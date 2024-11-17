The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the 20 local government chairmanship and 236 councillors positions in the council elections held in Ogun on Saturday.

The Chairman of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC), Babatunde Osibodu, announced the results on Sunday at the commission’s headquarters in Abeokuta.

Mr Osibodu said that 19 political parties including the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party participated in the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the winners of the chairmanship positions are: Afeez Balogun (Abeokuta – South), Wasiu Lawal (Ado-Odo/Ota), Olusola Akinbode (Yewa – North) , Abraham Ogunsola (Yewa-South), Sikiru Adesina (Ewekoro), Olalekan Kusimo (Ifo), and Oluwadamilare Kehinde (Ijebu-East).

Others are Bolaji Odusanya (Ijebu – North) and Joseph Badejo (Ijebu North- East ), Damilare Alebiosu (Ijebu-Ode), Jamiu Asimi (Ikenne ), Aremu Olorode (Imeko – Afon) , Avoseh Akohomeh (Ipokia), Adesina Ogunsola (Obafemi-Owode) and Folasade Adeyemo (Odeda).

The winners also include Babatunde Diya (Odogbolu), Ganiyu Odunnoiki (Ogun – Waterside), Muyiwa Sodade (Remo-Nort), Olasile Odulate (Sagamu) and Lanre Oyegbola-Sodipo (Abeokuta-North).

(NAN)

