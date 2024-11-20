President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the immediate swap of the Pro-Chancellors and Chairmen of the Governing Councils for the Federal University Oye-Ekiti and Federal University Lokoja.
In this reshuffling, Victor Ndoma-Egba, currently serving as the Pro-Chancellor of Federal University Lokoja, will take over at Federal University Oye-Ekiti.
READ ALSO: Tinubu seeks Senate’s confirmation of INEC commissioners
Kayode Ojo, who previously held a similar position at Oye-Ekiti, will assume the role in Lokoja.
This strategic change is part of President Tinubu’s initiative to foster diversity and national cohesion in the management of the country’s universities.
|
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information and Strategy)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999