You can say anything you want on Sharia. My own is this: Nigeria will NOT be ruled by
            an ILLEGAL PRESIDENT. That’s my bottom-lline. You must produce a genuine WASC
            certificate or you stand dis-qualified along with your Sharia Law. No Judge is called to
            interpret anything here. Any Judge that tries anything silly will live to regret it. What the
            law says is show certificate and go straight to Aso Villa. Fail to show WASC dated 1961
            you go right back to Daura in Katsina State. No ILLEGAL PRESIDENT.

          • aljihadi2

            ..

    • Ade

      Boy, go and take your bipolar drug.

      • Chinedu

        Old boy, i beg don’t interrupt this thing O. This Poet is convincing me!!!

    • The Poet

      Pretend not to what’s not, Pastors Aeboye, Oyedipo and Kumuyi.
      Wear your sackcloth and weep for yourselves beside the tabernacle,
      for you prove worse than Judas the Iscariot with your mass deception.

      You are the troika of evil in Nigerian Christendom; for you rob the poor,
      the blind and the anxious. You take from their slight earnings in the name
      of tithes; and from the thieves in society, you also get your portions.

      Your place another will take to save true Christianity from your corruption.
      Now see as laid bare the emptiness of your sermons on every Sunday of
      three decades. For if you preached and told the truth the congregation would
      have reflexive and visceral hatred for the Islamic Sharia Law they voted for.

      But you lied and lied to your congregation to worm yourselves
      into the hearts of thieves, for your love of tithes and offerings
      in intentional and sinful infamy that the revered Son of Man
      never never pracitised in olden Nazareth

      • Andy Enebichi

        Pastors Oyedepo, Adeboye and Kumuyi now have their work cut out.

        • iretidoll

          andy: Those three Pastors are NOT Christians – but just pretenders;
          they have no similarity to Jesus at all; either in words or deeds,
          they are too scared to even speak out against evil most of the time,
          they rather keep quiet and go along, but that’s not Christianity.

          • insha

            THERE COULD NOT HAVE BEEN HONEST PASTORS IN A COUNTRY
            WHOSE CHRISTIANS VOTE FOR ISLAMIC STATE – VIA SHARIA LAW.

        • Interrogator

          IF THERE IS STILL A CHRISTIAN OUT THERE WHO’S IN DOUBT
          THAT THOSE THREE PASTORS ARE THE TROIKA OF EVIL,
          ASK: ‘WHO AMONGST THE THREE EVER ASKED TILL TODAY
          THIS SIMPLE, PLAIN QUESTION OF TRUTH AS FOLLOWS’:

  • True Nigerian

    If God answers the prayer of criminal and corrupteat job CAN, Jonathan would have been President for another 4 years in which this beautiful country would have been buried by mindless corruption and recklessness.

    Buhari does not need the prayer of CAN in order to succeed. Obama doesn’t go round visiting churches as a President and collecting prayers from them. Yet he is doing a great job for the US economy. I am a Christian, and if I am president today, the present day CAN are one people I would not want their prayers or their friendship. Shameless bunch! Look how low you’ve brought the Christian faith in Nigeria. Look how much you connived with a criminal government to intimidate Reverend Dikwa for speaking the truth. Can, have you bothered to question the government for using the DSS to criminally harrass and threaten an innocent man of God, Rev Dikwa? Shameless criminals dressed in the garb of CAN.

    Go and hide your heads in shame; ask Nigerians for forgiveness; ask God for forgiveness; return the N7b blood money which you collected in exchange for your conscience in order to sell lies to the body of Christ. Shameless poeple!

  • ajunwa epre

    Muhammadu Buhari,

    You can say anything you want on Sharia law. My own is this: Nigeria will NOT be ruled by
    an ILLEGAL PRESIDENT. That’s my own bottom-lline. You must produce a genuine WASC
    certificate or you stand dis-qualified along with your Sharia Law. No Judge is called to do or
    interpret anything more than that. Any Judge that tries anything silly will regret it. What the
    law says is show your certificate and go straight to Aso Villa. But fail to show 1961 WASC
    you go right back to Daura in Katsina State. No ILLEGAL PRESIDENT.

    • aljihadi

      “Sharia should be introduced all over Nigeria.
      I will continue to show openly and inside me,
      the total commitment to the Sharia movement
      that is sweeping all over Nigeria. God willing,
      we will NOT stop the agitation for total
      implementation of Sharia in the country.

      It is a legal responsibility which God has given us,
      within the context of one Nigeria, to continue to
      uphold the practice of Sharia wholeheartedly.
      What remains for Muslims in Nigeria is for them
      to re-double their efforts and educate Muslims on
      the need to promote the full implementation of
      Sharia law.”

      …….General Muhammadu Buhari

      [August, 2001]

      • Anakwe

        Wait O, my people, Christian Association is praying for the success of ISLAMIC Sharia Law,
        in each and all of the 36 states of Nigeria’s federation? Haha! What’s happened to Nigerians?

      • Lemmuel Odjay

        Please keep your religion to yourself. What we have just achieved is not for religion. It is for the emancipation of every Nigerian, Urhobo, Ijaw, Tiv, Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba et all. Don’t poison the soup we have just prepared. Religion in politics, and the Middle East is burning away. Thank you…

      • THEVERYTRUTH

        If Sharia is still in his mind(Buhari) then Nigeria should watch-out we are not yet in the promised land.

      • MegaMoneyMan

        If that’s his aim truly, we will reconvene and form a new movement to show him the door.

        Quote me on this, that’s not going to work with a country of 170 million people. It’s even suicidal for anyone to attempt that in this day and age. I assure you it’s a baseless propaganda.

    • MegaMoneyMan

      Ajunwa, you probably don’t realize election is over – it is. And don’t believe those lies about Buhari’s certificate; the folks that put out the news knew what they were trying to achieve, but it failed. Ask yourself why Jonathan and his camp couldn’t articulate and tell us instead about his accomplishments – there was nothing for him to tell us. Rather, they threw out false news for us to chew on.

  • MegaMoneyMan

    We should all be weary of who prays for or lays hands on us. Wolves come in sheepskin and tell us they are sheeps; they’re all over the place. Put your focus on God and desist from worshiping wolves.

    We cannot afford to have wolves continue to pray for our country; they’ve only come to steal, kill and destroy.

  • Iman

