Today, the sixth edition of the Technology, New Media, Citizens, and Governance (TNCG) Conference will take place in Lagos, Nigeria.

This year’s theme, “Technology: The Present and Future of Political Action in Africa,” aligns with Africa’s current political landscape and how elections have evolved, according to the organisers: BudgIT and Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria.

The conference will feature a keynote address by Nigeria’s former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, is also scheduled to speak at the 6th edition during one of the plenary sessions.

Other notable speakers include Head, Stears Open Data (American in Nigeria), Hannah Kates; UN Secretary-General Panel on Artificial Intelligence (Egypt), Mohamed Farahat; Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Transformation Technologies (South Africa), Mondli Gungubele; and Co-Chair, Africans Rising Movement Coordinating Collective (Kenya), Mutemi Wai Kiama.

According to the Country Director of BudgIT, Gabriel Okeowo, the TNCG Conference has evolved to tackle complex topics such as artificial intelligence in governance, blockchain for electoral transparency, and the influence of social media on political campaigns.

“Over the years, the topics have expanded, reflecting shifts in the digital landscape. Early discussions revolved around internet access and digital literacy.

“Still, as these issues gained traction, the conference evolved, tackling more complex topics like artificial intelligence in governance, blockchain for electoral transparency, and the influence of social media on political campaigns,” Mr Okeowo said.

Mr Okeowo also noted at a press briefing that the conference aims to leverage technology for accountable governance.

He explained that AI is identified as a key tool to enhance interaction between government and citizens, citing the impacts of the EiE WhatsApp-enabled chatbot to promote good governance.

Mr Okeowo said other innovative technologies will be showcased at the conference.

He added that the conference aims to share best practices from different parts of Africa on using technology, new media and AI to improve political actions.

More details

In her remarks at the press conference for the event, the Executive Director of Enough is Enough Nigeria, Opeyemi Adamolekun, noted that the conference will address critical issues at the intersection of technology and governance.

Ms Adamolekun emphasised that the focus of the conference is to bridge the gap between the demand side (citizen use of technology) and the supply side (government and technology providers).

She acknowledged that the presence of the Minister of Communication at the conference will provide a direct government perspective on issues.

“Technology has given ordinary Nigerians unprecedented power to hold their leaders accountable and shape public discourse. The TNCG Conference will explore how we can continue to harness these tools to deepen political engagement and drive systemic reforms that strengthen democracy,” Ms Adamolekun said.

She noted that key sessions at the conference will include an evaluation of elections in Africa, adding that the panel will explore how technology is being used to improve governance in Africa, with a focus on Nigeria’s 25 years of democracy.

Ms Adamolekun added that the event will feature a content creators competition in partnership with TASCK, a leading creative talent management organisation.

