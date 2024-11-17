Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is leading the Ondo governorship poll with a margin of 204,062 votes from the 15 local government areas announced so far.

The incumbent, who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has won all 15 local government areas announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with 301,113 votes.

His closest rival, Agboola Ajayi, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has so far garnered 97,051 votes.

Results from the following local government areas have been announced: Akoko North-East, Idanre, Ifedore, Akoko South-West, Akoko South-East, Akoko North-West, Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo, Owo, Ondo East, Ondo West, Irele, Akure South, Ose, Akure North, and Okitipupa.

To emerge as the winner, a candidate must secure the highest number of votes and at least 25 per cent of the votes in no fewer than two-thirds (12) of the state’s 18 local government areas (LGAs).

Only three local government areas are yet to be announced: Ilaje, Odigbo, and Ese-Odo.

Mr Aiyedatiwa is from Ilaje Local Government, while Mr Ajayi is from Ese-Odo Local Government. Based on the overall voter turnout in the election, tt is unlikely that the remaining three local governments will change the trajectory of the election.

INEC had earlier announced the results for 13 local government areas before taking a recess of about three hours. When the collation resumed, results from two more local government areas were announced in the early hours of Sunday.

Subsequently, the returning officer, Olayemi Akinyemi, announced another recess until noon for the results of the remaining three local government areas to arrive.

Mr Akinyemi, the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Lokoja, explained that the three local government areas are far from the state capital, which accounts for the delay.

