The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Ojo, won his poling unit for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s governorship election.
APC won in Polling Unit 17, Ward 03, in Akoko North West Local Government Area, where Mr Tunji-Ojo voted on Saturday.
The APC scored 232 votes to defeat its closest rival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP, which polled 32 votes.
The APC also won in the polling unit of Abiola Makinde, the Director General of the campaign council of the party.
In Mr Makinde’s Polling Unit 10, Ward 07, Ondo West LGA, APC scored 164 votes and the PDP polled 18 votes. The ZLP candidate, who is from Ondo West, scored 14 in the unit.
Other results
PU 001, Ward 03, Akoko North West
APC —-198
PDP—–31
ADC —2
PU 002, Ward 03, Akoko North West
APC —- 201
PDP—–35
ADC—–2
PU 003, Wars 03, Akoko North West
APC —-157
PDP—–36
ADP—–1
PU 004, Ward 03 Akoko North West
APC —-114
PDP—–30
ADC—–2
PU 005, Ward 03, Akoko North West
APC —-85
PDP—–28
LP—–1
PU 006, Ward 03, Akoko North West
APC —-153
PDP—–18
PU 007 Ward 03, Akoko North West
APC —183
PDP—–27
AAC—–1
PU 008, Ward 03, Akoko North West
APC —-166
PDP—–30
PU 009(Court Palace), Ward 03, Akoko North West
APC —-152
PDP—–18
