FALSE; President Akufo-Addo did not caution Ghanaians against a COVID-19 plan by Rockefeller Foundation

The conspiracies surrounding COVID-19 do not seem to be tailing off, as a 14-minute audio purported to be from the President of Ghana, Akufo-Addo, warns Ghanaians to pay attention to an alleged extract from an article titled ‘Rockefeller Lockstep 2010’ on the Rockefeller website.

In the audio, the speaker’s main claim is on the Rockefeller Foundation’s detailing of a simulated global outbreak, the required steps involved, the various phases required, the overall timeline and the expected outcomes.

Some of the plans and phases the speaker purports to be from the article include:

1.The creation of morbid viruses such as SARS, MERS and HIV in a laboratory to be stolen and smuggled to Wuhan, China as a pandemic.

2. The Foundation’s plans to fund organisations such as WHO, CDC and the UN

3. The creation and funding of a vaccination development plan, vaccination verification certification protocols, digital IDs to enforce the vaccination program after the mandatory rollout is enacted

4. The control of a depopulation agenda

5. The establishment of public quarantine to destroy regions’ economy

6. The creation of civil unrest, breakdown of supply chain to cause the start of mass food shortages, as well as weaken immune systems due to lack of interaction.

The speaker further requested for the audio to be passed around to create awareness so that the document can be pulled down from the Rockefeller website.

The audio circulating is accompanied by a message which reads:

THIS VERY IMPORTANT SECRET AUDIOTAPE BY THE PRESIDENT OF GHANA MUST BE CIRCULATED TO THE ENTIRE HUMANITY FOR EXTREME AWARENESS OF THE CORONAVIRUS PLOT

Verification

The speaker in the audio

It is evident that the voice of the speaker in the audio is not that of President Akufo-Addo. Yet, Dubawa further contacted the spokesperson for the President of Ghana, Eugene Arhin, who could not be reached yet. Additionally, Dubawa has contacted the Ministry of Information and awaiting a response.

President Akufo-Addo has made no official announcements in any publication or on any platform concerning such a matter. Rather, he continues to publicly update Ghanaians on measures and efforts by the government to contain the spread of the virus.

The content of Lockstep 2010

Dubawa found a 54-page pdf document titled Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development – a report produced by the Rockefeller Foundation and the Global Business Network, published in May 2010.

The document focuses on how technology can help in globalisation by using scenario planning to develop strategies to respond to each scenario over a period of years.

On page 18 of the document, which contains that chapter on the ‘Lockstep’ as a Scenario Narrative, the document indicates the LockStep to be ‘a world of tighter top-down government control and authoritarian leadership with limited innovation and growing citizen pushback’.

It predicts and narrates a global pandemic expected in 2012, which would affect world economies and international mobility of persons. It is also expected to affect industries such as tourism and break global supply chains. Locally, the global pandemic is also expected to affect shops and buildings by keeping them empty of supplies for months. The chapter also predicts how the most pandemic-prepared and developed countries would be overwhelmed, as countries such as America would be unable to contain the spread whereas China would have a quick and effective enforcement of mandatory quarantine for its citizens.

The global pandemic is also predicted to result in mandatory wearing of face masks, body temperature checks at communal spaces, and states that Ghana’s government would have ambitious programmes to improve basic infrastructure and ‘ensure the availability of clean water for all her people’ which would lead to ‘a sharp decline in water-borne diseases’.

It stipulates that people would grow weary of so much top-down control and letting leaders and authorities make choices for them to the extent that there would be protests. It further predicts that developed countries would have innovations and technology whereas developing countries’ access to technology would remain limited.

It finalises the import of this narrative and provides timelines for the occurrences from 2010 to 2030.

Photo source: Rockefeller Foundation document

Photo source: Rockefeller Foundation document

Although the Rockefeller 2010 Lockstep chapter Dubawa accessed contains simulations on a hypothesised global pandemic with indicated timelines with the purpose of using technology to enforce governmental control on citizens, the chapter does not reveal the exact claims made by the speaker in the audio, unless such claims are otherwise contained in another similar document.

It is, however, certain that the speaker is not the president of Ghana.

Conclusion

The claim that the president of Ghana has cautioned Ghanaians of a Coronavirus plan by the Rockefeller Foundation is false. President Akufo-Addo has made no official pronouncement or publication of such announcements to Ghanaians.

Also, even though the Rockefeller Foundation document containing the 2010 Lockstep chapter simulates a global pandemic and predicts its global effects, the content is not the same as the claims the speaker makes in the viral audio.