The Super Eagles of Nigeria host Rwanda on Monday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, in their final Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying game, seeking to end their campaign on a high note and maintain their unbeaten record in Group D.

Three-time African champions Nigeria have already secured the top spot in the group with 11 points from five matches, ensuring their participation in the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

However, Augustine Eguavoen’s men aim to avoid a shock result against Rwanda, who have everything to play for in their bid to snatch the second qualifying spot.

Victor Osimhen’s 81st-minute goal rescued a point for Nigeria against Benin Republic in Abidjan last Thursday, but the 1-1 draw could not hide the team’s underwhelming display.

The match exposed weaknesses in the Super Eagles’ defence, especially on the wings and from dead-ball situations.

However, with the home crowd roaring behind them on Monday, Eguavoen’s side will seek to improve against Rwanda at the Nest of Champions.

Unlike in the World Cup qualifiers where they are struggling, the Super Eagles have been fantastic in the AFCON qualifiers, notching consecutive home victories against Benin (3-0) and Libya (1-0) in Uyo without conceding, showcasing their strength on home turf.

They aim to make it three wins in a row against Rwanda.

Rwanda, two points shy of second-placed Benin and one clear of Libya in fourth, needs a win to keep their qualification hopes alive.

However, they face a daunting task, having not won an away qualifying match since June 2015, when they defeated Mozambique 1-0.

Nigeria boasts a strong head-to-head record against Rwanda, with two wins and four draws in six meetings, including a goalless draw earlier in the AFCON 2025 qualifying campaign.

The Super Eagles have never lost to Rwanda.

Team news

For Monday’s clash, Ademola Lookman and Ola Aina have returned to their clubs, Atalanta and Nottingham Forest, respectively.

Samuel Chukwueze or Simon Moses and Bright Osayi-Samuel are likely to replace the duo in the starting lineup.

Also, Maduka Okoye will most likely start in goal following Stanley Nwabali’s absence due to family bereavement.

Rwanda’s Innocent Nshuti seeks his third goal in the qualifying games, while Djihad Bizimana and Gilbert Mugisha’s playmaking could be crucial in breaking down Nigeria’s defence.

Goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari will hope to repeat his impressive performance from the reverse fixture.

With Nigeria already guaranteed to finish first, the stakes are high for Rwanda, who must win and hope Libya defeats Benin to secure the second ticket in the group.

For many, the Super Eagles’ quest for a fourth AFCON title next year in Morocco has begun in earnest with Monday’s match against Rwanda serving as a tune-up ahead of the main event.

What they said

Torsten Spittler, Head Coach of the Amavubi of Rwanda, is firmly focused on the mission to defeat the Super Eagles in Monday’s final Group D match.

“It’s clear that if we must go to AFCON 2025, we’ll have to win here (against the Super Eagles),” Spittler declared.

“So, that’s our mission here. I’m expecting an interesting match against Nigeria, and we’ll have to fight until the last minute,” the coach added.

Djihad Bizimana, captain of Rwanda’s Amavubi, assures they will give the Super Eagles a run for their money.

“Nigeria have big players, all of them playing in Europe, but that is not enough reason for us not to win,” he said. “We want to play in the AFCON next year. So, we must fight, and we must win.”

Super Eagles Head Coach, Augustine ‘Cerezo’ Eguavoen, has expressed confidence in his team’s readiness to win Monday’s “dead rubber” game against Rwanda as he hopes to sign off from the AFCON Qualifiers highly rated.

“Our boys are 100 per cent professionals, and they know what it takes to win games. They won’t blink for a minute. The same approach we’d use against Brazil or Argentina is the same we’ll use against Rwanda,” Eguavoen stated ahead of Monday’s match.

Probable lineups

Nigeria possible starting lineup:

Okoye; Osayi-Samuel, Troost-Ekong, Bassey, Onyemaechi; Onyedika, Ndidi; Chukwueze, Iwobi, Simon; Osimhen

Rwanda possible starting lineup:

Ntwari; Ombolenga, Mutsinzi, Manzi; Imanishimwe; Bizimana, Mugisha, Gueulette; Kwizera, Nshuti, Mugisha

