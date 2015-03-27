ANALYSIS: #NigeriaDecides: Rivers, Lagos, Gombe, others may be flashpoints

Buhari Jonathan 2

As Nigerians troop out to vote in the presidential and National Assembly election Saturday, concerns over the outcome of the poll and its aftermath have continued to occupy discussions on the election. This is because of what happened immediately after the result of the presidential election was announced in 2011.

The major contenders in 2011, President Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party and Muhammadu Buhari of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, are still the major contenders today. Mr. Buhari is however running on the platform of the All Progressives Congress after his former party, alongside two others, dissolved to form the APC.

Riots broke out in 12 states in the north and after three days of violence, about 800 Nigerians lost their lives, according to Human Rights Watch.

Rioting and violence demonstrations took place in Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Niger, Sokoto, Yobe, and Zamfara states, mostly by supporters of Mr. Buhari who said he was rigged out.

Among those killed were 10 Youth Corps members who were working as poll officials in Bauchi state.

This time, Mr. Buhari’s popularity has soared compared to 2011. He has always enjoyed widespread support from the north which was his main political base, and, with the coming of the APC, his outreach has greatly improved in particularly the South West and other parts of south.

The APC candidate has consistently asked his supporters to refrain from violence before, during and after the election, while President Jonathan has consistently maintained that his ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian.

Indeed, the two leaders demonstrated their strong desire for a peaceful poll by signing a peace pact twice, the last of which took place only Thursday, two days to the election.

PREMIUM TIMES also observed that the high level of tension across the country before February 14 – when elections where first billed to commence – has greatly subsided. The six-week extension announced by INEC following security officials request not only helped the military rout the Boko Haram sect, but also calmed tension.

Flash points

While the northern states where the major flashpoints in 2011, some states in the South appear to lean more to violent tendencies in 2015. This time, Rivers and Lagos states are the leading flash points.

Already, several election related attacks including bombings and shootings have been recorded in Port Harcourt, Okrika, the home town of the first lady, and Obio Okpor, home of the PDP candidate.

Only Thursday, Governor Rotimi Amaechi reported that gunmen opened fire on his convoy when he went to Obio Okpor to campaign for APC candidates.

The police has however denied that claim.

In Lagos, the apparent revival of the OPC has brought back the spectre of political violence to the city. Also, the ruling APC and the PDP are not short of political thugs who often attack each other at will. Lagos is particularly interesting because of its position as the hotbed of the South West politics and the strong effort by both parties to win the state.

President Goodluck Jonathan has basically made Lagos home for the past six weeks and reports say PDP’s main tactical operational base is in Lagos, not Abuja.

In the north, while Gombe state has experienced some level of violence, states such as Kano, Bauchi, Kaduna, Niger, Sokoto, Benue, Nasarawa and Katsina are considered as flashpoints, especially if Mr. Buhari loses.

In the same vein, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Akwa Ibom states are flashpoint areas in the event of Mr. Buhari winning the election. This assertion stems from the fact that some leaders of the ex-militant groups recently held a meeting at the governor’s office in Bayelsa and threated to declare war on the country if Mr. Jonathan loses.

The tendency therefore, is that free and fair election alone is not a guarantee to non-violence after the election.

It is however, gladdening to note that with the war against Boko Haram basically increasingly successful, the Nigerian Army will has a more troops at its disposal to maintain the peace.

Also, preparation and arrangements so far put in place by the Police is encouraging enough that the force is ready for whatever may have arisen following the election.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • No Comment

    Why Lagos state is election flashpoint

    “[On this clamour for a Christian as Lagos state governor],
    we should not introduce something that will start affecting the
    consciousness of the people. We shouldn’t put in the people’s
    consciousness what they were not thinking about before.
    Even if you look at it closely you will find that
    the dominant people in Lagos state are Muslims”.

    ……..Alhaji Tola Kasali

    (Lagos Commissioner for Rural Affairs under Bola Tinubu)

    [October 25th, 2014]

    • D.Bright

      Islamism is the 1st problem with Nigeria. All else is secondary.
      Muslims repudiate the constitution holding Nigeria together.
      Nigerian Muslims then break up national unity in consequence.
      They then split up the Nigerian Army into armed, religious camps.

      Furthermore, Nigerian Muslims declare themselves SUPERIOR.
      They import arms to wage war treason against the national army.
      Along the way they rape, they loot and burn all Christian churches.
      To complete the goriness they behead Christians and soldiers.

      • Dulles2

        @bright:

        There is really no political solution whatsoever to Islamism. It is the deadliest virus in a multi-religious
        society. Of all the thousand demons badly stalking Nigeria – including Jonathan’s muddled-up policy
        priorities plus his laxity on the suffusing corruption across the land – no demon is more evil than the
        Islamism that Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Ahmed Tinubu stoke.

        A country that thumb-prints to elect Muhammadu Buhari authorizes him to impose Sharia Law on all the
        36 states of Nigeria. In effect, Nigeria shall forfeit all international help and assistance for the resulting Islamic State of Nigeria, because nation-wide Sharia Law is a good definition of Islamic State.

        Under international law, the United Nations is not permitted to overturn the free votes cast at a country’s
        free and fair election. If Yoruba Christians; especially, are yearning for Islamic State, the United Nations
        shall NOT intervene to moderate the consequences of that free choice. In that scenario, free thinkers
        may freely join hands with revolutionaries to fulfil the wishes of Yoruba Christians by taking over all the
        churches in Lagos state; convert them to mosques, and formalize the true wishes of Yoruba Christians.

        • Investigator

          ANYONE WHO NEEDS TWO MONTHS TO ANSWER YES OR NO
          TO THE SIMPLEST QUESTION OF WHETHER OR NOT HE HAS
          A WEST AFRICAN SCHOOL CERTIFICATE (WASC) IS DISHONEST.

          AND IF AFTER TWO MONTHS, HE STILL CANNOT ANSWER YES
          OR NO, SUCH A PERSON IS NOT JUST DIRTILY DISHONEST BUT
          CLEARLY THE MOST CORRUPT MAN IN NIGERIA FOR SEEKING
          PUBLIC OFFICE WITHOUT CONSTITUTIONAL QUALIFICATIONS:

          • kekereeukun

            THE STORY OF JAGABAN COWARD

            Ol’ boy, see coward O! Who is chasing Bola Tinubu that he’s running like mad man?
            They’ve not started flogging him for larceny, theft and stealing, but he’s already crying.
            When the flogging starts, what will he do? This Jagaban Coward na real fake man!

            He was boasting yesterday that he was packing bag and bold to face anything at all.
            See now, the man piss for pant to beg court for injunction when nothing has happened.

            Thief-thief people no get liver. They are cowards. Police or SSS should arrest him now.
            The injunction he got affects only the Army – not Police or DSS. The important thing is this:
            arrest and flog all the APC thieves in Lagos because stealing is a felony.

          • anjorin

            @kekere:

            Bola Tinubu dare not run away. If Bola Tinubu attempts to flee,
            he will be shot – lawfully – because he’s wanted by the people for
            the felony of STEALING. The law of Nigeria says it is perfectly
            legal to wound or shoot and maim or injure an escaping felon.

          • freeborn

            ..

          • Ola Majekodunmi

            Who stole Lagos State’s $40 billion dollars?

            Between May 1999 and now, Lagos state government has earned $40 billion dollars
            as revenues but the money – less salary and running expenses – was partly shared
            between Bola Tinubu and Raji Fashola under corporate guise in the worst scam ever
            in modern Yoruba history.

            In 2012, Lagos state floated a loan bond of ₦87.5 billion in November to borrow
            at 14.5% interest rate and got public investors to subscribe for repayment with interest
            but once the bond was fully subscribed, Alhaji Raji Fashola took 40% of that money –
            about 35 billion Naira or so – and handed it over in cash to Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu,
            via bogus corporate fronts, namely: (a) Lekki Concession Company, (b) ARM company,
            and, (c) Hitech company            ; in a bogus “buy-back deal” of a supposed concession right
            on the 15-kilometre Lekki Expressway.

          • Ola Majekodunmi

            …..(2) Who stole Lagos State’s $40 billion dollars?

            This patently corrupt deal was ostensibly to buy back Lagos state ‘concession rights
            on the Lekki tolled Expressway, according to Alhaji Raji Fashola, but what the corrupt and
            clever-by-half Raji Fashola did not say is that the land at issue belongs to Lagos state
            and was never sold to Alhaji Bola Tinubu’s companies in the first place.

            Or did Bola Tinubu’s companies invest 35 billion Naira developing the road.

            In other words, by sheer fraud, Raji Fashola paid Bola Tinubu 25 years profit upfront;
            without any work, A lien was then imposed on Lagos state allocation of federal revenue
            for the next 3 years to pay for this 87.5 billion Naira bond debt by Lagos residents,
            on top of another $3.7 billion dollars of debt Raji Fashola has so far incurred,
            without any sustainable project to show for it – a debt equal to the gross future income
            of Lagos state from Nigeria’s federal allocation in the next 3½ years.

          • Abdul

            shame on you, change has come. tomorrow will mark the end of Jonathan’s era.

          • Mike Ohai

            shame on the prson xposing corruption with facts and figures? You well so?

          • Abdul

            Go and sleep, we defeated you on this one.

          • Investigator

            My friend i am in the far east we have slept and woken up since.

          • CHRISTOPHER AGBO

            Just shut up, wait for the election results and when Buhari wins please don’t forget to congratulate Buhari and his supporters, yeye dey smell

    • I go die O!

      My people: see the mosquito sense of people boasting they’re DOMINANT in Lagos.
      See me see trouble: illiterates are DOMINANT OVER SCHOLARS. Yoruba Christians, haba!!
      una own don finish. Go out tomorrow, like idiots, to vote for your Muslim Masters. Then,
      on Sunday your corrupt and naive Pastors will bless you at the altar in a tragedy of errors.

      What a people! An erect wolf (as Muslim) will always devour a supine sheep (as Christian).
      It is just a matter of time now before Lagos State is formally declared an Islamic State.
      For if all African cities got the BRT concept right, the DOMINANT APC MUSLIMS IN LAGOS
      will count as the worst un-thinking dullards and only failures on the face of the continent.
      See the Lagos BRT below. It is the equivalent of BRTP: Bus Riding The People.

      • Mosaku 147

        You will surely die tomorrow.

        • ogaju

          Not even next tomorrow? But tomorrow gangan! Na wa O.

    • Olu

      A carrier of senseless speech is senseless. Wise Nigerians have gone beyond religion.

      • Adoki Damian

        “Sharia should be introduced all over Nigeria.
        I will continue to show openly and inside me,
        the total commitment to the Sharia movement
        that is sweeping all over Nigeria. God willing,
        we will NOT stop the agitation for total
        implementation of Sharia in the country.

        It is a legal responsibility which God has given us,
        within the context of one Nigeria, to continue to
        uphold the practice of Sharia wholeheartedly.

        What remains for Muslims in Nigeria is for them
        to re-double their efforts and educate Muslims on
        the need to promote the full implementation of
        Sharia law.”

        …….General Muhammadu Buhari

        [August, 2001]

  • SAM .A

    No comment & D Bright are both , religious bigots , I hope sincerely that the wind of Change will arrive tomorrow & blow away this devise spirits in them. We will have a Nigeria where Muslim & Christians live together as brothers & sisters as it exist in SW. This will eventually promote PEACE& HAMONY during election time like this.

    • Rotimi Delano

      @Sam: Ah, the Alhaji Kasali who announced APC ISLAMIC SUPREMACIST IDEOLOGY
      is not a religious bigot, but it is the person who merely posted it verbatim that is religious bigot.
      If you are a High Court Judge, you will just be doing mis-carriage of justice everyday of your life.

    • deri

      MY FRIEND stop behaving like A MAN ARMED WITH A FORGED CERTIFICATE————–Jonathan was not the president OF NIGERIA when Awos convoy was attacked in the fulani north————–in 1957———–Abiola was killed after the June 12 election by the Fulani North——Abacha was Head of state with Buhari—as his commander in chief when Kudirat Abaiola was killed————It all happened after the an election——and in all of these killings Buhari had a role to play—-in them murders–even that of akintola he had a role to play in it——

      • Olu

        Abiola killers are Jonathan supporters.

  • deri

    MY FRIEND stop behaving like A MAN ARMED WITH A FORGED CERTIFICATE——like Buhari——–Jonathan was not the president OF NIGERIA when Awos convoy was attacked in the fulani north————–in 1957———–Abiola was killed after the June 12 election by the Fulani North——Abacha was Head of state with Buhari—as his commander in chief when Kudirat Abaiola was killed————It all happened after the an election——and in all of these killings Buhari had a role to play—-in them murders–even that of akintola he had a role to play in it—–

    • Umar Dendi

      Akintola??????????????????
      The guy killed by Ifeajuna, Nzeagwu and them gang of thugs???????
      so Abacha the Kanuri is Now Fulani?

      Thats the problem with you Gejites. You’re brain cells are so deprived that the lies you make are simply senseless!
      Keep calm man! Otueke is waiting!

  • deri

    The embattled Governor of Rivers state and the campaign Director General of Nigerian first Islamist Party, the APC, Chibuike Amaechi has concluded his strategies to run away from Nigeria, as it is now certain to him that President Jonathan will be re-elected and Chief Wike will be next Rivers Governor.

    A close party aide said that shooting incident yesterday which the Police confirmed was pre-arranged by Amaechi himself to help in his processing of his Asylum Application in the coming weeks.

    Amaechi have spent over N86Billion in his efforts to become the APC’s VP and funding the Buhari’s Presidential campaign. Amaechi have collected both local and foreign loans worth over N298Billion in the last 12 months and will surely run away to evade prosecution.

  • Olutade

    Nigeria Decides:
    Nigeria, I want to be proud again!
    We deserve to be proud again.
    Nigeria, there have been a long lull
    Bearing an eternal pall on our collective integrity
    This is the chance
    This chance must not be mischanced
    Let make it a chance to enhance our chances
    Our chances in the global chancery.
    Arise, Nigeria ,
    Let us give meaning to our name
    And be proud again.

  • Christian Youth League

    The Christians’ Declaration on 2015

    LET THE WORD GO FORTH THAT WE CHRISTIANS RESOLVE AS FOLLOWS;

    THAT BECAUSE NIGERIA WAS NOT AN ISLAMIC STATE IN 1914, AND IT IS NOT

    AN ISLAMIC STATE IN 2015, NIGERIA WILL NEVER BECOME AN ISLAMIC STATE.
    WE ARE NOT LOOKING AT JUST CANDIDATES – BUT AT WHETHER THE PARTY

    PRODUCING THAT CANDIDATE IS A SECULAR PARTY OR AN ISLAMIC PARTY.

    IF IT IS AN ISLAMIC PARTY PRODUCING A CHIRISTIAN CANDIDATE JUST TO DECEIVE,
    WE SHALL VOTE AGAINST THAT ISLAMIC PARTY AND REJECT IT AS TROJAN HORSE.
    IT IS AN OUTRAGE FOR A CHRISTIAN TO VOTE FOR AN ISLAMIC PARTY AMID A JIHAD.

    • TRUE NIGERIAN

      @CHRISTIAN YOUTH LEAGUE….. JONATIFE WAS THE 1ST PRESIDENT TO ATTENDED OIC……. CHAIRMAN OF CRIMAL ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (CAN) WAS THE 1ST RELIGION LEADER TO HAVE MORE THAN $100M IN AN OWN JET…. NA MOSLEM OR NIGERIAN BROBLEM BA?

  • Christian Youth League

    The Christians’ Declaration on 2015

    LET THE WORD GO FORTH THAT WE CHRISTIANS RESOLVE AS FOLLOWS;
    THAT BECAUSE NIGERIA WAS NOT AN ISLAMIC STATE IN 1914, AND IT IS NOT
    AN ISLAMIC STATE IN 2015, NIGERIA WILL NEVER BECOME AN ISLAMIC STATE.

    WE ARE NOT LOOKING AT JUST CANDIDATES – BUT AT WHETHER THE PARTY
    PRODUCING THAT CANDIDATE IS A SECULAR PARTY OR AN ISLAMIC PARTY.

    IF IT IS AN ISLAMIC PARTY PRODUCING A CHRISTIAN CANDIDATE – JUST TO DECEIVE,
    WE SHALL VOTE AGAINST THAT ISLAMIC PARTY AND REJECT IT AS TROJAN HORSE.
    IT IS AN OUTRAGE FOR A CHRISTIAN TO VOTE FOR AN ISLAMIC PARTY AMID A JIHAD.

    • dulles

      ELECTION 2015: VERDICT OF THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY

      The Brookings report in America gives the PDP victory in 24 states

      and predicts victory for the APC in 12. While it gave the APC victory

      in the North-west and the North-east, as well as Niger State, it gave

      PDP victory in all the southern states, except Osun state. It also gave

      the PDP victory in the North-central states except Niger state as well

      as North-eastern states of Taraba and Adamawa and Abuja.

      • dulles

        Kevin, Charlyn & Kimberly Associates, a UK based research and political risk consultancy firm
        has also stated that incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party
        will win the 2015 Presidential Election with a margin of 13 per cent probability.

        • Pere

          @dulles:

          That means 63% of all the votes for PDP and the remainder 37% of the

          votes for APC. In my own view, that margin of disgraceful defeat is not

          a close race. It is a rout.

          • newsbreak

            It will be a disaster for all of Africa if Buhari is elected” –

            …………………..Says America’s U.N Diplomat

            “Mr. Muhammadu Buhari’s election as Nigeria’s head of state
            would be a disaster for Africa. It would also signal trouble for the
            West’s fight against ISIS and terrorism throughout the Middle East.
            Western foreign policy observers, pre-occupied with the rise of ISIS
            in the Middle East should wake up to the reality unfolding in Nigeria.

            Opposition candidate General Buhari wants Sharia law throughout Nigeria.
            In fact, he wants it everywhere. “I will continue to show openly and inside
            me the total commitment to the Sharia movement that is sweeping all over
            Nigeria            ,” Mr. Buhari said. “God willing, we will not stop the agitation for
            the total implementation of the Sharia in the country [Nigeria].

            Agitation? Is this an indication that Mr. Buhari supports violence because
            the end goal of the terrorist attacks throughout Nigeria and Africa is an
            Islamic state? It is a legitimate question that should be asked by leaders
            of the Obama administration.”

            ………..Richard Grenell

            Longest serving U.S United Nations Spokesman in
            history, was a spokesman for four United States
            Ambassadors to the United Nations. He wrote
            in Washington Times (March 20th, 2015)

        • Tunsj

          You are a pathological liar. There is no such thing as Kevin, Charlyn & Kimberly Associates in UK.

      • tamedu 777

        In your widest dream….yorubas detest your jonathan. Come to the street and confirm.

      • logmein2nite

        Why are we still fighting over our childish bets? its already match time. Or are you people asking for another postponement?

    • logmein2nite

      What then makes a party an Islamic or Christian party? If in all the complex world of governance and national development all your voting parameter is to vote for a Christian, then you must be one of the worlds greatest parochial persons. Having a Christian president does not protect for you from Jihadism or terrorism as the case of Nigeria has shown, If your propaganda is to use religion to persuade us to vote for your Jonothing in order to continue the looting our national wealth, you already met your waterloo today. Who is a Christian? He who loves Christ. Who is he who loves Christ? “As many as you have done these (clothe and feed the poor – not steal from then), you have done it also unto me.”

    • Daniel

      Is it proper for s Muslim to vote for a Christian party?
      Remember, some Muslims also do have there PVCs.

  • Examiner

    Muhammadu Buhari,

    Did you lie on oath that you sat for WAEC/Cambridge examination
    and got five (5) credits to obtain WASC in 1961 – answer yes or no?
    That’s the only issue in all the 13 cases filed in court against you.
    No honest man should need five lawyers to answer if he has WAEC
    school certificate. Or should a man not fatally bent on corruption
    need two months and until now still unable to answer yes or no.

    • Al’ Jihad

      “Sharia should be introduced all over Nigeria.
      I will continue to show openly and inside me,
      the total commitment to the Sharia movement
      that is sweeping all over Nigeria. God willing,
      we will NOT stop the agitation for total
      implementation of Sharia in the country.

      It is a legal responsibility which God has given us,
      within the context of one Nigeria, to continue to
      uphold the practice of Sharia wholeheartedly.

      What remains for Muslims in Nigeria is for them
      to re-double their efforts and educate Muslims on
      the need to promote the full implementation of
      Sharia law.”

      …….General Muhammadu Buhari

      [August, 2001]

      • logmein2nite

        “You see I forgot that one, maybe I don’t like Sharia. Nigeria is and will remain a secular State as it is stated in our constitution. Sharia is in our constitution, along with our customary laws. it only has relevance in matters of marriage and inheritance and such things. Anybody who wants to change Sharia will have to change the constitution. Nobody can Islamize or Christianize Nigeria. Everybody has his or her right to worship God according to any religion or not to even have religion at all. its up to every Nigeria”.

        …..General Muhammadu Buhari
        (Chattam House, Q&A session, Feb 2015)

    • logmein2nite

      Nigerians have passed the propaganda of certificate, and their democratic view will be expressed today. Buhari like all law abiding citizens will answer to 1000 court cases, but the truth and the will of the people cannot be forever subverted. Lets go to the people (polls) and contest who Nigerians want, not the verdict of one single bribed judge.

  • Law Offices (New York, U.S.A)

    Muhammadu Buhari is the most corrupt

    Nigerians need to understand the meaning of ‘corruption‘ and use the word correctly.
    Corruption means dis-honest intention expressed by finessing a crooked outcome. Within that
    precise definition of corruption, Muhammadu Buhari is the most corrupt Nigerian.

    Anyone aspiring to rule a country must not lie, conceal or hide his qualifications for that office.
    Since December 10th, 2014, Buhari has lied against the Army on his supposed Waec certificate.
    Till today, he’s hung onto delay tactics and long adjournments in court to avoid a confession.

    He plots to wangle the presidency of Nigeria without confessing the truth of his qualifications
    That’s equivalent to forging an instrument to defraud a whole country and take over the treasury.
    Under the common law, an attempt to commit larceny of that sort is punishable as a crime itself.

    • logmein2nite

      There can be no greater corruption than stealing $20billion from a country in the first instance, then sit idly by as 20,000 innocent citizens you vowed to protect are killed like fleas, then order your army to hide the certificate of your political opponent in other to subvert the democratic will of a people to freely elect their preferred president, then embark on a spending spree of N1trillion on your illicit campaign to buy love, affection, endorsement and votes of an impoverishing nation, then in six weeks outperform your six murderous years in governance for only for its electoral value in perpetuating yourself in power.

  • Alex Onwuchieme

    TODAY IS GOODLUCK JONATHAN’S DAY

    Well, it is presidential election day in Nigeria. Wonder what the mood is like there?
    But from the most objective reports I read here on Premium Times in the past year
    – as things evolved – plus the interviews, essays, letters and analyses, one can
    confidently project that Dr. Goodluck Jonathan will win this election. He will then
    have more pages to himself in Nigeria’s history.

    One, he will be a modern day hero for saving Nigeria the scourge of the Islamic State;
    and secondly, for ‘liberating Yorubaland’ from a dangerous Islamism that the duo of
    Raji Fashola and Bola Tinubu fanned in the western region of Nigeria. Had Jonathan
    looked the other way, Boko Haram would be child’s play compared to the bloodiness
    that could result from a planned Islamic Jihad in an evenly balanced multicultural society,
    like the Yoruba’s.

    • freeborn

      ..

    • Alex Onwuchieme

      ………(2) GOODLUCK JONATHAN’S DAY

      Winning this election is one thing though. Islamic Jihad is NOT amenable
      to this western-style electoral solution. Jonathan will have his work cut out.
      He will surely have to renovate the architecture of his 2nd term administration
      which hardly worked. Or did his bumbling appointees fulfil the creed of their
      appointments. That caused Jonathan to take personal charge since January,
      by touring the 36 states to make amends and handover certain political bribes,
      as reported. But it will be tougher onwards. He can’t overlook corruption anymore.
      It is the biggest stain on his governing reputation. Or can he afford to then overlook
      incompetence inside his administration, without running personal risk of implosion.

      • logmein2nite

        In primary school, if you fail you repeat. In national governance, Sorry. Change has come – no room for “renovate your architecture”. We can’t waste another four years repeating the same experiments.

    • logmein2nite

      How can a president who presided over the death of 20,000 of its citizens, millions of displaced families, burnt down cities and villages, and lost his territory the size of Belgium, and can still not account for over 200 school girls abducted about a year ago be trusted to protect us against an even greater evil such as ISIS. Its like running under a banana tree to avoid a torrential rain. Nigerians know better now.

  • Dr.Dan

    Today is the d day go out cast your vote peacefully. If while at the polling station you see Boko Haram boys or Fulani herdsmen armed with guns, bombs and matchet chanting Sai Buhari or you see armed OPC and Niger Delta militants chanting vote Goodluck. My advice is run for your life. Neither GEJ nor Buhari is worth dying for.

    • logmein2nite

      I have not heard of any Fulani herdsmen armed with “guns and bombs”, but sure have about the Niger Delta militants. Herdsmen have never been concerned with political or electoral violence. Nobody should die except in defending a true and just course, but please don’t mix up accusations here. Please rein in the OPC that is behaving like a wild dog let out of the cage by a maddening N7billion bribe, and Niger Delta militants who can’t stand the democratic will of the Nigerian people because they want to sustain the N20billion per year contract. Fulani herdmen are more concerned with access to their grazing farmland, and they’re contributing meaningfully to the GDP. They carry matchets to protect themselves and their wares from vandals but certainly not bombs.

      Am not a Fulani man before you start attacking my post. But I also chant Sai Buhari. APC, Change – because its time has come.

      • pro

        fulani are now dangerous creators on earth go to katsina and zamfara and ask, danderous like boko haram if you don’t know

  • burning spear

    Second Republic member of the House of Representatives and Russian trained Medical Doctor, Junaid Mohammed, has declared that blood would flow on the streets of Nigeria, should President Jonathan insist on running for the presidency in 2015.
    Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sunday Sun from his base in Kano, the former lawmaker, who chaired the House Committee on International Economic Relations and Socialist Bloc, argued that it was wrong for anyone to suggest that the clamour for power to return to the North in 2015, was coming from the North alone, insisting that there abound more agitators in the South-west, in this regard, than there are in the North, adding that “I can tell you today that there are more agitators in the South-west, for power shift to the North, than there are in the North. And they are doing this because they believe in justice and fairness. If you have faith in a system, you must ensure the system runs fairly and justly too. what a shame——–vote for this via buhari if u like——————

    • logmein2nite

      A misfired “burning spear”. Its too early to type. Sleep some more, shower and take a cup of coffee, then come back so that you can make some sense. Ok, good boy. Mama is coming!

  • burning spear

    Buhari has asked the Federal Government to stop the clampdown of Boko Haram insurgents, saying Niger Delta Militants were never killed or properties belonging to them destroyed.

    Buhari who spoke on Sunday on a Liberty Radio programme, Guest of the Week monitored said accused the government of killing and destroying houses belonging to Boko Haram members while the Niger Delta militants get special treatment.

    The former dictator said that unlike the special treatment given to the Niger Delta militants by the federal government, the Boko Haram members were being killed and their houses demolished by government.

    While accusing President Jonathan of failing from the beginning to address the security situation in the country, Buhari said he has never been in support of the state of emergency in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa state.

    According to Buhari “what is responsible for the security situation in the country is caused by the activities of Niger Delta militants. Every Nigerian that is familiar with what is happening knows this. The Niger Delta militants started it all. Is this the type of person that Nigerians should vote for——————?

    • logmein2nite

      What are you jittery about? Campaigns ended midnight Thursday. We’re in the exam hall, and its examination time. Close the textbook – its too late. You have passed this message over and over again, and people have made up their minds. Just wait for the democratic result, whether “this is the type of person that Nigerians should vote for” or not. Just please accept the answer we give you.

  • Tola Salau

    “As for facilities, Tech-U is well prepared to ensure that no essential equipment, tools, and other modern necessities of training in STEM education will be unavailable.” ????

    This doesn’t flow with the rest of the article