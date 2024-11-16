The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has won his polling unit in the ongoing Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

Mr Aiyedatiwa, the incumbent governor seeking reelection, voted earlier on Saturday at his polling unit 005, Ward 4, Obenla, in Ilaje Local Government Area.

Mr Aiyedatiwa scored 128 votes while his closest rival, Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), scored three votes.

The community went into jubilation as soon as the result was announced.

Mr Ajayi had won his own polling unit in Apoi 004, Ward 2, in Ese Odo LGA. Mr Agboola, a former deputy governor of the state, polled194 votes to defeat Mr Aiyedatiwa, who also scored three votes, in the polling unit.

