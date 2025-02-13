The Kano State High Court in Kano, North-west Nigeria, on Thursday, fixed 15 April to hear objections to the charges pending against a former governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje, who is the current national chairperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

TheCable reports that, in the case, the Kano State Government charged Mr Ganduje; his wife, Hafsat; son, Umar Abdullahi Umar; and five others, with eight counts of bribery, misappropriation, and diversion of public funds.

The rest of the defendants are Abubakar Bawuro, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited, and Lasage General Enterprises Limited.

Based on defence lawyers’ request on Thursday, trial judge Amina Adamu-Aliyu rescheduled proceedings for the hearing of the notices of preliminary objection filed against the charges by the defendants.

Earlier at the proceedings on Thursday, the prosecution led by Adeola Adedipe, told the court that he was ready for the hearing of the defendants’ notices of preliminary objection.

Mr Ganduje’s lawyer, Lydia Oluwakemi-Oyewo, similarly expressed readiness for the hearing of the applications.

However, Adekunle Taiye-Falola, the counsel for the 3rd and 7th defendant, said he was not ready to move his preliminary objection.

He said he needed to first regularise his client’s processes filed out of time.

On the other hand, Sunusi Musa, the fifth defendant’s lawyer noted that he had also filed a motion on notice for extension of time since 7 January. He urged the court to grant the application.

The sixth defendant’s lawyer, Abubakar Ahmed, said he filed a notice of preliminary objection as far back as 9 September 2024, and was ready to proceed.

Also, the eighth defendant’s lawyer, Ibrahim Aliyu-Nasarawa, told the court he was not ready to move his application, adding that he intended to file and reply on points of law.

Following this scenario, the trial judge granted all the applications for extension of time and postponed the matter to 15 April for hearing of all pending preliminary objections.

The Kano State Government accused Mr Ganduje in the charges of collecting $210,000 bribe from “people and entities seeking or holding the execution of Kano State Government contract and or project for the remodelling of Kantin Kwari textile market as a bribe through one of the contractors (agent)”.

