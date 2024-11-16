The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Ojo, won his poling unit for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s governorship election.

APC won in Polling Unit 17, Ward 03, in Akoko North West Local Government Area, where Mr Tunji-Ojo voted on Saturday.

The APC scored 232 votes to defeat its closest rival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP, which polled 32 votes.

The APC also won in the polling unit of Abiola Makinde, the Director General of the campaign council of the party.

In Mr Makinde’s Polling Unit 10, Ward 07, Ondo West LGA, APC scored 164 votes and the PDP polled 18 votes. The ZLP candidate, who is from Ondo West, scored 14 in the unit.

Other results

PU 001, Ward 03, Akoko North West

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

APC —-198

PDP—–31

ADC —2

PU 002, Ward 03, Akoko North West

APC —- 201

PDP—–35

ADC—–2

PU 003, Wars 03, Akoko North West

APC —-157

PDP—–36

ADP—–1

PU 004, Ward 03 Akoko North West

APC —-114

PDP—–30

ADC—–2

PU 005, Ward 03, Akoko North West

APC —-85

PDP—–28

LP—–1

PU 006, Ward 03, Akoko North West

APC —-153

PDP—–18

PU 007 Ward 03, Akoko North West

APC —183

PDP—–27

AAC—–1

PU 008, Ward 03, Akoko North West

APC —-166

PDP—–30

PU 009(Court Palace), Ward 03, Akoko North West

APC —-152

PDP—–18

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

