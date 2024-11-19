CAF Women’s Champions League debutants Edo Queens are on the brink of history as they prepare to face DR Congo’s TP Mazembe in the first semifinal on Tuesday. A win would make them the first Nigerian team to reach the competition’s final.

Speaking to CAF, head coach Moses Aduku emphasised the team’s focus on taking each game as it comes.

“First, we want to thank God for bringing us this far,” Aduku said. “The last game was tough; winning it in the last minute was no small feat, and now we’re through to the semifinals for the first time.”

Edo Queens advanced after a dramatic victory over Mamelodi Sundowns, scoring in the 92nd and 101st minutes to secure the top spot in their group.

Reflecting on the team’s journey, Aduku added, “As I’ve said before, we take it one game at a time. This is our fourth game, and we’ll approach it the same way—fixing our mistakes and building on what we’ve done well. The players are ready, and the next 90 minutes will decide who moves forward.”

Odoma and Essien earn group stage Best XI honours

Edo Queens’ players Cordelia Odoma and Emem Essien were named among the top 11 performers of the group stage in the ongoing 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League in Morocco.

CAF’s Technical Study Group (TSG) highlighted the best XI, featuring players from AS FAR, FC Masar, Edo Queens, Mamelodi Sundowns, UWC, and TP Mazembe.

Essien was instrumental in Edo Queens’ success, scoring a crucial late equaliser against Mamelodi Sundowns, bringing her tournament goal tally to two. With their semifinal clash against TP Mazembe Women, Edo Queens have a chance to cap their debut season with a place in the final.

