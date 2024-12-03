The House of Representatives on Tuesday almost descended into a rowdy session following the mention of the tax reform bills during plenary.

The spokesperson of the House, Akin Rotimi, while moving a motion on some reports, referred to the tax reform bills, prompting some lawmakers to raise their voices in protest.

Mr Rotimi, a lawmaker from Ekiti State, had stated during the motion that his state caucus was the first in the National Assembly to endorse the bills.

“My name is Akin Rotimi Jr. I represent the people of Ekiti North comprising Ikole and Oye Local Governments. Mr. Speaker, I am from Ekiti State, the first state whose National Assembly Caucus has unanimously endorsed the tax bills,” he said.

The comment sparked loud protests on the floor for several minutes, particularly from lawmakers who appeared to oppose the bills.

It took the intervention of Speaker Abbas Tajudeen to restore order, as he urged his colleagues to take Mr Rotimi’s comments in good humour.

Mr Tajudeen also scolded the Ekiti lawmaker, asking him to withdraw the remarks.

“Mr Speaker, I withdraw the introduction. I will introduce myself properly. Mr Speaker, may I have the opportunity to speak? Colleagues, I would like to withdraw that introduction and restrict myself to the Order Paper,” Mr Rotimi said.

In response, the speaker said: “Restrict yourself to the subject matter. We are not discussing tax bills, as this is a very controversial issue. On your behalf, I withdraw the statement.”

Last week, the House announced plans to hold a special session on the bills; however, it was abruptly cancelled without explanation.

The initial plan to hold the session came after the lower chamber held a closed-door session for about two hours to discuss the proposed tax laws.

The four tax bills proposed by President Bola Tinubu have divided lawmakers along North-South lines, with many lawmakers from the North aligning with their governors, who recently opposed the bills.

This latest drama on the House floor highlights the deep divisions among lawmakers over the bills.

Last week, the Senate passed the bills for a second reading despite opposition from some lawmakers. However, it appears that resistance in the House may be even stronger.

