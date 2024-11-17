Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has urged opposition parties to work with him to develop the state.

Mr Aiyedatiwa’s call came on Sunday after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

NAN reports that Aiyedatiwa polled 366,781 votes, while Ajayi scored 117,835 across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State.

Aiyedatiwa was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Aiyedatiwa, while promising to run an inclusive government, commended INEC, security agencies, and all stakeholders involved in the election for a diligent job done.

He also appreciated President Bola Tinubu’s exemplary leadership by ensuring a level playing ground in the just-concluded election.

Mr Aiyedatiwa later dedicated his victory first to God and second to the memories of his former boss, the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

He said: ‘‘As your governor, I pledge to uphold an inclusive and participatory government, where every citizen’s voice is heard and their contribution is valued for our collective progress.

“We will continue to prioritise the welfare of our people, foster economic growth, and ensure that our state remains a beacon of hope and prosperity for generations to come. Now that the elections are over, it is time to rededicate ourselves to the service of our dear state.

“I, therefore, want to extend a hand of fellowship to the opposition parties and invite you to collaborate with us in the arduous task of building a better Ondo State for the overall good of our people. Let us put aside our differences and work together to create a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and our communities’’.

Speaking in an interview with reporters after the official declaration of results, the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, said the plot to take over Oyo and Osun states had started.

Mr Ganduje said he was happy that the people of Ondo state showed their love for the party through their votes.

Some APC governors, including Babajide Sanwo Olu of Lagos State, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq of Kwara, and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, were also present at the event.

Others were Governor Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti, Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Hyacinth Alia of Benue, Monday Okpebholo of Edo, Bassey Otu of Cross River and Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

(NAN)

