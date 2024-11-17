The ongoing collation and announcement of results for the Ondo State governorship election has been adjourned till 5 a.m. as officials await results from the remaining five local government areas.
The Returning Officer, Olayemi Akinwumi, announced the recess at around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday after declaring the results for 13 local government areas.
The remaining local governments are Okitipupa, Odigbo, Ilaje, Ese Odo, and Akure North. All these local governments, except Akure North, are in the Ondo South Senatorial District, where the two main candidates hail from.
The incumbent governor and candidate of the APC, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, is from Ilaje Local Government, while the candidate of the PDP, Agboola Ajayi, is from Ese Odo Local Government.
|
So far, the ruling APC has won in all 13 local government areas declared. These include Akoko North-East, Idanre, Ifedore, Akoko South-West, Akoko South-East, Akoko North-West, Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo, Owo, Ondo East, Ondo West, Irele, Akure South and Ose.
However, the PDP is contesting the outcome in Idanre, citing reports of violence and ballot snatching. The party has called for the cancellation of results in a particular ward.
The margin in Idanre Local Government is 174 votes. Thus, cancelling the results of an entire ward could invalidate the APC’s lead in the local government.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999