Premium Times Books, the book publishing arm of the Premium Times Group, has released a memoir written by Ralph Sixtus Babatunde (RSB) Bello-Fadile, a retired colonel of the Nigerian Army.

Titled ‘Nine Lives: The Bello-Fadile Memoirs’, the book chronicles the early life of Bello Fadile, his service in the Nigerian military and his close shave with death after his arrest in 1995 during the military rule of late General Sani Abacha.

Mr Bello Fadile’s five-chapter memoir gives an insight into the life of a man determined to rise above every limitation.

The book captures a moment in Nigeria’s history when military rule and coups were rife. It also gives readers an insight into how close associations with the wrong crowd could alter the course of one’s life.

In a forward for the book, ,former Military President Ibrahim Babangida described Mr Bello Fadile as an individual embodying “persistence, vigour, ingenuity, faith, and an indomitable spirit.”

The former leader highlighted how the book title, “Nine Lives” symbolises “the exceptional circumstances in which Bello-Fadile has managed to endure life’s hardships.”

“This book explores the multifaceted ways in which Bello-Fadile exemplifies these traits, as both a military officer and an intellectual, showcasing his exceptional intelligence, clever sense of humour, and keen intuition. Bello-Fadile consistently emerges unharmed in the face of any challenge,” he added.

Inside ‘Nine Lives: The Bello-Fadile Memoirs’

Chapter one introduces the reader to the early life of Ralph Sixtus Babatunde (RSB) Bello-Fadile. A native of Kabba in Kogi state, Mr Bello-Fadile came from a humble background. His father was absent and the burden of raising a family fell on his mother.

After his primary school education, he faced immense difficulty finding funds to further his education. Getting enrolled into a free college was the only option. “My educational predicament brought to bear the unpleasant reality of the absence of a father to fulfil my educational needs,” he reflected.

With the assistance of a relative, Mr Bello-Fadile enrolled at the Teacher Training College, Ilorin, in 1966, where he received his Teacher Grade 2 certificate.

Between 1972 and 1974, he completed the 11th regular combatant course at the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA. In 1974, he was granted sponsorship to study law at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, feat no Nigerian military officer had achieved at the time. In June 1977, he bagged his LL.B degree, making him the first lawyer produced by the Nigerian Army.

In chapter 2, Mr Bello-Fadile takes us on a journey through his service as the first military trained lawyer. He detailed how he escaped possible death just for being picked as a defence lawyer by four officers who were accused of plotting a coup. He also detailed his involvement in the Enterprise, code-named Back to Barracks Campaign and subsequent arrest in February 1995.

In chapter 3, the author gave a detailed overview of Coups D’états in Nigeria, the unconstitutional changes of government: as well as revolution in Nigeria and its effects.

Mr Bello-Fadile opens Chapter Four of the book with this reflection. “Knowing the immense danger that lay ahead of daring to dream of a democratic Nigeria during my time in the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I did it all the same. I conquered every fear of failure with high spirits and earnest belief in the opportunities that come with true democracy.”

On 14 July 1995, he was found guilty of treason and sentenced to death by firing squad.

In chapter 5, Mr Bello-Fadile detailed his travails in detention, his near-death experiences and his release from prison when the former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, granted him state pardon on 4 March, 1999.

In the closing chapter, he said,“My experiences have shaped me into the man with Nine Lives and I am grateful to God for granting me the grace to tell this story.”

