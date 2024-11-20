President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the immediate swap of the Pro-Chancellors and Chairmen of the Governing Councils for the Federal University Oye-Ekiti and Federal University Lokoja.

In this reshuffling, Victor Ndoma-Egba, currently serving as the Pro-Chancellor of Federal University Lokoja, will take over at Federal University Oye-Ekiti.

Kayode Ojo, who previously held a similar position at Oye-Ekiti, will assume the role in Lokoja.

This strategic change is part of President Tinubu’s initiative to foster diversity and national cohesion in the management of the country’s universities.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information and Strategy)

