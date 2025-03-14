The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released voters’ register for the local elections scheduled for 9 August in Rivers.
Tamunotonye Tobins, the commissioner, Media and Civic Education at the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), disclosed this to journalists in Port Harcourt on Friday.
He stated that with the release of the voters’ register, preparations for the election were now in full swing.
“RSIEC has obtained the updated Register of Voters for Rivers State, along with the current list of registered political parties in the country,” he confirmed.
|
Mr Tobins noted that the documents were transmitted to RSIEC in a letter marked INEC/RV/SVR/498/155.
“The commission reassures the people of Rivers State of RSIEC’s commitment to conducting credible, free, and fair elections on Saturday, 9 August,” he concluded.
The Supreme Court recently nullified the previous local election in the state, which was held in October last year, and ordered a fresh election.
In a political victory for Governor Siminalayi Fubara against his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, the Action Peoples Party won in 22 out of the 23 local councils in the state.
ALSO READ: Rivers Crises: INC urges Tinubu to caution Wike over comments on Ijaw people
The Supreme Court’s nullification of the election is a result of the protracted political battle between the governor and the minister over control of the political structure in the state.
The majority of state lawmakers are loyal to the minister and appear eager to initiate fresh impeachment proceedings against the governor.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999