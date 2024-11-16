Voting has ended in most of the polling units in Ondo State, where a governorship election was held on Saturday.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have announced results from some polling units.

Ondo State has 2,053,061 million registered voters, but only 1,757,205 million of them collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) to vote in today’s election.

The state, located in the South-west region of Nigeria, is divided into 18 local government areas, 203 electoral wards and 3,933 polling units.

Seventeen political parties are presenting candidates in the election.

PREMIUM TIMES provided live updates of the voting process. Follow this page for live updates on the result.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

