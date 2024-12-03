The House of Representatives on Tuesday almost descended into a rowdy session following the mention of the tax reform bills during plenary.
The spokesperson of the House, Akin Rotimi, while moving a motion on some reports, referred to the tax reform bills, prompting some lawmakers to raise their voices in protest.
Mr Rotimi, a lawmaker from Ekiti State, had stated during the motion that his state caucus was the first in the National Assembly to endorse the bills.
This comment sparked loud protests on the floor for some minutes, particularly from lawmakers who appeared to be opposed to the bills.
Last week, the House announced plans to hold a special session on the bills; however, it was suddenly cancelled without any explanation.
The four tax bills proposed by President Bola Tinubu have divided the lawmakers along North-South lines, with many lawmakers from the North aligning with their governors who opposed the bills recently.
