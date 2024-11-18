The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has commenced the accreditation of centres for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In a statement signed by JAMB’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB emphasised the importance of meeting stipulated requirements for centres to participate in the UTME exercise.

“This accreditation process is a critical first step in preparation for the annual examination. Only centres that meet the required standards will be allowed to participate.”

The examination body outlined the procedure for new CBT centres that desire to partake in the accreditation process, saying: “All new Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres who desire to participate in the 2025 UTME exercise are to first visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng/Pdfs/CBT_centre_requirements.pdf to avail themselves of the requirements for establishing a JAMB-approved CBT centre.”

It added that afterwards, the centres are required to formally notify the board of their intention to participate by addressing a letter to the registrar through the zonal directors or state coordinators in their respective states.

Existing centres

For centres accredited during the 2024 UTME that had no operational issues, JAMB noted that they are to register their interest via the Centre Management System (CMS) Portal.

JAMB also highlighted the mandatory nature of the Autobot/Autotest, a technical assessment aimed at evaluating the functionality of the centres.

“The Zonal and State Offices will create accounts for new centres on the CMS Portal to facilitate their registration. All centres must conduct an Autobot/Autotest on a date that will be communicated to them, as part of their preparation for the physical accreditation visit by the Board’s team.”

The board noted that “it is essential to note that the Autobot/Autotest is mandatory; only centres that successfully complete this test and meet the necessary criteria will be eligible for a physical visit.”

It further added that only centres that qualify will receive information regarding the date for the physical accreditation exercise, scheduled for December.

“Centres that do not achieve satisfactory results on the Autobot/Autotest will not be revisited. Centres that meet all stipulated requirements will be approved and included by the Board for the 2025.”

