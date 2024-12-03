Enyimba Internation FC’s Technical Adviser, Coach Yemi Olarenwaju, says the club is poised to pick up three points against their Oriental neighbours, Rangers International of Enugu, on Tuesday.

Enyimba host Rangers International FC in the rescheduled Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matchday 15 encounter at the Enyimba Stadium in Aba. The teams are separated by three points, with Enyimba having two games in hand.

Addressing reporters in Aba on Monday, Olarenwaju said Enyimba considered the match important, hence they will go out for the three points.

He said, “The game against Rangers is an important one, given the rivalry between the two clubs.”

Last 5 matches

09/06/24 NPF Enugu Rangers 3 – 0 Enyimba

20/12/23 NPF Enyimba 1 – 1 Enugu Rangers

10/04/22 NPF Enyimba 2 – 1 Enugu Rangers

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

26/12/21 NPF Enugu Rangers 0 – 1 Enyimba

17/06/21 NPF Enyimba 2 – 1 Enugu Rangers

“This is not a game we would look down on, and, as a coach, we have to emphasise to the players what is at stake and what the game means for the club.

“It is unfortunate that we did not get the desired result on the continent, so we have to focus on the league before our next game on the continent.

“We have one or two injury worries from important players, but we have to overcome the injury and carry on from there.”

Last season’s encounter in Enugu was a highly fractious affair, with Enyimba abandoning the game after Rangers were awarded a controversial penalty at the death. In the aftermath, the NPFL awarded Rangers three points and three goals.

Enyimba FC is eighth on the NPFL table with 20 points after 12 matches, while Rangers occupy fourth place with 23 points after 14 matches.

NAN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

