Coachella, one of the biggest and most famous global music festivals, has announced that over 100 artistes will perform at the event, and Nigeria will be well-represented. Rema and Seun Kuti will grace the stage, a testament to the international recognition of Nigerian music.

Coachella is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert. The event features musicians from many genres, including rock, pop, indie, hip-hop, and electronic dance music, as well as art installations and sculptures. Across the grounds, several stages continuously host live music.

Seun Kuti is the only Nigerian musician with the most appearances at Coachella.

Seun, 41, the first Nigerian to grace the Coachella in 2012, had a return performance in 2020.

Rema, the 21-year-old star, will be making his debut at Coachella 2025. This milestone performance is a testament to his record-breaking success, with the ‘most streamed song’ in the United States and the ‘highest chart song for a Nigerian’ under his belt. His track, Calm Down, a remix featuring Selena Gomez, earned him the recognition and more.

Seun and Rema will be joined by a diverse array of superstars, including Post Malone, Travis Scout, and Lady Gaga, at the 2025 Coachella, promising a rich and varied musical experience for all attendees. The festival will be held from 11 to 20 April 2025.

Other Nigerian artistes who have graced the Coachella stage include Burna Boy, known for his Afrofusion style; Spinal, a popular DJ and record producer; Fireboy, a star in the Afrobeat scene; and CKay, a versatile artist known for his unique sound. In 2024, Tems debuted at Coachella, where Wizkid and Justin Bieber joined her to perform their collaboration remix of ‘Essence.’

