The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted moderate dust and sunshine from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja forecasts moderate dust on Monday with localised visibilities of less than or equal to 1000 m anticipated throughout the forecast period in the northern region.

According to NiMet, slight dust with localised visibilities of 2km to 5km is expected during the forecast period in the North-central region.

“In the South, patches of cloud with sunshine intervals are expected over the inland and the coastal cities during the morning hours.

“Later during the afternoon/evening hours, thunderstorms with slight rains are expected over parts of Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa, “it said.

The agency anticipated moderate dust in the northern region on Tuesday with localised visibilities of less than or equal to 1000m throughout the forecast period.

According to it, slight dust with localised visibilities of 2km to 5km are expected during the forecast period in the North- central region.

NiMet envisaged sunny skies with patches of clouds over the inland and the coastal cities in the morning hours of the southern region.

It predicted thunderstorms with slight rains over parts of Rivers, Cross River, Delta, Bayelsa, Lagos and Akwa Ibom States later in the day.

NiMet forecasts slight dust on Wednesday in the northern region with localised visibilities of 2km to 5km throughout the forecast period.

It anticipated slight dust with localised visibilities of 2km to 5km during the forecast period in the North central region.

The agency predicted sunny skies in the southern region with patches of clouds over the inland and the coastal cities in the morning hours.

It envisaged thunderstorms with slight rain over parts of Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa, Lagos and Akwa Ibom States later in the day.

“Dust particles are in suspension, the public should take necessary precautions. People with Asthmatic health conditions and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather conditions.

“Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur, public should take adequate precaution. Adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities.

“Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website.“

(NAN)

