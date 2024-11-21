The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has described as ‘cheap blackmail’ the allegations by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL) that the Nigerian Navy was frustrating the fight against crude oil theft.

The Chairman of TSSNL, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, made the allegation while hosting the National Leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Monday.

Reacting to the allegation while briefing journalists on the military’s operations on Thursday in Abuja, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, said the allegation was laughable.

The major general said that the military always seeks the cooperation of all stakeholders in the ongoing fight against crude oil theft in the Niger Delta.

“That is what Nigeria wants. We want to increase the crude oil production of our nation and not all this cheap fighting.

“We are going to continue to try to work together with all partners but all this cheap blackmail, we should move past that in the interest of our nation.

“We will work together with all partners and I think that all this cheap blackmail should stop because the effort of our Navy is obvious to all,” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Buba said the troops of Operation Delta Safe apprehended 51 perpetrators of oil theft and denied oil thieves an estimated sum of N921.8 million in the last week.

He said the troops also discovered and destroyed 56 illegal refining sites with 78 crude oil cooking ovens, 21 dugout pits, 56 boats, 56 drums and 26 storage tanks.

According to him, troops also recovered two speedboats, one barge, two tricycles, one pumping machine, two walkie-talkies, two outboard engines, nine mobile phones and 12 vehicles among others.

“Troops recovered 872,070 litres of stolen crude oil and 67,985 litres of illegally refined AGO.

“Based on the foregoing, it is clear that troops focus is on fighting terrorists across the country. Accordingly, the air force has been striking the terrorist enclaves with air attacks.

“Troops have also exerted significant military power on areas in which the terrorists are hibernating,’’ he added.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

