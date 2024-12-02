Since 1949, Star Lager has been a household name, delivering timeless taste and quality that Nigerians have come to love. Over seven decades later, the brand is stepping into a new era with an exciting update to its look. The new package design, which reflects modern trends while staying true to its roots, is a testament to Star Lager’s enduring legacy of refreshing good times.

The new packaging draws inspiration from Star’s long history, incorporating a retro design that seamlessly blends heritage with contemporary appeal. The iconic star emblem remains a prominent feature, symbolising the brand’s unwavering commitment to quality and its enduring connection to generations of Nigerians. The bold, sleek design captures what makes Star special: it’s a brand that has stayed true to its roots while continuing to evolve with the times.

While the outside of the bottle may have changed, the smooth and crisp taste inside remains the same. For decades, Star Lager has been delivering the same timeless quality that beer lovers have come to expect.

The new design tells the story of Star’s journey—refreshing good times since 1949. Whether in a 60cl bottle, a 45cl bottle or a 33cl can, Star Lager’s fresh look captures the joy and camaraderie the brand has always represented.

The unveiling of this new design marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for Star Lager, but one thing remains certain: no matter the decade, Star Lager will always be at the heart of good times in Nigeria. With Star, the good times are always ahead—and the legacy of refreshing moments since 1949 continues, one bottle at a time.

Follow @star_ng on social media for more updates from Star Lager.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

