A civil society group, the Youth Initiative for Advocacy Growth and Advancement (YIAGA), has reported an improved logistical improvement in the deployment of materials for the conduct of the ongoing Saturday’s Ondo State governorship election.

The late arrival of polling materials has been the bane of recent elections, including the 21 September Edo State governorship poll.

However, YIAGA noted that 73 per cent of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials deployed for the Ondo State governorship election arrived with their electoral materials at their polling units by 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The report added that by 8:30 am, voting commenced in 46 per cent of polling units.

By 9:30 a.m., the report said, voting had commenced in 92 per cent of the polling units.

The findings were based on the observers’ reports from 265 polling units out of 300 YIAGA is monitoring across the state.

There are 17 candidates vying to be governor in Saturday’s election.

However, the election is a two-horse race between incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and a former deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The election is being held across 3,933 polling units across 18 local government areas of the state.

Governor Aiyedatiwa has commended the INEC for early commencement of voting at his polling unit, PU 005, Ward 10, Obenla, in Ilaje Local Government Area.

However, the PDP candidate, Mr Ajayi said that he had received reports of late commencement of voting in some parts of the state.

He said that he experienced a delay before voting at his polling unit, describing it as an attempt by INEC to frustrate the election.

