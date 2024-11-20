The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented the certificates of return to the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and his deputy, Olayide Adelami.

The commission’s National Commissioner for Ondo State, Kunle Ajayi, presented the certificates at the INEC headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was accompanied by the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje; the governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, and other members of the party.

Mr Aiyedatiwa, the incumbent governor, was pronounced the winner of the elections after he secured 366,781 votes to defeat Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 117,845.

The Returning Officer for the election, Olayemi Akinyemi, a professor and vice-chancellor of Federal University, Lokoja, announced the result in Akure on Sunday.

Election observers have judged the election as peaceful and credible, commending the electoral commission for improved logistics.

The PDP has, however, rejected the outcome, describing the election as a sham.

Mr Ajayi also vowed to challenge the outcome of the poll.

Appreciation

Shortly after receiving the certificate, Mr Aiyedatiwa expressed appreciation to the people of Ondo State.

“The mandate you have just renewed via your huge votes across 18 LGAs where we won convincingly has placed a burden on me to serve you better than I did before now,” he said

He was sworn in as governor of the state last December, shortly after the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who succumbed to an elongated illness.

Speaking, Mr Ganduje said APC’s victory in the poll is a victory for democracy. He said it shows that “democracy has come to stay in Nigeria.”

“Since 1999, we have been enjoying democracy, and we always have fine-tuned it so that it is always fair, free and decent to the extent that it is the vote of the people that counts,” he said, adding that democracy would continue to be fine-tuned.

