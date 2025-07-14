Oba Sikiru Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebuland, will be buried on Monday by 4 p.m. at his Ogbagba Court, Igbeba residence, in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The traditional ruler died on Sunday at the age of 91. His death was confirmed by the Ogun State Government in a statement by the state governor, Dapo Abiodun.

According to palace sources, the late Awujale will be buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

The late Awujale had championed a significant cause during his lifetime, advocating that traditional rulers be buried according to their faith.

In 2020, the bill that legally empowers traditional rulers to be installed and buried in accordance with their religious faith was initiated by the late Awujale, and formally sponsored by Akeem Balogun, the Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs representing Ogun Waterside constituency.

The bill passed second reading in March 2020 amid robust debate. It sparked pushback from traditionalist bodies like the Osugbo, who argued it could undermine Yoruba cultural practices. However, Christian and Muslim communities welcomed the bill.

In January 2022, Governor Dapo Abiodun signed the “Obas, Chiefs, Council of Obas and Traditional Council Law of Ogun State 2021” during a ceremony at the Awujale’s palace in Ijebu-Ode.

The law includes a provision that preserves and protects the fundamental right of traditional rulers to be installed and buried according to their religious beliefs or convictions. This means that a Christian or Muslim traditional ruler in Ogun State may now legally choose a religious burial in line with their faith in addition to any required traditional rites.

The burial of Yoruba traditional leaders has long been a source of dispute in the past between religious families and traditional institutions over how deceased kings should be laid to rest.

Palace under lock

Businesses in Ijebu Ode and nearby towns were largely shut down on Monday as people paid their respects to the late Awujale.

The palace of the late Awujale has been closed off, with a combined security presence, including Nigerian Army personnel, on standby to ensure law and order are maintained.

Oba Adetona, a highly respected traditional ruler, served as the Awujale of the Ijebu Kingdom. Born on 10 May 1934, in Imupa, Ijebu Ode, he was installed as king on 2 April 1960, and went on to become one of Nigeria’s longest-reigning monarchs.

Oba Adetona was born into the Royal House of Anikinaiya, with his father, Rufai Adetona Adeleke, tracing his lineage back to Oba Anikilaya, a former Awujale. His mother, Ajibabi Onasile, hailed from Ijebu Igbo.

Adetona attended various schools, including Baptist Schools in Ereko and Ansar-Ud-Deen School in Ijebu-Ode. He later studied at Olu-Iwa College and pursued further education in accountancy in the United Kingdom.

After resigning from his job in the Audit Department, he was appointed the Awujale of Ijebuland by the Western Region Governor. His confirmation as the new Awujale of Ijebuland took effect on 4 January 1960.

He underwent traditional seclusion before his formal coronation on 2 April 1960. He later took his seat as a member of the Western Region House of Chiefs, where his charisma and leadership skills earned recognition. Although he was considered for the presidency of the House of Chiefs, the role went to the older and more senior Ooni of Ife, late Sir Adesoji Aderemi.

Throughout his life, Oba Adetona demonstrated a deep understanding of tradition and modernity, navigating the complexities of his role with wisdom and diplomacy.

Olufemi Falade, a writer and school owner based in Ijebu-Ode, contributed to this report.

